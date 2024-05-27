Flash deal: Get $100 off the latest iPad Mini for Memorial Day

Best Buy has one of the best iPad deals around but it only lasts for as long as today does. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple iPad mini for $400 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $500. A great and highly portable tablet, it’s sure to be a hit with Apple fans and more. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy but remember that you only have until the end of the day to grab it for this price.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini

The best iPad around for anyone seeking something small, the Apple iPad mini is a “little powerhouse” as our review explains. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it’s small but looks gorgeous. It’s powered by an A15 Bionic chip so it can handle quite a lot including many games or simply multitasking.

Adding to its entertainment credentials and its chances of being one of the best tablets to take on your travels, the Apple iPad mini has landscape stereo speakers to ensure it packs an aural punch compared to its size. It also has a 12MP Wide back camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter means you’ll always remain the focus on any video calls even if you’re moving around.

The Apple iPad mini is available in many different colors so it matches your aesthetic well while it offers up to 10 hours of battery life so it’s good for use throughout the day. There’s also Touch ID support to keep your data secure. If you plan on working with it, you can use the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (USB-C) to sketch out designs or write up notes. It all means the Apple iPad mini is impressively versatile for its price and size making it a useful tablet to toss into your bag.

Normally, you’d pay $500 for the Apple iPad mini but right now, Best Buy has discounted the tablet to just $400 so you’re saving $100 off the regular price. A fantastic deal, it ends when the day does so you only have a matter of hours left to snag the discount. Check it out now before you miss out.

