Flash deal: Get $100 off the latest iPad Mini for Memorial Day

By
An iPad Mini in landscape mode displaying its home screen.
Adam Doud / Digital Trends

Best Buy has one of the best iPad deals around but it only lasts for as long as today does. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple iPad mini for $400 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $500. A great and highly portable tablet, it’s sure to be a hit with Apple fans and more. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy but remember that you only have until the end of the day to grab it for this price.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini

The best iPad around for anyone seeking something small, the Apple iPad mini is a “little powerhouse” as our review explains. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it’s small but looks gorgeous. It’s powered by an A15 Bionic chip so it can handle quite a lot including many games or simply multitasking.

Adding to its entertainment credentials and its chances of being one of the best tablets to take on your travels, the Apple iPad mini has landscape stereo speakers to ensure it packs an aural punch compared to its size. It also has a 12MP Wide back camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter means you’ll always remain the focus on any video calls even if you’re moving around.

The Apple iPad mini is available in many different colors so it matches your aesthetic well while it offers up to 10 hours of battery life so it’s good for use throughout the day. There’s also Touch ID support to keep your data secure. If you plan on working with it, you can use the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (USB-C) to sketch out designs or write up notes. It all means the Apple iPad mini is impressively versatile for its price and size making it a useful tablet to toss into your bag.

Normally, you’d pay $500 for the Apple iPad mini but right now, Best Buy has discounted the tablet to just $400 so you’re saving $100 off the regular price. A fantastic deal, it ends when the day does so you only have a matter of hours left to snag the discount. Check it out now before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Get this iPad for $250 at Best Buy for Memorial Day
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends / .

Memorial Day is the perfect time to enjoy some fantastic tablet deals with $80 off the Apple 10.2-inch iPad right now at Best Buy. Usually priced at $330, it’s down to $250 so there’s a hefty saving to be enjoyed here. One of the better iPad deals around, it’s well-suited for anyone who wants a simple tablet for web browsing or daily use. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button but bear in mind, the sale is likely to end soon.

Read more
One of Lenovo’s best Android tablets is 47% off for Memorial Day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 on wood floor with home screen open

For those who are thinking about buying a tablet from this year's Memorial Day deals, you should consider going for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. Originally $430, a 47% discount from Lenovo slashes its price by nearly half to a more affordable $225. We're not sure how long the $205 in savings will remain available though, so if you're interested in getting this Android tablet for much cheaper than usual, the only way to ensure that is to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2
If you're planning to use your new tablet as an all-around entertainment system, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, which we've tagged as the best multimedia Android tablet in our list of the best Android tablets. Whether you'll be watching streaming shows, playing mobile games, or browsing social media, you'll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors on its 11.2-inch OLED touchscreen with 2.5K resolution. The tablet is slim enough to comfortably hold in your hands, and it helps that it's pretty stylish with its two-tone design.

Read more
The best iPad Pro screen protectors in 2024
Side view of M4 iPad Pro

The Apple iPad Pro is the Apple tablet for the productivity hound, media lover, or just anyone who wants the very best hardware for iPadOS. The newest iPad Pro is a truly transcendent tablet, powered by Apple's new M4 processor, and crammed into the thinnest body the company has ever created.

Whether you're buying the 13- or 11-inch versions of the new iPad Pro, the display is gorgeous, but it's also vulnerable. Scratches, bumps, and drops can spell out a very bad day for your supersized tablet, so it's best to protect against them before they can cause problems. A good screen protector is the best way to ward off damage, and we have some of the best iPad Pro screen protectors right here.

Read more