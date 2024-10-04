The iPad Pro M4 has a rare discount at Best Buy

The iPad Pro M4 hasn’t been available for very long, but we already found a solid markdown on the Apple touchscreen device when looking through tablet deals:

Right now, when you purchase the iPad Pro M4 (256GB, OLED), you’ll spend $950. At full price, this model sells for $1,000. We can probably thank Amazon’s upcoming October Big Deal Day savings event for the discount on this model. Not to mention the several other Prime Day iPad deals we’ve been keeping tabs on!

Why you should buy the iPad Pro M4

The iPad Pro M4 is one of the fastest and best-looking iPads Apple has ever produced. Rocking an 11-inch Ultra Retina XRD Display that delivers 2420 x 1668 resolution, this is one of the brightest and most colorful displays we’ve seen on an iPad. And thanks to ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone certifications, the Pro M4 will constantly be optimizing whatever content you’re scrolling through or watching. Not to mention, the brilliant new screen is matched by the landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

Featuring Wi-Fi 6E support, you should have zero issues connecting this iPad to modern networking gear. You should also have no trouble using the USB-C connector to recharge the iPad, or to connect the tablet to an external display.

As for processing power and graphics, this iPad Pro uses Apple’s M4 chip. The 10-core CPU allows the M4 iPad to work fast and efficiently. Expect little to no load times for apps, webpages, and streamable media. There’s even another 10 cores that are dedicated exclusively to the iPad’s GPU, which is why those crisp-clear visuals always look so dang good!

The Pro M4 is compatible with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Magic Keyboard and has enough battery life to get you through an entire day (about 10 hours). We see plenty of iPad deals when searching for Apple markdowns, and it’s hard to say how long this discount is going to hang in there for. That being said, now could be the best time to save.

Take $50 off the iPad Pro M4 (256GB, OLED) when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other Best Buy deals we’ve been digging up!