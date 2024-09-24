This Amazon Fire tablet is over 50% off with this early October Prime Day deal

It wasn’t that long ago that we were writing about Amazon Prime Day summertime savings, and now there’s another Prime Day event just around the corner. The October edition of this two-day Amazon sales bonanza runs October 8-9. It will feature markdowns on popular items like phones, tablets, TVs, and smart home devices, along with exclusive Amazon bundles.

We’re already starting to see early Amazon Prime Day deals filtering in, and this is one of the best promos we recently came across. For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the 64GB Lockscreen Ad-Supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for 50% off through Amazon. At full price, this model sells for $130.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

Available in Denim or Black colorways, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a 2022 tablet that Amazon still sells brand-new. Compared to the previous Fire HD 8 generation, the 2022 version features a revamped processor with up to 30% faster performance. You’ll also be treated to a gorgeous 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) HD touchscreen, two 720p cameras, and access to numerous apps via Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Whether you plan on streaming Netflix or taking video calls with friends and family, this is one of the best budget-friendly tablets for the job.

This particular configuration comes with 64GB of storage and the Lockscreen Ad-Supported display. This just means you’ll see a rotation of Amazon ads on the touchscreen when the tablet isn’t in use. On a full charge, this version of the Fire HD 8 should last for up to 13 hours and takes up to 5 hours to recharge with the included adapter.

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to last, so now might be the best time to take advantage of this early Prime Day offer. Take $70 off the 64GB Lockscreen Ad-Supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet when you order through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other great Amazon deals we’ve been finding.

