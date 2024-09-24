 Skip to main content
This Amazon Fire tablet is over 50% off with this early October Prime Day deal

It wasn’t that long ago that we were writing about Amazon Prime Day summertime savings, and now there’s another Prime Day event just around the corner. The October edition of this two-day Amazon sales bonanza runs October 8-9. It will feature markdowns on popular items like phones, tablets, TVs, and smart home devices, along with exclusive Amazon bundles. 

We’re already starting to see early Amazon Prime Day deals filtering in, and this is one of the best promos we recently came across. For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the 64GB Lockscreen Ad-Supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for 50% off through Amazon. At full price, this model sells for $130. 

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

Available in Denim or Black colorways, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a 2022 tablet that Amazon still sells brand-new. Compared to the previous Fire HD 8 generation, the 2022 version features a revamped processor with up to 30% faster performance. You’ll also be treated to a gorgeous 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) HD touchscreen, two 720p cameras, and access to numerous apps via Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Whether you plan on streaming Netflix or taking video calls with friends and family, this is one of the best budget-friendly tablets for the job.

This particular configuration comes with 64GB of storage and the Lockscreen Ad-Supported display. This just means you’ll see a rotation of Amazon ads on the touchscreen when the tablet isn’t in use. On a full charge, this version of the Fire HD 8 should last for up to 13 hours and takes up to 5 hours to recharge with the included adapter.

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to last, so now might be the best time to take advantage of this early Prime Day offer. Take $70 off the 64GB Lockscreen Ad-Supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet when you order through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other great Amazon deals we’ve been finding.

Want even more mobile screen options? Check out our list of the best tablet deals, featuring products from Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and more.

LEGO’s bestselling kits are on sale today as early Prime Big Deal Days offer
The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon on a white background with its box.

Lego lovers who are always on the lookout for Lego deals wouldn't want to miss the potential savings from Amazon's early Prime Big Deal Days offers. The shopping event doesn't actually start until Oct. 8, but there are already a lot of Lego kits with discounts right now, ranging from simple builds to complex structures. We're not sure how much time is remaining for any of these bargains though, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out quickly -- especially for the more popular options. If you see anything that you like, we highly recommend completing the transaction immediately if you don't want to lose your chance on these lower prices.

What to buy in Amazon's Lego sale

Read more
A bunch of PS5 games are on sale for early Prime Big Deal Day — from $20
A player stands next to Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff in Elden Ring.

There are some fantastic PS5 game deals going on right now at Amazon. It’s all part of Amazon celebrating its Prime Big Deal Days sales event a little early. While the big day isn’t until October, Amazon has cut the price on many different games early. That includes popular titles like Elden Ring and Dying Light 2, along with older favorites like Grand Theft Auto 5. If you’re keen to snag a new game for less, you can either hit the button below to see everything that Amazon has available or read on while we take you through our highlights.

What to buy in the Amazon PS5 game sale
Some of the best PS5 games feature in the Amazon PS5 game sale right now. One of the cheapest deals is for which is down to $20 from $40. Remember spending your younger days playing through the earlier Metal Gear games? This is your chance to do so all over again with some nicely remastered graphics. The bundle includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge so there’s a ton of choice here. There are also digital graphic novels and a digital soundtrack for my all-time favorite -- Metal Gear Solid.

Read more
Early Prime Big Deal Days offer drops AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to $190
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe in their case.

Now's a fantastic time to buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, as the wireless earbuds are on sale at $59 off from Amazon in its early Prime Big Deal Days. From their original price of $249, they're down to a more affordable $190 in an offer that may no longer be available when the shopping event starts on Oct. 8. If you want to take advantage of this 24% discount, you're going to have to be quick because their price may go back to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
The recently announced Apple AirPods 4 is getting a lot of attention as the first model in the series to offer active noise cancellation, but the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is still our recommendation for Apple fans in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds. Compared to the Apple AirPods 4, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C feature eartips that really seal in the sound, which makes their ANC more effective. They're also more comfortable to wear, so you'll be able to maximize their battery life of up to six hours with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours with their charging case.

Read more