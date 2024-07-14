Best Google Pixel Prime Day deals: Phones, watches, earbuds

The Google Pixel brand, which started with smartphones but has since expanded into tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds, is extremely popular among Android fans. That’s why we think Google Pixel Prime Day deals are going to sell out quickly. The discounts for these devices from this year’s Prime Day deals are going to attract a lot of attention, so we’ve rounded up our recommended offers below to help you decide faster than other shoppers. Stocks will go quickly, so choose the Google Pixel deals that you’ll buy as soon as possible.

Google Pixel phone Prime Day deals

The main advantage of Google Pixel phones over other Android smartphones is that they’re the first devices to receive any Android updates from Google, so you’ll gain access to new features and receive security patches faster than others. You should be on the lookout for the Google Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, or the Google Pixel 8a — the latest models of the smartphone — if they would appear with discounts in this year’s Google Pixel Prime Day smartphone deals.

Google Pixel Watch Prime Day deals

Between the Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Watch 2, you’ve got two excellent options for a smartwatch under the Google Pixel brand with fitness tracking features and a comfortable fit. We expect a lot of interest in the Google Pixel Watch among Prime Day smartwatch deals, so if you want to get either wearable device on your wrist for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Google Pixel Buds Prime Day deals

The Google Pixel Buds, with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series and the Google Pixel Buds Pro as their two latest models, are fantastic if you want wireless earbuds to pair with your Android smartphone. Only the Google Pixel Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation though, so you’re limited to one model if that feature is important to you. Nonetheless, any of these Google Pixel Buds Prime Day headphone deals are worth the spend.

Google Pixel Tablet Prime Day deals

The Google Pixel Tablet is Google’s first attempt at a tablet for a while, and it aims to double as a smart home display while it’s on its charging speaker dock. If this versatility is something that you’d like from your device, then you should check out the savings that you can get from the available Google Pixel Prime Day tablet deals. With only one model, stocks may be extremely limited, so don’t be surprised if these bargains end sooner than you expect.

How to choose Google Pixel products on Prime Day

No matter what you choose among these Google Pixel products to buy, you’re sure that you’ll be getting a topnotch device. As proof, you’ll see that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is in our list of the best smartwatches, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is in our roundup of the best phones, and the Google Pixel Buds Pro are in our rankings of the best wireless earbuds. The Google Pixel brand promises quality products with the latest technologies.

Therefore, choosing what to buy from Google Pixel Prime Day deals will depend on what you actually need right now. Is it time to upgrade from an aging Android smartphone or tablet? Do you want to start monitoring your health metrics? Are you thinking about switching from wireless headphones to wireless earbuds? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s highly recommended that you take a look at the offers that we’ve recommended on this page.

If you’re planning to buy a Google Pixel phone, another factor to consider is the built-in storage that comes with the device. These smartphones do not support microSD cards for expandable storage, so it’s important you get the version with ample space for you. While there’s an option to save files on the cloud, you’ll still need enough storage space to install your favorite apps.

Perhaps the most important factor for choosing Google Pixel products on Prime Day is your budget. You should set the maximum price that you’re willing to pay, and then check if you can afford the latest model of the Google Pixel device that you’re planning to buy. With the shopping holiday’s discounts, there’s a higher chance that you can get the newest version, but if you can’t, previous generations with their lower prices are still worthwhile purchases.

How we chose these Google Pixel Prime Day deals

Google Pixel Prime Day deals are mostly worth buying, but some offers are better than others because of their lower prices. That’s the beauty of Prime Day — with Amazon slashing prices, other retailers are also rolling out discounts of their own. The competition means prices will keep dropping, and while shoppers may struggle to keep up in figuring out where a particular Google Pixel device is selling for the cheapest price, we’ve got your back. Our recommendations above feature the lowest prices for these Google Pixel products, and we’ll update this page if that changes to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of the best offers.

Our focus on choosing the Google Pixel Prime Day deals to highlight is to provide you with offers that will get you excellent value for your hard-earned money. In addition to sniffing out the lowest prices, we’re leaning towards discounts on the latest models as those are the devices that will let you access the best features. Older models are still worth buying, but between them and new models, of course our recommendation would be the latter, especially if there’s a large discount that makes them more affordable.