Best Fitbit Prime Day deals: Fitbit Sense is over $100 off

The savings that you can get from Prime Day deals cover all kinds of mobile devices, including fitness trackers and smartwatches. If you’re planning to buy one of them, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Fitbit Prime Day deals, as it’s one of the most trusted brands in the space. With all of the models that are on sale, we expect a lot of demand for these Fitbit deals over the course of the shopping event, so you should proceed with your purchases quickly if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Best Fitbit Early Prime Day deal

Fitbit Sense — $140, was $250

The Fitbit Sense may already have a successor in the Fitbit Sense 2, but the health-focused smartwatch remains a worthwhile purchase due to the features that you can get from it for an affordable price — which is even cheaper from Fitbit Prime Day deals. Unlike the brand’s fitness trackers with slim screens, the Fitbit Sense looks more like today’s modern smartwatches with its colorful display, and it will allow you to take calls, see text messages, and receive notifications from your paired smartphone. You’ll be able to clearly see the time, as well as some simple data from its step counter and heart rate monitor. It also has a built-in GPS to keep track of your pace and distance when you’re running even without your phone.

Setting up the Fitbit Sense with the Fitbit app will unlock various features such as an ECG app that will always be on the lookout for atrial fibrillations, the built-in skin temperature sensor, and high and low heart rate notifications. We also tagged the wearable device as an excellent sleep tracker, especially if you sign up for a Fitbit Premium subscription. As a member, you’ll also receive personalized health and fitness guidance, better stress and mindfulness tools, and games and challenges for extra motivation. The Fitbit Sense’s battery lasts for more than six days on a single charge, with a fast charging feature that replenishes a day’s worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

If you think the Fitbit Sense is perfect for you, you can currently buy it from Walmart for a discounted price of only $137 from the retailer’s Fitbit Prime Day deals, following a $113 discount on the wearable device’s original price of $250. As an older model, there’s no telling how much stock is left, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, we highly recommend completing your purchase for it as soon as you can.

More Fitbit Prime Day deals we love

There are many other Fitbit devices that are worth buying, especially since you can get them for a cheaper price due to the discounts of Prime Day. Whether you want a basic fitness tracker on your wrist or you’re thinking about investing in a health-focused smartwatch, there’s something for you from our recommended Fitbit Prime Day deals. These bargains may not last until the end of the shopping holiday though, so complete your transaction for any of them as soon as possible.

How to choose a Fitbit on Prime Day

With the wide selection of models offered by Fitbit, it may be tough to narrow down your choices on which of these devices you should buy for Prime Day. All of them are dependable and durable though, so there’s less things to worry about when choosing among the Fitbit Prime Day deals that are available right now.

First and foremost, you’ll have to decide whether you want a fitness tracker that primarily uses your paired smartphone to show collected metrics, or a smartwatch with a larger screen that also records health data while offering more features that you would expect from a wearable device. You may also want to get a Fitbit with built-in GPS if you’re a runner to map your routes, and support for music streaming services if you can’t work out without your favorite tunes in your ears. If you need more help, check out our roundup of the best Fitbit devices, which is currently led by the amazing Fitbit Charge 6, for a great starting point in making your decision.

You’re going to want to set a budget for your purchase from Fitbit Prime Day deals, and you should commit to not going overboard. By eliminating devices that are too expensive, you’ll get a better idea of the Fitbit models that you can get, though with the savings of Prime Day, you may be able to afford more models that you previously thought.

However, you should know that unlocking the true value of any Fitbit device will require you to sign up for a Fitbit Premium subscription. It costs $10 per month or $80 if you pay for a full year, though you’ll be able to go on a free trial, but the number of months vary between devices. Fitbit Premium grants access to a library of on-demand workouts, mindfulness sessions for mental health, recipes for healthy food, advanced sleep tracking, and many more. While you can get a Fitbit device for much cheaper during Prime Day, you may want to take into account the additional cost of Fitbit Premium when choosing the model to buy.

How we chose these Fitbit Prime Day deals

First and foremost, our selection of Fitbit Prime Day deals focuses on giving you the best value for your money. We want to highlight opportunities to buy the newer models of Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches with larger discounts, as that’s what we think makes up an excellent bargain. We’ve also recommended Fitbit Prime Day deals for those on a tight budget though, so there’s going to be something for all kinds of shoppers in the links that we’ve gathered on this page.

Fitbit Prime Day deals aren’t only happening on Amazon though, as other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed the prices of these wearable devices. To make sure that our recommended links are worth buying, we made sure that they offer the cheapest prices for these Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches, and we’re going to keep updating this page if we come across better deals for you to shop so stay tuned.