Take 46% off the Fire HD 10 tablet when you order on Amazon

When it comes to tablet deals, we do our best to highlight top offers from the brands we’re most familiar with. These are noteworthy names like Apple, Samsung, Google, and the focus of today’s promo: Amazon. The Big A has released several generations of its Fire HD tablet, and the latest version of this signature Amazon device is currently on sale:

Right now, when you order the Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB with Lockscreen Ads) through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $75. At full price, this model sells for $140.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10

Sold in Black, Lilac, and Ocean colors, this version of the Fire HD 10 comes with 32GB of storage and features Lockscreen Ads. This just means that when you’re not actively using the Fire HD 10, the touchscreen will show ads. Once you start using the tablet again, the ads disappear.

Amazon claims that the Fire HD 10 is up to 25% faster than the previous Fire HD generation. This is thanks in part to the HD 10’s octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. We’re also big fans of the 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen. Whether you’re watching an HD movie, playing a game, or just browsing the web, you can expect bright and colorful visuals from the HD 10.

Other great features include a built-in 5MP front-facing camera for video calls, Alexa-powered smart home controls and web searches, and up to 13 hours of battery life on a full charge. It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to be available, so now might be the best time to save.

Take $65 off the Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB with Lockscreen Ads) when you purchase through Amazon or Best Buy, and be sure to have a look at some of the best Amazon Fire tablet deals and best Amazon Echo deals we’ve been finding. We also have an entire list of Amazon deals to peruse, including discounts on laptops, TVs, and more!

