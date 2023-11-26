 Skip to main content
The best foldable phone Cyber Monday deals on Samsung and more

Jennifer Allen
Apps on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you haven’t been paying close attention, you might have missed it. Cyber Monday deals are officially hear. That means we’re seeing great phone deals on both Android phones and iPhones. It also means we’re seeing great deals on different styles of phones, such as some of the best folding phones. In this category, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — also part of Samsung Cyber Monday deals — is our favorite but there are a lot more deals where that came from, so read on to see all of our top deals for the Cyber Monday shopping season.

Best foldable phone Cyber Monday deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,300, was $1,800

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the ultimate folding phone for most people. The screens are the highlight here. You get a 6.2-inch 2316 x 904 cover screen which opens up to show a 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812 inner screen. That means you get all the flexibility of a fairly slender phone with the advantages of a large screen once you open it up.

The phone is designed with multitasking in mind so it has features like Dual-App viewing so you can easily drag things around and work more productively. It’s also compatible with the S Pen stylus so you can get more exact with your work if you add one. Performance is speedy being able to run three apps at once along with a floating window. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is speedy and ideal for gaming as well as work purposes.

For the camera, you have a 50MP main camera along with 12MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto for a 3x optical zoom. Add on software features and it’s great for lively and vibrant imagery including selfies via the 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen.

It’s an unique experience that’s ideal for anyone who wants something that stands out from the average smartphone.

More foldable phone Cyber Monday deals we love

A person opening the Motorola Razr 40.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While there aren’t as many foldable phones as there are regular phones, you’ve still got a few different options including some cheaper options and some premium offerings too. Below, we’ve picked out the best of the rest. That includes all that Samsung has to offer along with the Motorola Razr which is quite the comeback for fans of the traditional Razr.

  • Motorola Razr 2023 128GB —
  • Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB —
  • Google Pixel Fold —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro —

How we chose these foldable phone Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best foldable phone Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best foldable phone Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

