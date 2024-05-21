 Skip to main content
Best Apple Watch Memorial Day deals: Series 9, Ultra 2, and more

Some of the best smartwatch deals are around during the Memorial Day sales. Even with the early Memorial Day deals going on right now, there are some excellent discounts on all things Apple Watch. Whatever you buy, you’re getting one of the best smartwatches, since the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9 are all excellent in different ways. If you’re keen to see all the early Apple Watch Memorial Day deals, we’ve rounded them up below.

Best Apple Watch SE Memorial Day deals

The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Apple Watch SE 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch SE is best described as “simple, cheap, and brilliant”. The watch offers comprehensive yet simple-to-use fitness tracking and will be more than sufficient for most people. Already great value, the price gets even lower when on sale making it an irresistible buy. Here are all the best Apple Watch SE Memorial Day deals currently available.

  • Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 40mm —
  • Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 44mm —
  • Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular 40mm —
  • Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular 44mm —

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 Memorial Day deals

Modular Ultra watch face on an Apple Watch Ultra.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

For the ultimate Apple Watch experience, check out the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s the high-end model with unmatched performance, a super bright display, and fantastic battery life. It’ll keep up with you whether you’re hiking, diving, or climbing mountains. It’s more expensive than the standard Apple Watch models but it’s worth the investment if you spend all your time being as active as possible. Early Apple Watch Ultra 2 Memorial Day deals are pretty slim on the ground so far but here’s what we’ve found.

  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm White Ocean Band (Renewed) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm Blue Ocean Band (Renewed) —

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Memorial Day deals

Post-walk fitness data on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best all-rounder smartwatch for most people. It has plenty of key sensors like heart rate as well as crash and fall detection, while also boasting reasonable if not exceptional battery life. It looks great too. As the most popular Apple Watch, here are the best early Apple Watch Series 9 Memorial Day deals that we’ve spotted so far.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 41mm Pink —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 41mm Starlight —

