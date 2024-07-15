Best Garmin Watch Prime Day deals: Nearly every model is on sale

Prime Day deals season is underway, and that means thousands of deals to check out. Because of that, we’ve focused on some specific areas and we’ve checked out all the best Garmin Watch Prime Day deals. Below, you’ll find them all neatly rounded up, with one in particular highlighted for being the best among a sea of smartwatch deals. We’ve also offered some buying advice if you’re not sure where to begin. Read on while we take you through everything.

Best Garmin Watch Prime Day deal

Garmin Forerunner 55 — $188, was $200

For runners, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is an easy-to-use wearable device that’s also affordable — and even cheaper from this year’s Garmin watch Prime Day deals. The smartwatch will monitor your heart rate while you’re running, and it has built-in GPS so that you’ll be able to track the distance you’ve run, the path that you took, and your speed for the session. The Garmin Forerunner 55’s PacePro feature offers GPS-based guidance for certain courses and distances to help you plan your running strategy, and there are other helpful training tools that you can take advantage of such as race time predictions and finish time estimates.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 goes beyond running with its built-in activity profiles that also cater to cycling, swimming, Pilates, and more. You’ll also received suggested workouts with intensities that will depend on your training history, fitness level, and recovery time. You’ll be able to make the Garmin Forerunner 55 your own through the free watch faces, data fields, widgets, and apps that you can download for it, which will make wearing the smartwatch more enjoyable throughout its two-week battery life.

You can currently get the Garmin Forerunner 55 for only $188 from Amazon, following a $12 discount for Prime Day on its original price of $200. The wearable device is pretty popular because of all the features that it packs for its relatively cheap price, so we think there will be a lot of interest in this bargain. There’s a chance that stocks sell out sooner than you expect, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Garmin Forerunner 55 while you run or engage in other physical activities, you need to complete the purchase now while the savings are still online.

More Garmin Watch Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a Garmin Watch on Prime Day

On the one hand, you can just head to our look at the best Garmin watches and pick one from there, but it’s a little more complicated than that. For one thing, it’s vital you think about how much you can afford. A Garmin Watch can be much cheaper than the other best smartwatches but it can also cost a lot more. It’s important you plan your finances and stick to it so you don’t get lured into more than you can afford, even when tempted by all the Prime Day deals happening right now.

Once you’ve figured out your budget, have a think about why you want a Garmin watch. How do you plan on using it? Do you want something simple that monitors your exercise throughout the day or do you have a very specific aim in mind? Watches like the Forerunner 265 are perfect for running but you should go for something like the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar if you plan on hiking and need extensive map support.

There are even options for golfing and cycling too so it’s important to think about your intentions.

Whatever your intentions, also consider things like the screen and battery life. Some models have a touchscreen but not all. Similarly, some use a sharp OLED screen but again, not all. Battery life is generally pretty good across the board but if you plan on being away from a power source for a long time, you want to go for a Garmin watch with the best battery life possible.

Some Garmin watches like the Venu series are more stylish than others so if you want a fashion accessory as well as a way of tracking your progress, you know what to do. As a wearable, it’s always going to be on your wrist so you want to be happy with what you’re looking at.

Finally, keep an eye on the Body Battery feature. It’s one of our favorite ways to see how well you’re dealing with the day and is more distinctive than other smartwatches. Not all Garmin watches have this feature though.

How we chose these Garmin Watch Prime Day deals

During the Prime Day sales, it’s very easy to get carried away. That won’t happen with us because we spend every day of every year tracking down all the best deals and that includes all things Garmin. Because of that, we know what to look for. We can spot if a deal is more incremental than anything and we can also spot an amazing deal that you should rush over to buy immediately. That means we only feature the Garmin Watch Prime Day deals that are worth your time, consideration, and money.

We also know our way around the technology. That means we feature the best Garmin watches around. There’s no filler here. Only the best of the best and the kind of tech that we would recommend to others including our friends and family. In many cases, it’s the kind of technology that we would like to own ourselves.

A deal is only as good as the item is aka only if you actually want to own it, so we focus on that. We include them all before updating regularly any time a price changes. We check all the major retailers so you don’t have to do it for yourself.