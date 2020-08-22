  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Smartwatch Deals 2020: What to expect

By

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch for yourself of a loved one? There’s no better occasion than Amazon Prime Day to snag a smartwatch for a smart price. Gone are the days when folks puzzled over why they needed a smartwatch when they already had a smartphone — complete with date and time — in their pocket. Today, the advantages of a wrist-based computing device are obvious, especially for keeping fit; receiving calls, notifications, and email; and even listening to your favorite tunes.

Smartwatches are compatible with either iPhone or Android operating systems and enjoy an extended lifespan. The latest three generations of the Apple Watch, for example, have held their value nicely and are compatible with several generations of phones and watch systems. Popular watches compatible with Samsung, LG, Google, and other phones run on Android- and iOS-friendly Wear OS. In addition to discounted smartwatches, Amazon Prime Day is expected to offer some of the best deals all year, so make sure you check out Prime Day deals that we think are worth jumping on before they’re gone.

Today’s best Prime Day smartwatch deals

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) $169, was $199
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) $199, was $229
  • Garmin Vivoactive 4 $317, was $350
  • Garmin Vivoactive 4S $291, was $350
  • Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Touchscreen Smartwatch$208, was $275
  • Fossil Women’s Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch$167, was $275
  • Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch$140, was $295
  • Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch$198, was $250
  • Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Running Watch$284, was $400
  • Ticwatch Smartwatch E Shadow$70, was $160

Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch Powered with Wear OS by Google

$140 $295
Expires soon
Stay connected on the go and flaunt sheer style with the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch on sale on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Bip Lite Heart Rate and Activity Tracker

$60
Expires soon
The Bip Series of Amazfit smartwatches is one of the most affordable smartwatches packed with impressive features like its 45-day battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$198 $220
Expires soon
Today's smartwatches are no longer the boxy, techie devices they once were. They have now evolved to look more stylish. A great chic option for women is the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker Regular Fit - Midnight Blue

$80 $100
Expires soon
Looking for a lightweight yet feature-rich tracker to accompany you in your workouts and outdoor activities Garmin Visosmart HR is one of the best multisport smartwatches in the market.
Buy at Amazon

Ticwatch Smartwatch, E Shadow

$70 $160
Expires soon
Everyone in the family can enjoy the solid connectivity and fitness tracking functionalities of the Ticwatch at this affordable price. Enjoy having Google Assistant always on hand -- or wrist.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$99 $170
Expires soon
Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Women's Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch

$167 $275
Expires soon
Strike a balance between function and flair with the Fossil Gen 4 Sport women's smartwatches. Powered by Google's WearOS, it has 24-hour battery life and weighs up to 40% less than other models.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS

$199 $300
Expires soon
A true outdoors-focused smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct sports a rugged profile and a durable build.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)

$170
Expires soon
Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $30 off, available at select stores for pickup. Monitor your heart rate, share activities with friends, and get personalized coaching all from your wrist.
Buy at Target

Garmin Vivoactive 4

$285 $350
Expires soon
This smartwatch has GPS, plays your music, and has body energy Monitoring. Also features animated workouts and Pulse Ox Sensors.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

$130 $137
Expires soon
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is a GPS smartwatch that handles activity tracking as well as contactless payments. Preloaded with 15 GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more.
Buy at Target

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Touchscreen Smartwatch

$208 $275
Expires soon
Not all smartwatches have to look "techie." This Fossil watch combines a sleek style with powerful Wear OS capabilities to track heart rate, get smartphone notifications, control music, and much more
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit - Inspire HR Activity Tracker

$70 $100
Expires soon
Fitness bands are perfect if you want a more subtle way to track your health. The Fitbit Inspire HR tracks your steps, heart rate, calories burned, and it's all you need for a range of activities.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

$200
Expires soon
The larger Apple Watch Series 3 which, at 42mm, is still a bit smaller than the sized-up Series 4 and Series 5.
Buy at Target

Michael Kors Access Sofie Touchscreen Smartwatch

$160 $375
Expires soon
Thanks to countless designers, there are several smartwatches that would look right at home on female wrists. A solid option is the Michael Kors Access Sofie, and it is discounted on Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm, International Version

$165 $180
Expires soon
With the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung stripped down the flagship Galaxy Watch and put the focus on health tracking and wellness.
Buy at Amazon

Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch

$199
Expires soon
With the New York Scallop smartwatch, Kate Spade gives ladies with petite wrists the chance to make a statement with a chic and minimalist look. Get yours now while Amazon has it on sale.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$78 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for: even friendlier while now on sale!
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

$269 $300
Expires soon
This smart wearable has enhanced sleep tracking analysis, auto workout tracking, and pace coaching. (44mm, GPS, Bluetooth)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$396 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

$350 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Fenix 5 is an older model that is still a great fitness partner for athletes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Buy at Walmart

There aren’t yet any Amazon Prime Day deals at the moment, because Amazon Prime Day hasn’t yet begun, and we aren’t even sure what date Amazon has selected for the sale after moving it from its normal July date. But if you’re looking for a smartwatch right now and can’t wait, this list points you to some of the best deals currently available.

When are the best Prime Day smartwatch deals?

While Amazon tends to reserve the best deals for the event itself, it’s also been known to whet appetites with some must-have offers in the run-up to the event (typically starting the week before). If something you like stands out beforehand, don’t hesitate to snap it up. There’s no guarantee it will be on sale again on Prime Day, or that it will even be as cheap. You can always return it and buy it again if it is cheaper.

What Prime Day smartwatch deals to expect

Prime Day competes with other annual events like Black Friday, and the best deals are generally for items that don’t often get discounted — such as current-generation or high-end models. For smartwatches, we’re talking about the Apple Watch Series 5 as well as older units like the Series 3 (currently available on Apple’s website) and 4, in addition to tricked-out fitness trackers like the Garmin Forerunner or the Samsung Galaxy Watch. That is in contrast to simple, often-discounted activity trackers. Android users, be on the lookout for Wear OS and Tizen wearables from Fossil and Samsung. While older products often get the most significant discounts, flash deals of sought-after newer items, like the Apple Watch Series 5, will likely be available at the lowest prices. If there’s something you’ve had your eye on, jump on it.

Interested in a smartwatch, but you’re not sure which model is the best one for you? Check out our list of best smartwatches for 2020.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Apple iPhone deals for August 2020

best iphone deals 2019

These are the best AT&T phone deals for August 2020

AT&T Store

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for August 2020

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Best smartwatch deals for August 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Chromebooks are sold out (almost) everywhere — here’s where to get one today

acer chromebook 15 asus a202 dell 3100 hp 14a g5 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sales review herofull 768x479 c

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

These are the best cheap video doorbell deals for August 2020

3 robot vacuum deals you can’t afford to miss today

These are the best cheap student laptop deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for August 2020

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for August 2020

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for August 2020

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

The best robot vacuum deals for August: Roomba, Eufy, Deebot, and Roborock

These are the best cheap lawnmower deals for August 2020

Best Portable Generators 2020: Help your home weather the storm