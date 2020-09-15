  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2020: What to expect

By

Apple tech cleaves towards the expensive side of things and doesn’t often go on sale, so we’re looking forward to 2020’s Prime Day deals and we expect to see iPads, MacBooks, and, of course, Apple Watches among them. Prime Day, landing in October this year, is rivaled only by Black Friday when it comes to discounts; there can be a lot to sort through, so if you’re after the best smartwatch on the market and want to cut right to the chase, here’s everything you need to know about what Prime Day Apple Watch deals to expect this year (plus some early discounts you can score today).

Today’s best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS)$169, was $199
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199, was $229
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS, Refurbished)$388, was $429
  • Package Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) with Sport Band Duo and InvisibleShield Screen Protector$454, was $564
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) with AppleCare+ Bundle$467, was $508

After being delayed in the summer, Prime Day was rescheduled for October (although we don’t have official dates just yet, it looks like it will be arriving early in the month). That means that those Prime Day Apple Watch deals aren’t live just yet, but you don’t have to wait until the sale itself to save: Here, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best Apple Watch deals and discounts you can enjoy right now.

Apple Watch Series 5 Refurbished (44mm, Cellular + GPS)

$500 $529
Expires soon
This refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 has 32GB of internal storage so you can store your favorite music, while the 64-bit dual-core processor ensures smooth operation.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

$229
Expires soon
The larger Apple Watch Series 3 which, at 42mm, is still a bit smaller than the sized-up Series 4 and Series 5.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)

$199
Expires soon
Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $30 off, available at select stores for pickup. Monitor your heart rate, share activities with friends, and get personalized coaching all from your wrist.
Buy at Best Buy

iHome Alarm Clock Radio with Apple Watch Charger

$80 $130
Expires soon
If you need an alarm clock that doubles as an Apple Watch charger with two USB charging points, the iHome alarm clock radio is what you're looking for.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) with Milanese Loop

$709 $749
Expires soon
Add a sophisticated flair to any outfit with this Apple Watch Series 5, designed with a stylish stainless steel Milanese loop for that luxurious look that screams fashion.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

$474 $500
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and helps you navigate with the built-in compass. It also lets you check on your heart and track your workouts.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm)

$339 $375
Expires soon
Our reviewer called it a "joy to use" the Apple Watch Series 3. Featuring superb fitness tracking ability, it has both GPS and cellular connectivity, so you don't have to sync to a phone.
Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) with Milanese Loop

$750 $799
Expires soon
This Apple Watch has all the functionalities of a standard Series 4 smartwatch but with the added benefit of stylish pizzazz thanks to its Milanese loop.
Buy at ABT

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock

$80 $100
Expires soon
The Belkin PowerHouse charging dock combines the power of both an iPhone and Apple Watch charger into one sleek device, allowing you to save on both cable management and cash.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

$514 $530
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on, showing the time and letting you check on your heart with the ECG app. It also allows you to stay connected with cellular connectivity.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS)

$390 $429
Expires soon
Featuring GPS, always-on retina display, 30% larger screen, ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors, a built-in compass, and is swimproof.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals?

Prime Day is unique in that it’s reserved exclusively for Prime members (although many third-party sellers on Amazon also run their own Prime Day deals that are available to all). Nonetheless, Prime Day still follows a similar pattern to other big sales like Black Friday in that the best deals are reserved for the official calendar days of the event but there are often many teaser deals thrown out there beforehand to lure in shoppers.

Don’t ignore these early Prime Day Apple Watch deals. Usually offered in the form of Amazon’s short-term “Lightning Deals,” these pre-sale bargains are generally every bit as good as the ones you’ll see during the sale itself; if you find an Apple Watch you like at a good price, grab it. You can always return it and buy it again if you see it again for cheaper come Prime Day.

What Prime Day Apple Watch deals to expect

There are two Apple Watch models that you can still buy brand new: The Apple Watch Series 3 and the more feature-rich Apple Watch Series 5. Apple has quietly discontinued the Series 4, as there was not enough of a difference between it and the upgraded Series 5 to merit keeping it around (and we’ve seen some great deals on the Series 5 lately that made the Series 4 even more redundant), but Apple kept the Series 3 on the market as a low-cost alternative for shoppers who just want a solid smartwatch at a great price.

The Apple Watch Series 5 starts at around $400, while the Series 3 goes for around $200. This year’s Prime Day Apple Watch deals will naturally knock those prices down, and if previous 2020 sales are any indication, we’ll likely see the Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to around $160-170 and the Series 5 cut down to around $350-360 (these estimates are for the entry-level GPS-only models; upgraded units with cellular connectivity and unique case/color combos will be more expensive but may also feature larger discounts).

These are only our predictions, however. Amazon can and does get aggressive with its prices for its big sale, so we could see these Prime Day Apple Watch deals go even lower. Just remember that Lightning Deals go quickly, and the more competitive the prices are, the faster they’ll get snatched up. Don’t tarry too long if you find the Apple Watch you want on sale for the lowest price you’ve seen — you might not get another chance before 2021.

