Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2020: What to expect

After being delayed in the summer, Prime Day was rescheduled for October (although we don’t have official dates just yet, it looks like it will be arriving early in the month). That means that those Prime Day Apple Watch deals aren’t live just yet, but you don’t have to wait until the sale itself to save: Here, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best Apple Watch deals and discounts you can enjoy right now.

When are the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals?

Prime Day is unique in that it’s reserved exclusively for Prime members (although many third-party sellers on Amazon also run their own Prime Day deals that are available to all). Nonetheless, Prime Day still follows a similar pattern to other big sales like Black Friday in that the best deals are reserved for the official calendar days of the event but there are often many teaser deals thrown out there beforehand to lure in shoppers.

Don’t ignore these early Prime Day Apple Watch deals. Usually offered in the form of Amazon’s short-term “Lightning Deals,” these pre-sale bargains are generally every bit as good as the ones you’ll see during the sale itself; if you find an Apple Watch you like at a good price, grab it. You can always return it and buy it again if you see it again for cheaper come Prime Day.

What Prime Day Apple Watch deals to expect

There are two Apple Watch models that you can still buy brand new: The Apple Watch Series 3 and the more feature-rich Apple Watch Series 5. Apple has quietly discontinued the Series 4, as there was not enough of a difference between it and the upgraded Series 5 to merit keeping it around (and we’ve seen some great deals on the Series 5 lately that made the Series 4 even more redundant), but Apple kept the Series 3 on the market as a low-cost alternative for shoppers who just want a solid smartwatch at a great price.

The Apple Watch Series 5 starts at around $400, while the Series 3 goes for around $200. This year’s Prime Day Apple Watch deals will naturally knock those prices down, and if previous 2020 sales are any indication, we’ll likely see the Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to around $160-170 and the Series 5 cut down to around $350-360 (these estimates are for the entry-level GPS-only models; upgraded units with cellular connectivity and unique case/color combos will be more expensive but may also feature larger discounts).

These are only our predictions, however. Amazon can and does get aggressive with its prices for its big sale, so we could see these Prime Day Apple Watch deals go even lower. Just remember that Lightning Deals go quickly, and the more competitive the prices are, the faster they’ll get snatched up. Don’t tarry too long if you find the Apple Watch you want on sale for the lowest price you’ve seen — you might not get another chance before 2021.

