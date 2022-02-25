Why Buy

Bigger and brighter display

On-screen QWERTY keyboard

Faster charging

Improved UI

This year’s entry into the high-end Apple Watch series, the Apple Watch Series 7, has many of the same features as the Series 6, with the main difference being the larger screen, which is roughly 20% larger. Of course, the Series 7, which we’ve crowned the best smartwatch overall, is pretty expensive, being the premium Apple product that it is, although luckily, you can grab it now on Amazon at a discounted price of $349. And surprisingly, it’s cheaper now than it was during Black Friday, according to price-tracking website camelcamelcamel.com.

It’s hard to overstate how big of an upgrade the larger screen is, especially when it comes to daily use, such as reviewing messages, which are now easy to find and read. The bigger screen also means bigger buttons, and for those who often have an issue with miss-pressing, this will be quite a significant upgrade. Of course, this is all tied together with the new WatchOS 8, which comes with its own set of new upgrades, including things like the Breathe App and improvements to the overall fitness tracking features. That being said, there aren’t any significant changes to the latter or anything new that’s specifically added, such as pacing features, sessions, and heartrate alerts, although the lack of these shouldn’t be a deal-breaker if you are OK with the basics.

Otherwise, there are many similarities between the Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6, and the Series 7 acts more as an incremental upgrade than anything else. If you already have the Series 6 and want an upgrade, then buying it during a deal probably makes the most sense. That way, you get the larger screen, a 33% faster-charging speed, and the few extra features of the upgraded design and OS without having to put up the full price of buying the watch from scratch. Of course, if you don’t have an Apple Watch, then going straight to the Series 7 is your best bet; even though the Series 6 is a bit cheaper, the extra additions are well worth the difference.

When are the Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals?

When it comes to electronics like the Apple Watch, there are generally three different days that tend to have the best deals: Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Of those three, we have a good idea of when two of them are, with Cyber Monday falling on November 28th and Black Friday on November 25th. Of course, deals tend to start in the days leading up to the sales and a little bit afterward, but usually, you tend to find the best deals closer to the actual day itself. As for Prime Day, that one is a bit harder to know since Amazon tends to keep that to themselves until very near the day itself, although last year it occurred on June 21st, so we’re likely to see it happening around that time as well.

That being said, if you can’t wait for that long, then we have some deals; we have a listing of some of the best Apple Watch deals you’ll find up until then. The list includes both the Apple Watch 7 and the Apple Watch SE, the latter being the budget option if you aren’t ready to spend the $350-$400 or so for the Series 7. Alternatively, we have some other smartwatch deals that you can check out if you’re not necessarily aiming for an Apple Watch, and this constitutes a much more significant list. We’ve managed to find sales on everything, including the Fitbit Versa 2, the Garmin Venu, which is an excellent day-to-day fitness watch, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, a great alternative to the Apple Watch Series if you want something a bit more high-end (and with a slightly lower price for the premium).

Ultimately, if you’re looking for an Apple Watch Series 7, you should buy now because you aren’t likely to find a better deal until the three events mentioned above. Even then, the difference might still not be very significant.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations