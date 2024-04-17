Hurry! This Apple Watch just had its price slashed to $189

For great smartwatch deals, head to Amazon immediately. Today, it has the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for $60 off bringing it down to just $189 from $249. A fantastic price for an exceptionally well-made smartwatch, this tops our list of the best Apple deals right now. If you’re keen to buy a watch that will motivate you to move more while also looking good, check it out by tapping the button below. Alternatively, read on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)

One of the best smartwatches around, the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) is best described as “simple, cheap, and brilliant”. It’s designed to help you exercise more effectively, while keeping connected with your digital life, and also staying safe.

Thanks to the Apple Activity Rings system, you’re motivated each day to burn a certain amount of calories, stand frequently, and exercise often too. The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) is capable of detecting what exercises you’re participating in with extensive support including running, walking, swimming, yoga, HIIT exercises and many others. It’s swimproof to 50m water resistance so it’s fine for pretty much all you could be doing.

Alongside the fitness side of the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), there’s also Fall Detection and Crash Detection in case of a fall or car accident. In either case, the watch is able to contact emergency services and contacts as needed. The smartwatch can also notify you if you have an irregular heart rhythm as well as if your heart is beating usually fast or slowly.

Solely returning to the daily stuff, the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) will also inform you of all the notifications ordinarily on your iPhone. That means all messages will be sent to your wrist, you can make and answer calls from your wrist, or simply see if you’ve received an update from one of your favorite apps.

A friendly companion to pretty much everything you might do on a daily basis, the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) demonstrates how far smartwatches have come and how convenient they are these days. It usually costs $249 but you can currently buy one from Amazon for $189. The $60 saving is unlikely to stick around for long so if it’s the right smartwatch for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

