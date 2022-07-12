Amazon’s Prime Day deals event has started, which means we’re drowning in Prime Day Apple deals. The best offer we’ve found so far? Probably a massive $79 discount on the AirPods Pro, which see them on sale for $170 for a limited time.

Best Prime Day Apple deals 2022

Apple AirTag — $28, was $29

Why Buy:

Keep track of valuable items

Easily paired with your iPhone or iPad

Uses Ultra Wideband for precise location sharing

Uses Find My network for long-distances

IP67-rating for dust and water-resistance

Sick of losing your keys, backpack, wallet, or anything easily misplaced? Take advantage of Prime Day to grab one (or a few) of Apple’s AirTags and make finding your valuables a breeze. Each AirTag easily connects to your Apple iPhone or iPad, and can be found using the Apple Find My app. It can play sounds to help you find it when you’re nearby, or you can leverage the power of Apple’s massive Find My network to find your AirTag when you’re far away.

It’s small and easily attached to a range of devices, and it’s the sort of gadget you don’t think much about until you really, really need to think about it a lot. Once you’ve used it find your keys or something else equally valuable, you’ll be glad you made the investment. Even if it falls somewhere outside of the Find My network, putting the AirTag into Lost Mode means it’ll ping you as soon as it shows up.

The replaceable battery lasts for over a year, so you don’t need to worry about it giving out on you, and the IP67 rating for dust and water resistance means it shouldn’t give out, even if accidentally left out in the rain. Your AirTag’s communications with the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous, so you don’t even need to worry about safety and privacy.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack — $87, was $99

Why Buy:

Easily attached with the MagSafe system

Stop your iPhone from running out of power

Works automatically

Charges with your existing wired charger

The new Apple iPhones have pretty big batteries and excellent software optimization, but battery anxiety hits us all from time to time. If you’re heading out for a little longer than usual, and are going to be far away from your trusty charger, you can rely on the MagSafe Battery Pack to make sure your iPhone makes it up to the next point you get to charge up.

As you might have guessed from the name, the MagSafe Battery Pack uses Apple’s MagSafe system to connect to your phone. This attachment system uses metal plates inside your phone to connect to MagSafe’s strong magnets, allowing accessories to be quickly attached to your iPhone without having to worry about fixing on a clunky case, or hauling around a battery pack. Instead, just put the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone together, and MagSafe does the rest.

Since MagSafe is a relatively new addition to the iPhone spec sheet, you will need a specific iPhone to make it work. Basically, you’ll need an iPhone from the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 range. MagSafe simply won’t work with other iPhones. However, if you’re shopping for a new iPhone this Prime Day, this is a great addition.

Apple TV 4K (64GB) — $170, was $199

Why Buy

Share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac using AirPlay

Dolby Atmos support

Supports streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max

New Siri Remote included

Apple’s updated streaming box is a thing of beauty, and when it’s paired with the new Siri Remote, the result is a piece of technology that’s hard to turn down. Whether you’re kicking back and relaxing, sharing the day’s events through pictures on AirPlay, or playing some Apple Arcade games, the Apple TV 4K is a great buy.

We’ll be honest — as far as the box itself is concerned, it’s not an enormous upgrade over the first generation of Apple TV. It looks largely the same, and the internal upgrade for the Apple A12 Bionic processor is only really going to become evident when playing more advanced games. It still looks amazing, and the new support for 60 frames-per-second (fps) is going to be a real game-changer if your TV supports it.

The real upgrades are in the Siri Remote. Apple has gone back to the drawing board with the Siri Remote, removing the touchpad in favor of a clickpad — which functions similarly to an old-style iPod Classic’s click wheel. The whole thing is a touch-sensitive interface, and it makes using it a treat. It’s also now made from all aluminum, which means it feels nicer in the hand. You can also pair it with an Apple AirTag, by using one of Nomad’s covers that include a slot for the AirTag.

While it’s unlikely to be a must-buy for everyone, if you’re heavily tied into Apple’s ecosystem, then the Apple TV 4K will complement your setup perfectly.

Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $249

Why Buy:

Great sound quality

Excellent Active Noise Cancellation

Spatial audio

Comfy fit

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around, offering a comprehensive set of features that will particularly appeal to anyone who owns other Apple devices. If you want earbuds that simply just work while offering everything you could need, the Apple AirPods Pro are the ones for you. There are plenty of reasons why they’re so highly sought-after. One of the most striking things about the Apple AirPods Pro is the Active Noise Cancellation they provide. While earbuds don’t quite offer the strongest sense of noise cancellation that headphones may provide, the Apple AirPods Pro still do a remarkable job. If you prefer to avoid listening to what’s going on around you and instead focus on your music, the Apple AirPods Pro know exactly how to help you immerse yourself in music. Any time you do need to return to reality, their transparency mode makes it simple to hear again and interact with the world before switching back over.

The Apple AirPods Pro also sound great. That’s thanks to their use of spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The technology means that it feels like the sound is placed all around you, just like if you were at a concert or club. It’s a great way of making you feel more immersed and enjoy a more “live” experience. The Apple AirPods Pro have adaptive EQ, which means that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ears, giving you a personalized experience. That’s assisted by the choice of three soft, tapered silicone tips so you can get a truly customized fit for your ears as Apple appreciates that everyone’s ears are different.

The Apple AirPods Pro are ideally suited for commuting or working out. They’re sweat and water-resistant, so they can cope with sweatiness or a rainy day. Combined with the wireless charging case, you get more than 24 hours of total listening time so you won’t need to remember to recharge them too often. Taking mere seconds to pair up and easily swapping between Apple devices without missing a beat, the Apple AirPods Pro are hugely convenient in every way.

Apple Watch SE — $230, was $279

Why Buy:

Attractive design

Extensive fitness features

Highly durable

Easily receives notifications to your wrist

The Apple Watch SE is generally considered to be the ideal Apple Watch for most people. While it lacks some of the more advanced features that the Apple Watch Series 7 may provide, it still offers a wealth of features that are ideal for active users or anyone who wants to cut down on looking at their phone all the time. With an attractive design and a 30% larger display than the Apple Watch Series 3, it looks great on your wrist and offers the option to buy more watch bands for it any time you want to change up your style. You’ll love it even before you dive into its apps and features.

The Apple Watch SE works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. You can listen to music via the watch and your AirPods, unlock your Mac automatically when you wear it, and even use it to send money with Apple Pay. It’s an ideal accompaniment to your iPhone. It’s durable too, while also being swimproof as well. It has advanced sensors that can track how you’re moving throughout the day. It measures all your favorite workouts, as well as monitors your steps, calories burned, and even how fast you walk throughout the day. It borders on being your own personal trainer, motivating you through the activity rings system, as well as giving you awards and tracking your fitness trends.

Away from the fitness side of things, the Apple Watch SE is also able to keep an eye out for any irregular heart rhythm issues, as well as monitor your sleep capabilities. It even detects if you’ve suddenly had a fall, sending out an SOS to your preferred friend or relative. You can have all your phone notifications sent to your Apple Watch SE, while also being able to send texts, make calls, and listen to music. It’s a truly versatile watch right down to its mindfulness exercises or simply allowing you to ask Siri a question.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $309, was $329

Why Buy:

iPadOS works great

Excellent 10.2-inch display

Good camera for video calls

Works with other Apple accessories

The Apple iPad 10.2-inch might be considered the simplest and cheapest iPad available right now, but it packs a lot in for the price. Excellent recent upgrades mean you get great performance, a great front-facing camera, and a whole lot more. It’s a fine introduction to iPadOS and well-suited to everyone who’s new to the tablet world, or who simply doesn’t need more advanced features.

The Apple iPad 10.2-inch uses Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. It’s not the fastest processor anymore, but thanks to iPadOS being so well-designed, you won’t notice any issues here. Instead, performance will feel speedy, with iPadOS having evolved to make all kinds of productivity tasks (or fun things) a breeze to do here. It’s further helped by the Apple iPad 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support. It looks gorgeous and it’s perfect for everything from playing the latest games on Apple Arcade to streaming your favorite shows from Netflix. It also makes it far more pleasant to look at while you work.

The Apple iPad 10.2-inch has plenty of useful features. It has 64GB of capacity, which is sufficient for installing plenty of apps or saving photos or other files. A new standout feature is its improved cameras. It has an 8MP rear camera for occasional snaps while on the move, but the highlight is the front-facing camera. That one is a 12MP Ultra Wide lens that has Center Stage support. Center Stage means that if you’re taking a video call, the lens is able to keep up with you moving around a room, ensuring you’re always centered. It looks far more professional than regular webcams. You also get stereo speakers for clear call quality or when you’re watching something. There’s also Touch ID support for added security and Apple Pay capabilities. Finally, up to 10 hours of battery life proves useful, plus the Apple iPad 10.2-inch has support for the Apple Pencil (1st Generation) and Smart Keyboard.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $329, was $399

Why Buy:

The best smartwatch

Plenty of advanced sensors

Excellent display

Highly durable

The Apple Watch Series 7 tops our list of the best smartwatches for so many reasons. It’s a truly fantastic smartwatch that reminds you of how great technology can be. Ideally suited for everyone from fitness fans to health-conscious users to those who want a stylish timepiece, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a true delight for anyone who already owns an iPhone.

It’s the most advanced Apple Watch yet. It has a larger, Always-On Retina display that’s much easier to use and read. It’s also highly durable thanks to the screen being made to be more crack-resistant, as well as dust-resistant. It’s swimproof as well. It also has an extensive array of health sensors. It can take an ECG, giving you a heads-up on how your heart is performing. It can monitor your blood oxygen levels too. While these aren’t quite as accurate as medical tests, they’re a great indicator of how you’re doing regardless. There are also plenty of ways to track your fitness trends. The Apple Watch Series 7 monitors all kinds of workouts, and keeps an eye on your walking speed, calories burned, steps taken, and a heap more.

The Apple Watch Series 7 can motivate you thanks to its activity rings system, as well as a steady supply of rewards and encouragement. It’s satisfying to see your trends improve and how you’re doing better by the day. The Apple Watch Series 7 also offers fall detection technology, as well as irregular heart rhythm notifications. It’s great peace of mind, right down to its sleep-tracking functionality. For those moments of downtime, you can also use it to take calls, send texts, and do plenty of other things that would ordinarily require you to dig out your phone. It’s a truly versatile device that’ll make you wonder how you lived without it.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

Why Buy:

Fantastic audio quality

Excellent active noise cancellation

Comfortable fit

Good battery life

Among the best headphones around, the Apple AirPods Max are a delight for anyone looking for excellent over-ear headphones. While you can easily use them while working out or running, their focus is more on improving your commute, allowing you to take in a movie in a more immersive manner, or simply relax and listen to your favorite album. Incredibly comfortable to wear thanks to a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, they’re perfectly suited for wearing all day long. That’s further enhanced by up to 20 hours of listening. ensuring you can have a full day of enjoyment.

The Apple AirPods Max offer up an Apple-designed dynamic driver that means you get high-fidelity audio at all times. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means you can enjoy theater-like sound, with the music feeling as if it is surrounding you. Whether you’re listening to music or watching a movie, you’ll feel far more immersed than ever before. That’s further enhanced by the Apple AirPods Max’s exceptional active noise cancellation. The feature is capable of blocking outside noises so you won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you. It works brilliantly, too, ensuring you’re suitably captivated. Any time you do need to return to reality, the headphones’ transparency mode does a great job of allowing you to return briefly, interacting with the world again, before ducking back out.

The Apple AirPods Max offer up effortless setup thanks to on-head detection and the ability to seamlessly switch between devices. You can easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on all your Apple devices too. Controls are simple to manipulate, while the headphones feel truly high-end on your head and when you hold them in your hands. Everything about the Apple AirPods Max oozes class, right down to its smart case, which allows you to store them in an ultra-low power mode. They are a great way to get the most from your listening experience for a long time to come.

Apple iPad Air — $559, was $599

Why Buy:

Laptop-level performance

Fantastic display

Great cameras

Stylish look

The Apple iPad Air offers almost everything you could want from an iPad. That’s why we rank it as one of the best iPads around. The only device that beats it is the Apple iPad Pro, but that costs considerably more. For the average user, the Apple iPad Air will fulfill all their needs while being far more affordable. The Apple iPad Air is powerful enough to rival some laptops in terms of performance thanks to its use of the Apple M1 chip that you also see in many MacBooks. Combined with how well-designed iPadOS is, it’s a great way of being productive in tablet form.

Besides the Apple iPad Air having a fantastic processor, it has a similarly great display. It offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color. The display also has an anti-reflective coating so it works well in bright situations. Such a great display means you get excellent picture quality, whether you plan on using it for gaming, streaming your favorite shows, or simply working on a graphics-heavy project. That’s the beauty of the Apple iPad Air — it’s highly flexible.

For the productive user, it also has great cameras. It has a 12MP wide camera along with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. The latter has Center Stage support so that any time you take a video call, you’re always the center of the action even when you’re moving around. Stereo landscape speakers keep the sound quality at a high level. It looks great too, with plenty of color options. You also get all-day battery life. as well as touch ID support. with the latter saving you the need to enter passwords, as well as allowing you to pay via Apple Pay. It’s easily the best iPad for most people, right down to its support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), as well as the Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch & 12.9-inch (2021, Wi-Fi, 128GB) — from $749

Why Buy:

The most powerful iPads in Apple’s roster

Laptop-level processing power

Huge range of accessories to complement anyone

Runs the latest iPadOS

They’re the biggest, baddest iPads in Apple’s stable, and both the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch are likely to see many, many deals this Prime Day. The iPad Pro range got a big upgrade last year, as Apple added the laptop-level Apple M1 processors to both models — the same chip used in the last generation of MacBooks. As a result, both are incredibly powerful tablets. It’s unlikely you’re going to come across a task they can’t handle, from playing the most demanding games, all the way up to the more demanding video editing.

The accessories complement that as well. Into sketching, or want to do some note-taking? The second-generation Apple Pencil is a great addition. Want to write, or use your iPad Pro as a 2-in-1 laptop? The Apple Magic Keyboard has a keyboard and a trackpad, so it can do anything a laptop might. Apple iPadOS even supports Bluetooth accessories, so you can add a mouse or an external keyboard. Best of all, at the end of the day, you can just kick back and use it as a tablet. It’s a fantastic piece of kit that can fill a variety of niches.

Is 128GB of storage enough, though? Depends on your use case. If you’re handling a lot of video files, definitely not. But as a laptop replacement, if you’re mostly dealing with text files and spreadsheets, you can definitely get away with it. As a tablet, 128GB is likely to be enough, as long as you’re not loading it down with a bunch of games. Prime Day is one of the best times to pick up the iPad Pro, whether you want the massive 12.9-inch model, or the slightly more portable 11-inch version.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021, Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $749, was $799

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021, Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $999, was $1,099

