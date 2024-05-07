This 13-inch MacBook Air deal cuts the price by $150

For those who are on the hunt for MacBook deals, you may want to check out Best Buy’s bargain for the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2. The model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is down to $849, following a $150 discount on its original price of $999. We don’t think this offer will last long though, so if you want to take advantage of it, there should be no hesitation on your end — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2

The 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 isn’t the latest model of the laptop, but it’s still featured in our list of the best MacBooks as the MacBook for everyone. That’s because with its reduced price — which is even lower with Best Buy’s discount — the machine is a relatively budget-friendly option for those who are planning to switch to a MacBook or to upgrade from an older model to enjoy Apple’s own silicon. The Apple M2 processor, combined with an eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM, provides incredible performance that will be able to handle even the most demanding tasks for work or school.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display of the Apple MacBook Air M2 is bright and beautiful, and it’s capable of running for 18 hours from a full charge. True to its name, the laptop is extremely portable with a weight of just 2.7 pounds, and it’s also fanless so there’s absolutely no noise when you’re using the Apple MacBook Air M2. For compatibility with your accessories, the device features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.

In one of the most attention-catching laptop deals available online, the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is on sale for $849 from Best Buy instead of $999 for savings of $150. If you think this device is perfect for your planned usage, push through with your purchase immediately because we’re not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow. Buy the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 as soon as possible to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations