Walmart Prime Day Deals 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

Walmart Deals for Days: Best deals in the Prime Day sale alternative

Prime Day deals aren’t just about Amazon anymore, with many other retailers also getting in on the action. One such retailer is Walmart with its Walmart Deals for Days sale which aims to offer a Black Friday-style experience for anyone looking to grab some great bargains. As part of the Walmart Prime Day deals, we’ve already spotted some fantastic tech offers and sales that are sure to save you money. Read on while we take a look at them and check out whether it’s a smart move to shop Walmart Prime Day deals or not.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2021

Artnaturals Sound Machine & Diffuser (with Essential Oils)

$56 $68
Experience spa at home and create zen vibes with this diffuser -- pick from its 6 nature sounds, turn on the LED light, and add in a few drops of your favorite essential oil.


Keurig K1500 Bundle K-Cup Coffee Maker with Variety Pack of 192 K-Cup Pods

$213 $255
Whip up your favorite beverages at the touch of a button. This bundle includes a fully-featured commercial brewer and 8 boxes of assorted K-Cup pods --192 pods in total.


Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer

$182 $364
Print your favorite moments as 3-inch by 2-inch photos right from your Android or iOS smartphone with this portable instant Bluetooth photo printer.


Need for Speed: Heat (Xbox One)

$20 $60
Compete in sanctioned races by day to earn money and upgrade your cars, then drive into the night in street races to build your reputation.


Vanity LED Light Bathroom Mirror with Smart Touch Button

$104 $187
Want to take bomb selfies? You will definitely fall in love with the LED Light Mirror which gives your bathroom an elegant look. You can adjust the brightness with just a swipe of your finger.


Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 4)

$20 $60
Play as a Jedi Padawan in this story-driven, single-player game set in the Star Wars universe, after the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. Rebuild the Jedi order after Order 66.


Cuisinart 15-piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Cutlery Set

$80 $100
Complete your kitchen setup with this 15-piece knife set. Each knife is extremely sharp and ready to make your food prep faster and easier.

SPORTS & RACING

Need for Speed Payback

$20 $60
Put the pedal to the metal in Need for Speed Payback as you and your crew take on races, missions, and challenges to exact vengeance on The House, the nefarious cartel that rules the city.


Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$399 $599
This magnetic resistance exercise bike from Echelon has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a membership period worth $120 for free.


Okaysou AirMic4S Medical Grade Air Purifier

$69 $90
Medical grade air purifier rated for rooms or areas up to 300 square feet. Sleep mode keeps it quiet at night and Grade H13 filter traps dust, pollen, pet hair and dander, odors, and more.


LG 32-Inch 4K UHD 60Hz FreeSync Monitor

$347 $600
A large 4K monitor allows you to see every detail for a more immersive experience. And with Radeon FreeSync technology and Dynamic Action Sync, you're sure to enjoy smooth, lag-free performance.


HP Chromebook 11 (MediaTek Mobile CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$169 $219
Need to work quickly on the go? Take this 11-inch HP Chromebook for a spin and watch your workflow fly. This compact Chromebook is powered by MediaTek CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.


HDPE Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set

$50 $90
Why not have one kettlebell when you can have three in one set for your home exercises? Store it anywhere easily as well thanks to a base rack that comes with it.


Mermaid Freestanding Bathtub, White

$949 $1,234
With its modern and minimalist design, the Mermaid Bathtub has soft curves for the best look of your bathroom. Relax and enjoy your peaceful moments with your partner whenever you want.


Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$185 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.


Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$330 $2,000
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.


Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera

$80 $100
Show off your best cheesy smile with the Kodak instant camera, offering user-friendly features such as auto flash and a compact design for easy storage.


Gateway 15-Inch Notebook (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$419 $749
Gateway is back exclusively at Walmart. Grab yourself a deal with this 15-inch slim notebook featuring modern specs and four colors. It's a great workhorse that doesn't break the bank.


Casio Men's G-Shock MTGM900DA-8CR Tough Solar Atomic Stainless Steel Sport Watch

$96 $160
With tough solar power and shock resistance, this heavy-duty watch by Casio can withstand various conditions.


Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.


3D Moon Lamp

$19 $34
Give your guest a unique vibe with the 3D Moon Lamp. It will surely love the glow and feel blissful whenever they want to relax. Built with two-color mode which can be switched by the touch button.


Costway 4PCS Rattan Wicker Cushioned Patio Furniture

$370 $470
Made from handwoven rattan, this cozyCostway patio seat is durable and is perfect for hosting outdoor parties as it can fit multiple people. It also comes with cushions for extra comfort.


Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle - Peony

$14 $24
Indulge yourself in this sweet and fresh scent derived from essential oils and plant-based ingredients. It's made from soy and vegetable wax set in a recyclable glass jar with lid.


Skonyon Gaming Chair

$136 $199
This gaming chair comes with a headrest, lumbar support, and footrest for a comfortable experience while playing video games. It's fully adjustable and made of high-quality materials for durability.


UBesGoo 4-Drawer Dresser with Metal Handles

$110 $198
With its simple and minimalist design, this can easily match any furniture in your bedroom. It has 4 spacious drawers that glides smoothly on metal slides.


Kingston A400 240GB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD

$35 $130
If your storage needs are modest (or you're pairing a solid-state system drive with a larger HDD), the 240GB Kingston A400 internal SSD is an incredible value.


77-inch LG OLED77CXP 4K OLED TV

$3,235 $4,037
If you're after a TV which is both huge and offer incredible picture quality, then this massive LG OLED TV will fit the bill. Deep blacks and heightened contrast makes content look stunning.


Meidong Pet Bed Faux Fur, Comfortable for Small Medium Large Dogs

$35 $46
Big or small, this canine friend will fit nicely in this soft dog bed made of faux shag fur. The bed also has a non-slip safety cushion so your dog can step in or out of it with ease.


PlayStation VR Iron Man and Star Wars Set (PS4, PS5)

$600 $738
The bundle includes the PlayStation VR headset, a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, the PlayStation camera, Iron Man VR, and Star Wars: Squadrons.


Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse for Web Scrolling, Black

$20 $26
This Logitech mouse is not just functional but looks sleek as well. It pairs with computers through a small USB receiver and runs on AA batteries. It's also compact which offers on-the-go convenience.


Should you shop Walmart Prime Day deals?

The Walmart Deals for Days sale is definitely worth checking out. Like with any sales event, there’s never going to be one retailer that offers all the best prices and discounts. That’s why we’re here rounding up all the great deals out there across numerous retailers.

Generally, Walmart is a fantastic place to go for Prime Day 4K TV deals. It’s so good that we actually think Walmart is the best place to buy a TV on Prime Day. That’s because the retailer stocks an expansive selection of different TVs from cheap HDTVs to 4K screens and right up to the latest 8K TVs too if you’re able to spend that much on a new display. Whether you’re looking for a small TV for your kitchen or a new home theater-style setup for your living room, Walmart will cater to you thanks to its focus on TV deals.

As well as that, the Walmart Prime Day deals are a great place to look for the latest kitchen appliances. We’re talking about the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals here as well as Prime Day air fryer deals too. Both types of kitchen gadgets can really revolutionize how you cook at home with air frying a much healthier way of frying while maintaining that crispy exterior and Instant Pots being awesome for slow cooking, pressure cooking, and so much more.

It’s worth checking out the Walmart Deals for Days sale for this kind of tech as there’s no guarantee that Amazon or other retailers will be cheaper. All the retailers are keen on your business, so competitive prices are all part of the Prime Day magic.

Before you go too crazy with the wealth of deals out there, do a little research. If you know what you want, check out our best products guides to find the right device for you. There are thousands of options out there, after all. It’s also a smart move to think about your budget. Whether you’re looking for a new TV or a streaming device, there are generally cheap options to consider and much more expensive choices too. It’s important you spend accordingly and don’t go over budget for the sake of it otherwise the sale price isn’t so great in the end.

Shop around and if you find a great deal on a product that’s right for you, go for it. Stock as part of the Walmart Prime Day sale and beyond is likely to be limited so you don’t want to wait too long trying to decide. However, it’s wise to look around before you commit to anything which is why we’re on hand with the best offers and deals.

What other retailers are having Prime Day sales?

Of course, Walmart is far from the only retailer to have Prime Day deals. It’s worth checking out other major retailers before you go all-in with the Walmart Prime Day deals.

The biggest and most memorable one, of course, is Amazon’s Prime Day deals. The company that started it all has big discounts on all kinds of products. With a particular focus on tech, there are some big-name brands enjoying similarly big discounts. These include all things Apple such as Apple AirPods and Apple iPads. There are also discounts on home security cameras from Blink, Ring video doorbells, and more too.

Look out for discounts on laptops, smartphones, and all things kitchen appliance-related too. Besides being a general all-rounder, Amazon also offers big discounts on its own products with anything offering Alexa support like these Prime Day Amazon Echo deals and Prime Day Kindle deals forming some of the biggest price cuts.

The Best Buy Prime Day deals are also worth taking a look at. The retailer typically offers a little bit of everything with slightly more of a focus on home products than Amazon. There’s still room for discounts though, with the retailer offering big deals on TVs, along with tablets, kitchen gadgets, vacuum cleaners, and much more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

