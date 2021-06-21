Walmart Deals for Days: Best deals in the Prime Day sale alternative

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day deals aren’t just about Amazon anymore, with many other retailers also getting in on the action. One such retailer is Walmart with its Walmart Deals for Days sale which aims to offer a Black Friday-style experience for anyone looking to grab some great bargains. As part of the Walmart Prime Day deals, we’ve already spotted some fantastic tech offers and sales that are sure to save you money. Read on while we take a look at them and check out whether it’s a smart move to shop Walmart Prime Day deals or not.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2021

Should you shop Walmart Prime Day deals?

The Walmart Deals for Days sale is definitely worth checking out. Like with any sales event, there’s never going to be one retailer that offers all the best prices and discounts. That’s why we’re here rounding up all the great deals out there across numerous retailers.

Generally, Walmart is a fantastic place to go for Prime Day 4K TV deals. It’s so good that we actually think Walmart is the best place to buy a TV on Prime Day. That’s because the retailer stocks an expansive selection of different TVs from cheap HDTVs to 4K screens and right up to the latest 8K TVs too if you’re able to spend that much on a new display. Whether you’re looking for a small TV for your kitchen or a new home theater-style setup for your living room, Walmart will cater to you thanks to its focus on TV deals.

As well as that, the Walmart Prime Day deals are a great place to look for the latest kitchen appliances. We’re talking about the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals here as well as Prime Day air fryer deals too. Both types of kitchen gadgets can really revolutionize how you cook at home with air frying a much healthier way of frying while maintaining that crispy exterior and Instant Pots being awesome for slow cooking, pressure cooking, and so much more.

It’s worth checking out the Walmart Deals for Days sale for this kind of tech as there’s no guarantee that Amazon or other retailers will be cheaper. All the retailers are keen on your business, so competitive prices are all part of the Prime Day magic.

Before you go too crazy with the wealth of deals out there, do a little research. If you know what you want, check out our best products guides to find the right device for you. There are thousands of options out there, after all. It’s also a smart move to think about your budget. Whether you’re looking for a new TV or a streaming device, there are generally cheap options to consider and much more expensive choices too. It’s important you spend accordingly and don’t go over budget for the sake of it otherwise the sale price isn’t so great in the end.

Shop around and if you find a great deal on a product that’s right for you, go for it. Stock as part of the Walmart Prime Day sale and beyond is likely to be limited so you don’t want to wait too long trying to decide. However, it’s wise to look around before you commit to anything which is why we’re on hand with the best offers and deals.

What other retailers are having Prime Day sales?

Of course, Walmart is far from the only retailer to have Prime Day deals. It’s worth checking out other major retailers before you go all-in with the Walmart Prime Day deals.

The biggest and most memorable one, of course, is Amazon’s Prime Day deals. The company that started it all has big discounts on all kinds of products. With a particular focus on tech, there are some big-name brands enjoying similarly big discounts. These include all things Apple such as Apple AirPods and Apple iPads. There are also discounts on home security cameras from Blink, Ring video doorbells, and more too.

Look out for discounts on laptops, smartphones, and all things kitchen appliance-related too. Besides being a general all-rounder, Amazon also offers big discounts on its own products with anything offering Alexa support like these Prime Day Amazon Echo deals and Prime Day Kindle deals forming some of the biggest price cuts.

The Best Buy Prime Day deals are also worth taking a look at. The retailer typically offers a little bit of everything with slightly more of a focus on home products than Amazon. There’s still room for discounts though, with the retailer offering big deals on TVs, along with tablets, kitchen gadgets, vacuum cleaners, and much more.

