Our 5 favorite gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s ‘3-Day Sale’

John Alexander
By

Gaming laptops are typically quite expensive. To have an effective one, you’ve got to get good storage, a nice processor, and likely throw in above-average RAM. We’ve all seen the big towers of pre-built desktop computers — they’re big, and that space is totally non-existent in a gaming laptop. In other words, a gaming laptop is a feat of engineering. That’s why we’re particularly interested in gaming laptop deals, whenever they come up. And right now they’re coming up via Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale, an aptly named sale that lasts for… three days. It’s ending Sunday, so go check these deals out now.

HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — $550, was $800

A girl plays games on the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a connected external display.
HP

The key stat/hardware line (AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, 512GB SSD storage) of the HP Victus can sound intimidating, even with 8GB of RAM. That’s why we’re delightfully shocked that this laptop is nearing the $500 mark after discounts. For your gaming needs, it also has an anti-glare monitor with 144Hz refresh rate. While it still won’t beat using the best ethernet cables, the WiFi 6 standard will help you get your games downloaded fast. Other features gamers will enjoy are the full keyboard with numpad (traditional ASCII-based roguelikes, anyone?) to AI noise removal for clear communication with your teammates.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $900, was $1,430

The Asus ROG Zephrus G14's Moonlight White color, with keyboard clearly shown.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a beautiful laptop with a backlit keyboard. The version on sale here, the Moonlight White, particularly sells this well, with keys that visually invite you to smash them again and again. You’ll also enjoy its 14-inch QHD screen that refreshes at a fast 165Hz. Not beauty without brawn, the inside has a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card. For intense games, the G14 includes a MUX Switch which is designed to boost GPU performance, at the expense of battery life. Check out MUX Switch explainer to see if the technology is something you want in your next gaming laptop.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 — $1,050, was $1,480

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 laptop.
Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is a 14.5-inch laptop with a beautiful OLED screen for gorgeous gaming and immersion into your favorite gaming worlds. And it refreshes at 120Hz, too, so it can be quite competitive if you’re playing FPS games or even a tense MOBA team fight. And be sure to dim down your lights as well, because the illuminated keys, with their edges clearly defined by non-distracting backlighting, will be perfect dark and semi-dark room and gameplay. The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and has a full terabyte of SSD storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 — $1,600, was $1,950

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Not to be confused with Alienware’s M16, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a fantastic modern gaming laptop with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, Intel 13th Gen Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 processor. It even has a full terabyte of SSD storage for all of the games that you’ll inevitably be downloading to it via its WiFi 6 internet connection. One thing to note about this laptop is that it uses the superior RTX 4070 version. You’ll have to read our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review to understand fully why the seemingly better 4090 is actually worse, but rest assured that this is the good version.

Razer Blade 16 — $3,369, was $3,600

A version of the Razer Blade 16 with an IPS screen.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Razer Blade 16 is something else, with the high numbers of its initial price somehow visually absorbing the rather large $231 discount being offered on it this weekend. What justifies the price? It has a 16-inch QHD+ (that’s 3840 x 2160p 4K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate screen. For the price you also get a 24-core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, an outstanding 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage and 4TB of HDD storage. Our desktop’s are undoubtedly jealous of the power packed into this guy that is only 0.87 inches tall, fills a rectangle of 9.61 by 13.98 inches, and weighs a mere 5.4 pounds. Somewhat humorously, this laptop is not Energy Star Certified. It’s all power. Tap the button below to see if its for you.

