Our 5 favorite tablet deals in Best Buy's '3-Day Sale'

If you weren’t aware, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale is going on now. While the name is a considerably less flashy than Amazon’s Prime Day, it does make immediate sense. There’s a sale going on at Best Buy, and it lasts… for three days, ending Sunday. During this sale, you can find a number of classic Best Buy items — with everything from the best laptops to the best tablets — marked down in price. Here, we investigate the tablets that make up the 3-Day Sale and highlight the five we like the most, based on discount and quality of the product, while also showing a wide variety of tablets and price ranges.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ — $190, was $220

The front and back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+.
While the discount isn’t too steep, there also isn’t a lot of room to bring the Galaxy Tab A9+’s price down anyhow. This low-priced tablet is perfect for watching videos and browsing the net. It can also be cozy to curl up next to someone else and watching programming together on its surprisingly large 11-inch, 1920 x 1200p screen. As the Galaxy Tab A9+ only uses 4GB of RAM and has a mere 64GB of storage, you might think it wouldn’t be too great at gaming, but with a 90Hz refresh rate, it can definitely take on some action-packed fun. Just install a few apps at a time and be a completionist about it.

Apple iPad 9 (WiFi, 64GB) — $250, was $330

Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.
If you’re familiar with tablets and have one of the best iPhones, this is the first of two iPads worth looking at. The Apple iPad 9 features a 10.2-inch 2160 x 1620p screen, has 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Its powered by the A13 Bionic chip, has an 8MP wide camera and 12MP ultra wide front-facing cam. If you have an Apple Pencil or a Smart Keyboard, they’ll both work with the iPad 9 as well. As mentioned in our Apple iPad 9 review, the iPad still uses the lightning port, so you’ll finally have a good use for your old cables again if you pick up this tablet deal.

Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi, 64GB) — $450, was $600

Video playing on the iPad Air 5.
If you want the latest iPad Air on a steep discount, this is the deal to go after. The iPad Air 5 has a 10.9-inch 2360 x 1640p screen, has 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and is powered by Apple’s M1 chip. In many ways, that makes it like a little, miniaturized MacBook. If you have one of the best routers in your home, you’ll enjoy the super fast download and connectivity speeds that come with WiFi 6. It features 12MP cameras. You can use the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil 2, and Apple Pencil USB-C edition with the iPad Air 5. If you’ve paid attention to our reviews over the years, you’ll recall our Apple iPad Air 5 review discussed the machine fairly, but also felt that the standard iPad of the same generation was the better deal, moneywise. With a good deal like this one, however, we feel that now is a great time to buy a get some extra features, without all of the extra pay causing you trouble.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with S-Pen — $700, was $800

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with an S-Pen, creating a burger menu.
The Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the latest and greatest Samsung tablets, and it even comes with the S-Pen to make this a fun art station as well. It has a large 11-inch screen that displays in 2560 x 1600p. There’s also a storage capacity of a comfy 128GB, so you can forgo cloud storage of art files while on the go and not have to worry about removing a handful of apps every time you wish to do so. Note also that this idea of being on the go with the S9 isn’t completely out of the question, either, as the Galaxy Tab S9 has an impressive IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s going to take a lot of environmental factors to get to the Galaxy Tab S9. Finally, the whole thing runs with 8GB of RAM, plenty to get things done efficiently.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard — $1,000, was $1,540

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 front view showing tablet and videoconferencing.
Microsoft Surface products live somewhere between the world of laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1s due to their optional detachable keyboard. As a result of this, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is undoubtedly considered as the best 2-in-1 laptop. Still, if you don’t use the keyboard, it is a full-on tablet, powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s powerful for such a tiny device and you’d be right to be skeptical of its true power. However, our hands-on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review revealed that everything worked quite well (note that the review copy had an i7 processor). In any event, this is a great way to get an excellent 2-in-1 that works as a perfect tablet, alongside its specialized keyboard, at a steep discount.

The 7 best VR headset Presidents Day deals right now
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.

With the recent release of the Apple Vision Pro, virtual reality has seen an increase in popularity. VR headsets have been around for some time, however, and Presidents Day marks a great opportunity to land a discount on one. Meta has been in on the VR game for awhile, and its Quest 2 VR headset makes for our favorite Presidents Day virtual reality deal. But there are a lot of virtual reality deals to pounce on today, so read onward for more details.
Best VR headset Presidents Day deal
Meta Quest 2 — $248, was $250

The Meta Quest 2 isn’t the newest Meta Quest on the market, but it holds up really well when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It also makes a tremendous value with the Presidents Day deal at Walmart. The Meta Quest 2 has a super fast process and a high resolution display, both of which manage to handle the strains of virtual reality processing. The experience remains seamless and smooth even with more current software. If you want something brand new, the Meta Quest 3 is on the market, but both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. With the Meta Quest 2 you can explore more than 250 software titles across categories like gaming, fitness, socials and entertainment.

Read more
Dell Presidents’ Day deals: Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

Dell will soon roll out an entirely new Dell XPS lineup, which means that this year's Dell XPS Presidents' Day deals may be your last chance to buy the outgoing model of the Dell XPS 13, and the soon-to-be-replaced Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17. You better hurry because stocks for the popular laptops are probably already running low -- if you keep hesitating, you may lose this opportunity at huge savings, and we're not sure if there will be a next time.
Best Dell XPS 13 Presidents' Day deals

The current-generation Dell XPS 13 is featured in our roundup of the best laptops because of its stylish and compact design, aggressive price for its performance, and a high-quality display that's simply stunning. Ahead of the arrival of the new model, you should shop these Dell XPS 13 Presidents' Day deals while you still can. It may soon be replaced, but this Dell XPS 13 is still reliable by today's standards.

Read more
The 15 best Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals we’ve found
The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition will be available between late November and early December for $1,000.

If you want to get a new laptop but you're on a tight budget, you may want to check out this year's Chromebook Presidents' Day deals. Chromebooks are devices that are powered by Google's Chrome OS, which heavily depends on web-based apps instead of installed software for low overhead and snappy performance even if they're running on low-end hardware. HP and Lenovo are two of the brands that make the best Chromebooks, so we've highlighted several offers involving their machines, but you should also take a look at the Chromebooks made by other well-known manufacturers.
Best HP Chromebook Presidents' Day deals

HP Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes, from budget-friendly devices to the most premium Chromebooks that you can buy right now. They're know for their reliability, and with Chrome OS, they're versatile enough to tackle workloads for both students and professionals. You're going to have to be quick if you want to take advantage of any of these HP Chromebook Presidents' Day deals though, as they may end sooner than you think.

Read more