DeWalt Presidents’ Day deals: Save on power tools and accessories

Aaron Mamiit
By
A DeWalt drill being used.
DeWalt

Every family needs to have a complete set of power tools at home, because you never know when you’ll need them to make some quick repairs or to work on do-it-yourself-projects. DeWalt is one of the most trusted brands in the space, and you can get its products with huge discounts in the Presidents’ Day sales of the various retailers. There are all kinds of  DeWalt Presidents’ Day deals on power tools and their necessary accessories, but you need to hurry with your purchases because there’s no telling when stocks will run out.

Best DeWalt power tool Presidents’ Day deals

A person using the DeWalt 20V Cordless Circular Saw.
DeWalt

Different power tools have different purposes, but no matter what you buy, it’s highly recommended to stick to a trusted brand like DeWalt. Whether you’re just starting to build your arsenal or you’re planning to replace or upgrade one or two of them, check out our top picks among the best DeWalt power tool Presidents’ Day deals below. You won’t always get the chance to get these products with a discount, so complete your transactions as soon as possible.

  • DeWalt 20V Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4-inch Impact Driver —
  • DeWalt Max 6-1/2-inch 20V Cordless Circular Saw —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Reciprocating Saw —
  • DeWalt 20V Max XR Jig Saw —
  • DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Motor Drill and Impact Driver combo tool kit —
  • DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-inch Cordless Impact Wrench —

Best DeWalt accessory Presidents’ Day deals

The DeWalt 20V Max Battery Charger with four charging ports.
DeWalt

You will be able to further maximize the capabilities of your DeWalt power tools with the proper accessories, and fortunately, there are also DeWalt accessory Presidents’ Day deals for you to shop. You’re going to have to make sure that the accessories that you purchase are the compatible ones for your power tools, but that’s minimal effort compared to the benefits that you’ll be able to enjoy, including preparedness for any job with the correct tools and charged-up batteries.

  • DeWalt Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set, 21-Piece —
  • DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set, Impact Ready, FlexTorq, 40-Piece —
  • DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set and Drill Bit Set, 100-Piece Master Set —
  • DeWalt 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 2-Pack —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Battery Charger —

