Save $50 on this Yale smart lock with fingerprint access today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch on a white background.
Yale

For your peace of mind and convenience, you may want to equip your home with a smart lock. If you’re interested, we highly recommend the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $50 discount that pulls its price down to $230 from $280. The offer is only available for today though, and once time runs out, we don’t know when it will return. If you want to get the smart lock for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch

There are several variants of the Yale Assure Lock 2, which reigns supreme in our roundup of the best smart locks. The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch is one of them, offering you to option to unlock your door using your fingerprint, typing a combination in the keypad, or through a physical key. It’s very easy to install, as you’ll only need a screwdriver to replace the deadbolt on most standard doors with the smart lock. It’s battery-powered, so there’s no need to tinker with wirings when setting it up.

The Yale Access App offers a variety of features that will make the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch even more convenient, including remotely opening your door to let visitors in, sharing virtual keys to friends and family, and tracking who enters and leaves the house through the Activity Feed. The smart lock also works with your choice of voice assistant between Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, in case your hands are full when you arrive at your door.

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of smart lock deals, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch should be at the top of your list, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy at $50 off. The discounts lowers its price to $230 from $280, but not for long as time is running out on the bargain. If you want to enjoy the savings, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the offer as there’s a chance that stocks of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch are already sold out by then.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
We know everyone is obsessed with their air fryers, but we've found an alternate kitchen appliance that might just make you forget all about it. Right now at Best Buy, you can get 35% off the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker that will allow you to make delicious and smoky meats right in your kitchen. Originally priced at $999, this device is now on sale for $699. If you are someone who loves barbeque for every meal, you are going to want to check out this deal.

Why you should buy the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
You can cook smoked meats anytime you'd like with this indoor smoker. With its active smoke filtration, it turns real-wood smoke into warm air and uses a fraction of wood pellets of an outdoor smoker. This makes it more cost effective and the ability to use it as frequently as you'd like. Plus, with a pellet capture system, this smoker extinguishes used pellets and collects them in a water tank so you can easily dispose of them. The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker combines an independent heat source for burning the pellets with a separate heat source for cooking that create temperature precision and smoke control that is ideal for tender BBQ meats.

You can always wash dishes by hand, but that takes time. Why not at least outfit your home with one of the best dishwashers and take back some of that time to do what you like? There are a ton of dishwasher deals to help you save on a new upgrade but if you don't know what you're looking for, you'll quickly find yourself overwhelmed. What dishwasher brands are the best in 2024? Which brands or models are more reliable than others, as chosen by experts? We had the same questions, so we put in the time and research to find out. If you're planning to get a new dishwasher or upgrade your old one, here's where you should start.

 
Amana

If you're thinking of ways on improving your home's security system, you should think about taking advantage of smart lock deals. These devices some in all shapes and sizes, offering features such as unlocking doors using passcodes or your smartphone, granting temporary access to visitors, and real-time alerts when they're locked and unlocked. There's an overwhelming number of smart locks on sale though, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've rounded up our favorite bargains below featuring trustworthy brands like Google's Nest, Yale, Wyze, and August. There's no telling how much time is remaining on these offers, so if you see something that you like, you shouldn't hesitate with your purchase to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.
Wyze Smart Lock -- $84, was $130

For an affordable option, go for the Wyze Smart Lock. With the included Wyze Gateway, the Wyze Smart Lock connects to your home's Wi-Fi network so you can lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. You'll also be able to share access to your home, see a history of when the smart lock was locked and unlocked, and enable auto-lock and auto-unlock through the app. You can also activate keyless door entry, with the Wyze Smart Lock unlocking when you're near and locking behind you once the door is closed.

