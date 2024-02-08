For your peace of mind and convenience, you may want to equip your home with a smart lock. If you’re interested, we highly recommend the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $50 discount that pulls its price down to $230 from $280. The offer is only available for today though, and once time runs out, we don’t know when it will return. If you want to get the smart lock for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch

There are several variants of the Yale Assure Lock 2, which reigns supreme in our roundup of the best smart locks. The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch is one of them, offering you to option to unlock your door using your fingerprint, typing a combination in the keypad, or through a physical key. It’s very easy to install, as you’ll only need a screwdriver to replace the deadbolt on most standard doors with the smart lock. It’s battery-powered, so there’s no need to tinker with wirings when setting it up.

The Yale Access App offers a variety of features that will make the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch even more convenient, including remotely opening your door to let visitors in, sharing virtual keys to friends and family, and tracking who enters and leaves the house through the Activity Feed. The smart lock also works with your choice of voice assistant between Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, in case your hands are full when you arrive at your door.

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of smart lock deals, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch should be at the top of your list, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy at $50 off. The discounts lowers its price to $230 from $280, but not for long as time is running out on the bargain. If you want to enjoy the savings, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the offer as there’s a chance that stocks of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch are already sold out by then.

