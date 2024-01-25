 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

An espresso machine for under $100? Grab this deal at Best Buy

Crystal Long
By
De'Longhi Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine
Image used with permission by copyright holder

For many people, coffee is a source of life — it helps keep you awake, it keeps your gut running smoothly, and it gives you energy to tackle the day. And as coffee connoisseurs know, there is nothing more premium and satisfying than a nice cup of espresso. However, with espresso machines ranging from a few hundred dollars to some of the higher-end ones costing you a grand plus, espresso machines are not a common small-appliance you’ll see at home.

Now, you can get that restaurant-quality cup of espresso from the comfort of your own home (and save a few bucks too) with this Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine from De’Longhi. Right now at Best Buy, pick up this espresso machine for $88. With the original price of $120, that’s $32 of savings — with this espresso machine now being under $100, that’s a great deal.

Why you should buy the De’Longhi Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine

Coming in an oh-so-sleek black and stainless steel exterior, the Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine from De’Longhi features a 15 bar pump: giving the perfect pressure for a nice rich cup of either single or double espresso. It also features a two-level cup holder, allowing you to use a range of different cup sizes, adapting to all your espresso-drinking needs. In addition, the manual milk frother guarantees a perfect texture for a variety of different types of coffees, and the stainless steel boiler has a sturdy construction that allows the espresso machine to run smoothly for years to come.

Related

No matter your taste, whether it’s a cappuccino, a latte, a macchiato, or even just a simple cup of espresso, this Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine from De’Longhi will ensure the perfect cup every time. So, what is the difference between an espresso and a regular cup of joe? Simply put, espresso has a thicker consistency (just think of a really thick hot chocolate) and is more concentrated than plain ol’ coffee. If you want to taste the intensity of coffee grinds, this is the one you want.

Right now, head on over to Best Buy for great coffee maker deals on the De’Longhi Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine. With the original price tag of $120, you can grab this compact espresso machine for $88 and save yourself $32.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Crystal Long
Crystal Long
New York-based, Crystal is a lifestyle writer with a love of tech. Her home is filled with smart devices, such as Amazon…
This is hands-down the best tech gift for tea and coffee drinkers
A black Ember Smart Mug 2 on a countertop.

The ultimate tech gift for hot drink lovers (surely all of us) is the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug at Best Buy. It’s currently $150 for the mug which might sound expensive but this is the best mug and gadget in your life. Able to keep your drink hot for longer than you would ever expect, it’s sure to be a hit with tea and coffee lovers. If such fans are on the move regularly, you can also buy the
Ember Travel Mug 2+ for $200
. Keen to learn more about the smart mug? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Looking great in our smart mug tests, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is pretty special. It does far more than simply keep your drink hot. It allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature to between 120F and 145F so you can enjoy your hot drink every sip of the way. Its built-in battery is capable of maintaining the chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes so it’s fine for keeping you happy even if you’re forgetful. Combined with the charging coaster, it can actually keep your drink toasty warm all day long.

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

More families are investing in cordless vacuums because they're very helpful devices in cleaning your home. With these machines, you can move from room to room easily as there's no power cable to worry about, and since they're more mobile, you'll be able to pick up dirt and debris from every nook and cranny. Dyson's products always get most of the attention in cordless vacuum deals, but we've also rounded up offers for devices made by Shark and other reputable brands to give you cheaper alternatives. In any case, you'll need to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time remains on these bargains.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Dyson is the first brand that most people will think of when you mention cordless vacuums, as that has been one of its signature devices. Dyson cordless vacuums offer powerful suction, attachments for various purposes such as reaching narrow spaces and brushing off dust, and long battery life depending on the chosen mode. Dyson cordless vacuum deals almost never last long though, so grab these offers while you still can.

Read more
Best Buy deals: Save on laptops, TVs, appliances, and more
best buy shuts down insignia line smart home products store 2 768x768

One of the best places to shop for almost anything involving electronics says so right in its name: Best Buy. The retail giant has a ton of departments with some of today’s most popular devices, components, and appliances for sale. It also offers a lot of these at a discount, which is certainly what we’re seeing right now. Some of the best TV deals, best tablet deals, best laptop deals, and best phone deals can currently be found at Best Buy, and those are just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve tracked down all of the best deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, so read onward for some gift ideas for yourself or a loved one and for some great ways to save.
Best Buy TV deals

There may be no better place to purchase one of the best TVs than Best Buy. There is almost always some huge savings to find on TVs at Best Buy, and that’s certainly the case right now. You’ll find deals top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, and more budget-friendly brands like TCL and Hisense are in play, too.

Read more