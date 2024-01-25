An espresso machine for under $100? Grab this deal at Best Buy

For many people, coffee is a source of life — it helps keep you awake, it keeps your gut running smoothly, and it gives you energy to tackle the day. And as coffee connoisseurs know, there is nothing more premium and satisfying than a nice cup of espresso. However, with espresso machines ranging from a few hundred dollars to some of the higher-end ones costing you a grand plus, espresso machines are not a common small-appliance you’ll see at home.

Now, you can get that restaurant-quality cup of espresso from the comfort of your own home (and save a few bucks too) with this Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine from De’Longhi. Right now at Best Buy, pick up this espresso machine for $88. With the original price of $120, that’s $32 of savings — with this espresso machine now being under $100, that’s a great deal.

Why you should buy the De’Longhi Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine

Coming in an oh-so-sleek black and stainless steel exterior, the Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine from De’Longhi features a 15 bar pump: giving the perfect pressure for a nice rich cup of either single or double espresso. It also features a two-level cup holder, allowing you to use a range of different cup sizes, adapting to all your espresso-drinking needs. In addition, the manual milk frother guarantees a perfect texture for a variety of different types of coffees, and the stainless steel boiler has a sturdy construction that allows the espresso machine to run smoothly for years to come.

No matter your taste, whether it’s a cappuccino, a latte, a macchiato, or even just a simple cup of espresso, this Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine from De’Longhi will ensure the perfect cup every time. So, what is the difference between an espresso and a regular cup of joe? Simply put, espresso has a thicker consistency (just think of a really thick hot chocolate) and is more concentrated than plain ol’ coffee. If you want to taste the intensity of coffee grinds, this is the one you want.

Right now, head on over to Best Buy for great coffee maker deals on the De’Longhi Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine. With the original price tag of $120, you can grab this compact espresso machine for $88 and save yourself $32.

