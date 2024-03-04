Whenever there are robot vacuum deals, the iRobot Roomba brand is always among the most popular choices — and that includes robot mop deals too. If you need help in keeping your home clean, the good news is that there are huge discounts on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and robot mops from Best Buy right now. Feel free to look at everything that’s on sale through the link below, or read on for our recommendations, but either way, you’re going to have to hurry with your decision on what to purchase because these offers aren’t expected to last long.

What to buy in Best Buy’s iRobot Roomba sale

If you just need a simple but dependable robot vacuum, Best Buy’s iRobot Roomba sale has slashed the price of the iRobot Roomba 694 to , for savings of $95 on its original price of $275. It features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from various floor types, and you can use the iRobot Home app or your voice assistant to start it or to schedule sessions. However, if you want a standalone robot mop, the sale has that too with the iRobot Braava Jet m6, which is from $450 after a $150 discount. It uses a precision jet spray to handle sticky messes, and it can work in tandem with an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum.

You can get a robot vacuum and a robot mop in one device as well, such as with the iRobot Roomba Combo i5. For , after a $120 discount on its sticker price of $350, you’ll get a smart home device that’s designed for both dry and wet floor cleaning with dual multi-surface rubber brushes and a specialized microfiber pad. For the premium experience, check out the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, which is $400 off for a from $1,399. The machine comes with the Clean Base Auto-Fill Dock that can fit debris of up to 60 days and refills water or solution for up to 30 days, and a retractable mop that will prevent incidents such as wet carpets.

You should take advantage of Roomba deals whenever possible, as the robot vacuums and robot mops of the iRobot-owned brand are powerful and reliable, and they deliver extra value if you can get them for cheaper than usual. However, this also means that Best Buy’s iRobot Roomba sale is probably drawing a lot of attention from other shoppers, so if you want to shop any of the offers that we’ve highlighted above or included in the link below, you better act fast as stocks may already be running low.

Editors' Recommendations