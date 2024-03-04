 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iRobot sale: Roomba robot vacuums and robot mops from $180

Aaron Mamiit
By
Roomba near a sofa.
Roomba

Whenever there are robot vacuum deals, the iRobot Roomba brand is always among the most popular choices — and that includes robot mop deals too. If you need help in keeping your home clean, the good news is that there are huge discounts on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and robot mops from Best Buy right now. Feel free to look at everything that’s on sale through the link below, or read on for our recommendations, but either way, you’re going to have to hurry with your decision on what to purchase because these offers aren’t expected to last long.

What to buy in Best Buy’s iRobot Roomba sale

If you just need a simple but dependable robot vacuum, Best Buy’s iRobot Roomba sale has slashed the price of the iRobot Roomba 694 to , for savings of $95 on its original price of $275. It features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from various floor types, and you can use the iRobot Home app or your voice assistant to start it or to schedule sessions. However, if you want a standalone robot mop, the sale has that too with the iRobot Braava Jet m6, which is from $450 after a $150 discount. It uses a precision jet spray to handle sticky messes, and it can work in tandem with an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum.

You can get a robot vacuum and a robot mop in one device as well, such as with the iRobot Roomba Combo i5. For , after a $120 discount on its sticker price of $350, you’ll get a smart home device that’s designed for both dry and wet floor cleaning with dual multi-surface rubber brushes and a specialized microfiber pad. For the premium experience, check out the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, which is $400 off for a from $1,399. The machine comes with the Clean Base Auto-Fill Dock that can fit debris of up to 60 days and refills water or solution for up to 30 days, and a retractable mop that will prevent incidents such as wet carpets.

Related

You should take advantage of Roomba deals whenever possible, as the robot vacuums and robot mops of the iRobot-owned brand are powerful and reliable, and they deliver extra value if you can get them for cheaper than usual. However, this also means that Best Buy’s iRobot Roomba sale is probably drawing a lot of attention from other shoppers, so if you want to shop any of the offers that we’ve highlighted above or included in the link below, you better act fast as stocks may already be running low.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale is now live — up to 40% off
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor

Now's a great time to upgrade your appliances, as Best Buy has launched its Presidents' Day sale a few days ahead of the holiday. Whether you're thinking about buying something for the kitchen or the laundry room, there's something that will surely catch your eye in Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase because stocks may run out before the holiday even arrives. Browse through all of the available deals, but you may also want to check out our favorite bargains to make a quicker decision on what to buy.

What to buy in Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale
For those who are on the hunt for refrigerator deals, the most affordable option in Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is the Insignia 10 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator with Reversible Door, which is down to

Read more
The 7 best vacuums for pet hair from Dyson, Shark, and more
The Dyson V15 in use.

Ask any pet owner, and they'll tell you the hardest part of having a "furbaby" is dealing with pet hair. No matter how many times you bathe them or brush them, pet hair has a way of sneaking into all surfaces of the home. That makes a good vacuum for pet hair worth its weight in gold, ensuring your home is free of allergens and dander that might be lurking in your carpets.

The best vacuums for pet hair typically use a design that eliminates tangles and clogs, allowing them to put out maximum suction and easily pull embedded fur out of fabrics and furniture. They also tend to offer easy-to-empty dustbins and are lightweight for prolonged use without fatigue. Brands like Dyson, Shark, and Tineco produce many of the best vacuums for all types of homes, and a handful of their models are now aimed specifically at pet owners.

Read more
Herman Miller sale: 20% off office chairs and standing desks
The Embody in an office.

Finding a way to keep comfortable throughout a day of work can be difficult, especially with high end office furniture coming in at often hefty prices. However, Herman Miller makes premium furniture for both office and home work environments, and right now it’s having a sale that sees office chairs, desks, and office storage discounted by 20%. In fact, this sale at Herman Miller has some of the best office chair deals you’ll find right now. Free shipping is also included on everything in the sale.

Why you should shop the Herman Miller office essentials sale
Herman Miller has been making premium office furniture for some time. Its office chair lineup is known for its unique designs and ergonomic functionality. This sale sees Herman Miller office chairs marked down 20%, and one of our favorite deals in the sale is on the Embody Chair. We find it to be one of the best ergonomic office chairs on the market and it’s

Read more