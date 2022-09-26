Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale with huge savings

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After months of speculation, Amazon has confirmed that it is holding a second two-day sale this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like Prime Day deals, it will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime Day members. It will take place on October 11 and 12.

The idea is that it will give Prime members a chance to start their holiday shopping early with hundreds of thousands of deals. While we don’t know exact prices yet, the sale will include a vast array of popular brands and items.

Amazon is introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and liftable items. New deals from the list will unfold throughout the event with deep savings promised on electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices.

In a press release, must-have brands like Peloton, New Balance, Samsung, Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, and LEGO have all been mentioned as featuring amongst the many holiday deals we’ll be seeing.

Amazon has also promised that you’ll be able to save up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs which may mean we see some substantial price cuts as we did during Prime Day earlier this year.

As always with Prime-related sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit from the exclusive sale. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial today and you’ll still be eligible to check out the offers going on as part of the Prime Day Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12.

Alternatively, if you’ve previously been an Amazon Prime member, the service costs $15 per month which could be worth it considering some of the savings that are often part of Prime Day events.

Prime membership gives you exclusive access to the sale but it also provides you with a year’s free Grubhub+ membership, Prime Video access, ad-free music listening via Prime Music, and free delivery (including same-day delivery on select items) on thousands of items on Amazon.

In the run up to the big event, you can also gain holiday shopping inspiration courtesy of new gift guides with a holiday toy list and home gift guide to check out.

We’ll be sure to bring you all the latest deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in October.

