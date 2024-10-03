 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The 10.2-inch iPad has a $100 discount pre-Prime Day

By
Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.
.

Ahead of the core Prime Day deals season next week, all major retailers are launching some great early discounts. Right now, Best Buy has the pick of the early Prime Day iPad deals with $100 off the Apple iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation. It usually costs $330, but right now it’s down to $230, which is a fantastic price for a still highly relevant tablet. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading and we’ll take you through exactly why this iPad could be the one for you.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10.2

Still considered to be one of the best iPads for anyone on a budget, the Apple iPad 10.2 continues to offer great performance at an even more affordable price. In our Apple iPad 10.2 review, we cited how much we loved its great battery life, powerful internals, and amazing software support. It still has a lightning port, which feels increasingly dated with the rise of USB-C, and the display could be brighter, but those are all reasonable trade-offs in this price range.

The Apple iPad 10.2 still has a good looking display: 10.2-inch Retina with True Tone support. It’s all powered by its A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine while there’s 64GB of storage. It has stereo speakers for watching or listening to content. It also has an 8MP wide back camera for taking photos and there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support for when you need to look professional on video calls.

Related

Any time you want to use the Apple iPad 10.2 as a graphics tablet, it also has support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) so you can sketch out designs. Such flexibility all comes together to ensure the Apple iPad 10.2 is one of the best tablets for value as it simply does everything you could need.

The Apple iPad 10.2 normally costs $330, but right now it’s down to $230 for a limited time at Best Buy. At its original price, it was a pretty good value, but it’s even more tempting while on sale at $100 off. Perfect for when your phone is too small and your laptop is too hefty for your needs, the Apple iPad 10.2 is sure to satisfy many people. If it sounds like what you need, tap the button below to find out more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Hurry! The 9th Gen iPad has a big price cut at Target
9th Generation iPad 2021 feat image.

Paving the way for the greater world of tablets as we know it, the Apple iPad has been a staple device for the last decade-plus. Renowned for processing power, beautiful screens, solid battery life, and a bevy of iPadOS features and customizations, the iPad legacy shows no signs of stopping. To that end, we thought we’d actually shine a light on an older iPad model that’s discounted today at Target:

Right now, you can buy the 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $230. At full price, this model costs $330. We also have a list of  great Apple deals that are worth taking a look at!

Read more
Best iPad deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
iPad Pro 2020 Screen.

The Apple iPad is perhaps the most popular of the best tablets, as Apple’s brand recognition has reached global status. But despite its popularity the iPad regularly makes for some of the best Apple deals available, and it’s become a staple among the best tablet deals. And while iPads generally have higher starting price points than most tablets, iPad deals compare well against Samsung tablet deals, Amazon Fire tablet deals, and Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals. There are quite a few iPad deals to shop today, so we’ve rounded up all of the best iPad deals below. Read onward for the details, as well as some information on which iPad may best suit your tablet needs.
Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen) (64GB Wi-Fi) -- $224, was $329

Apple's A13 Bionic chip is no M1 or M2, but it still offers 64-bit architecture and neural engine support for excellent performance. In other words, this 10.2-inch iPad is incredible value. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of storage, supports Touch ID and Apple Pencil (1st Gen), and it's size, plus all-day battery life make it an excellent choice for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle.

Read more
Best Apple deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Apple is one of the biggest tech companies in the world when it comes to mobile stuff, so if you're looking to grab something new inside the Apple ecosystem, there are a ton of options. That includes the best wireless earbuds, the best smartwatches, the best laptops, and even the best tablets, so you have a massive amount of options when it comes to what you want to pick up, and you don't lose any quality by staying in the Apple ecosystem. Unfortunately, that does come with a premium since Apple devices are considered so high-end.

That's why we've gone out and searched through various big retailers to find you some of the best deals we can find. That includes everything from the MacBook deals, AirPods deals, Apple TV deals and Apple Watch deals to the AirTag, so hopefully, you can find the perfect deal that fits your needs and budget.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack) -- $80, was $99

Read more