Hurry! The 10.2-inch iPad has a $100 discount pre-Prime Day

Ahead of the core Prime Day deals season next week, all major retailers are launching some great early discounts. Right now, Best Buy has the pick of the early Prime Day iPad deals with $100 off the Apple iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation. It usually costs $330, but right now it’s down to $230, which is a fantastic price for a still highly relevant tablet. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading and we’ll take you through exactly why this iPad could be the one for you.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10.2

Still considered to be one of the best iPads for anyone on a budget, the Apple iPad 10.2 continues to offer great performance at an even more affordable price. In our Apple iPad 10.2 review, we cited how much we loved its great battery life, powerful internals, and amazing software support. It still has a lightning port, which feels increasingly dated with the rise of USB-C, and the display could be brighter, but those are all reasonable trade-offs in this price range.

The Apple iPad 10.2 still has a good looking display: 10.2-inch Retina with True Tone support. It’s all powered by its A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine while there’s 64GB of storage. It has stereo speakers for watching or listening to content. It also has an 8MP wide back camera for taking photos and there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support for when you need to look professional on video calls.

Any time you want to use the Apple iPad 10.2 as a graphics tablet, it also has support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) so you can sketch out designs. Such flexibility all comes together to ensure the Apple iPad 10.2 is one of the best tablets for value as it simply does everything you could need.

The Apple iPad 10.2 normally costs $330, but right now it’s down to $230 for a limited time at Best Buy. At its original price, it was a pretty good value, but it’s even more tempting while on sale at $100 off. Perfect for when your phone is too small and your laptop is too hefty for your needs, the Apple iPad 10.2 is sure to satisfy many people. If it sounds like what you need, tap the button below to find out more.