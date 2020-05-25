PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold on sale from only $4 for Memorial Day

If you’re looking for some great last-minute Memorial Day sales before heading back to reality Tuesday, there are certainly plenty of good deals left. If you’re a gamer, we have great deals on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions from CDKeys that can save you a ton of money.

The site has deals on both that can save you up to 50% off what you might pay at GameStop or other retailers and will keep you playing long after Memorial Day is over. What are the best deals? We’ve listed those below — all of which are a few dollars lower than they’ve been in previous sales. We recommend you take advantage.

PS Plus

Three Month PS Plus Membership — $15 , was $25

— , was $25 One Year PS Plus Membership — $32, was $60

PS Plus is compatible with the PS Vita, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4, and is necessary to enable multiplayer gaming. It also offers you the chance to download and play free games every month, which you’re able to keep as long as your membership is active.

These aren’t second-rate titles, either. Among the games available to subscribers over the past few months are titles like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, BioShock: The Collection, and Shadow of the Colossus. You also get cloud storage for your games, meaning you can access your game data and progress from any compatible console.

Xbox Live Gold

14-Day Xbox Live Gold Membership — $4 , was $9

— , was $9 One Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $9 , was $10

— , was $10 Three Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $20 , was $25

— , was $25 One Year Xbox Live Gold Membership — $55, was $60

Xbox Live Gold is similar to PS Plus and is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles. A subscription enables multiplayer gaming, and twice a month Microsoft uploads new titles for you to download free of charge.

While in our experience, the games haven’t been as good as what PS Plus offers its customers, Xbox Live is different in one crucial way. If you decide to end your subscription, you don’t lose access to those games — they’re yours to keep.

You also get exclusive access to game sales, which in some cases offer up to 75% off the retail price. If you’re a frequent gamer, getting an Xbox Live subscription just makes sense. If you’re unsure about a subscription, use the 14-Day trial to see if it’s for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations