Memorial Day sales are underway to mark the momentous day and right now, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is looking pretty great. The popular retailer has a plethora of great deals on, so whether you’re looking for a new TV, coffee maker, laptop, or an air fryer to add to your kitchen, there’s a great bargain going on. To help you figure out what’s best, we’ve picked out some of our favorite deals at Best Buy. Read on to see what we’ve highlighted and why you should check them out. Alternatively, hit the button below to see the full Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

Bella Pro Series 4-quart Digital Air Fryer — $50, was $70

Why Buy:

Large capacity

Powerful

Digital touchscreen controls

Looks sleek

The Bella Pro Series 4-quart Digital Air Fryer is a great addition to any kitchen thanks to its offering fast air frying and a large capacity. With a 1,500-watt heating system, it’s able to provide you with crispy and evenly cooked food quickly. Alongside that, it has a large 3.3-pound food capacity so you can cook all sorts of things in it including fried chicken, roasted salmon, kale chips, and even guilt-free donuts. It easily encompasses many of the qualities you’d see from the best air fryers, proving super convenient and efficient. A digital touchscreen further helps matters so you can choose to use preset options or adjust the temperature as needed. It’s a great inclusion within the Memorial Day appliance sales for anyone looking to cook more conveniently.

Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar — $130, was $280

Why Buy:

Simple to set up

Bass boost setting

Easy to use remote

Wireless subwoofer

If you want to improve the sound coming out of your home cinema setup, this Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar is a pretty good way of doing so without spending a fortune. Designed to be hooked up to your TV wirelessly, you won’t even have to worry about clutter. At the push of a button, you get to enjoy an instant boost of bass via the Bass Boost function with everything else on the remote just as easy to use. The Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar keeps things further tangle-free thanks to its wireless subwoofer so you won’t have to worry about cables getting in the way of your living space, while you reap the benefits of a superior sound system. You can even choose to add rear Samsung speakers wirelessly if you prefer to have a complete surround sound system.

Asus 14-inch Laptop — $140, was $260

Why Buy:

Stylish appearance

Very cheap for a Windows 11 system

Long battery life

HD display

The Asus 14-inch laptop keeps things simple yet offers exactly what you need if you’re looking for a budget Windows 11 system. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. The latter is just what’s needed to ensure there’s plenty of room for Windows 11 while giving you space to save numerous files for work, too. In terms of Memorial Day laptop deals, it’s a great option if you want to steer clear of ChromeOS despite not having much cash to spend. It even has a 14-inch HD display along with a great 12 hour battery life so you’re sure to be able to use it all day long without a problem. If you’re keen to work on the move without breaking the bank, this is a wise choice.

Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $160, was $190

Why Buy:

Large capacity

Brew-pause button

Programmable cup volume

Strength control

The Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker offers up much of what you would expect from the creator of many of the best coffee makers. It offers a reliable capacity of up to 12 cups with its glass carafe ensuring you can return for more whenever is convenient. It’s possible to pause mid-brew for 20 seconds so you can pour fresh as needed, while you can even set your preferred brew time up to 24 hours in advance so you’re set up for later on or the next day. In all cases, you can choose to use your favorite ground coffee or pick out a K-Cup pod. A choice of brew sizes so you can have a six, eight, ten, or twelve-ounce cup gives you plenty of options. Also, strength control settings mean you get just the right drink for your taste buds. It’s pretty versatile so you can get the right drink for you every time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $180, was $230

Why Buy:

10.5-inch display

Fast charging

Ideal for streaming on the move

Useful productivity features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers a lot of features to make it tempting for anyone looking for the best Android tablets. Its highlight is its 10.5-inch display which is perfectly suited for watching all your favorite streaming shows while on the move. If you’re keen to entertain the kids on a long journey, this is a big advantage. However, if you want to be productive with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, you can be. It has great connectivity options so it can automatically sync your notes between tablet and phone, as well as PC, giving you some flexibility. A long battery life and fast charging courtesy of its USB-C port further help with ensuring you’re always good to go.

50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $290, was $400

Why Buy:

Large display

Alexa voice controls

DTS Studio Sound

eARC support

The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is cheap but packs a lot of features for anyone who’s been checking out the Memorial Day TV sales for a bargain. Whether you’re looking for a new TV for your bedroom or your living room, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV offers all the key features. Thanks to having Fire TV built-in, it’s easy to browse to find all your favorite streaming apps including the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and pretty much everything else you can think of. Alexa voice controls mean you can easily control things with your voice, too, saving you the effort of typing in names and instructions. Elsewhere, you also get DTS Studio Sound and eARC support so you can upgrade your sound if you choose to, while parental controls will keep your little ones safe at all times.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $400, was $450

Why Buy:

40 minutes of battery life

Powerful suction

Designed for all floor types

Works with pet hair

One of the best Dyson vacuums if you want ultimate flexibility, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum is ideal for many different scenarios. It’s designed to cope with all floor types meaning it will be just as comfortable cleaning up your carpet as it is a hardwood floor. It’s even well suited for cleaning your car interior thanks to its cordless design ensuring you don’t have to worry about dragging cables around. With up to 40 minutes of battery life, you’re good to go for a while. The Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum is able to remove pet hair as well as ground-in dirt thanks to its two-tier radial cyclones that do a great job of capturing everything possible. A whole machine HEPA filtration method means it expels cleaner air too which is great for allergy sufferers. One of the most appealing items in the Dyson Memorial Day sale, this is sure to improve your cleaning habits.

65-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $420, was $570

Why Buy:

Huge display for the price

Alexa voice controls

Easy to use interface

DTS Studio Sound

The Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV might not be the best-known brand but that means you save big while enjoying an equally big TV. Its 4K resolution looks fantastic on this big screen while HDR support ensures a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. Designed to be simple to use, the Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV bundles in Fire TV support so you can easily access thousands of different streaming apps along with Alexa voice controls, enabling you to speak to it rather than needing to tap buttons. In addition, it supports HDMI ARC while you also get three HDMI ports. DTS Studio Sound means you won’t need to flock to a soundbar but at least the option is there when needed.

70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

Why Buy:

Reliable brand

Chromecast built-in

Voice remote

120Hz refresh rate

From one of the best TV brands around, you can be confident that the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is worth your money. Of course, it has a gorgeous-looking 4K resolution display but it goes further than that. That’s thanks to it offering TCL’s Clear Motion Index 120 technology which means that it is able to display fast-moving sports or action scenes without any motion blur issues. It’s well suited for sports fans as well as gamers on a budget who hate to suffer from any blurring issues. Alongside that, you also get Google Assistant built-in so you can speak instructions and search for things with your voice rather than relying upon the remote. There’s Chromecast built-in as well for easy casting of content from your phone or tablet. Smartly designed, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a bargain in this price range.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $500, was $700

Why Buy:

Sleek design

Touchscreen display

Extensive battery life

Comfortable to use

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a great option if you’re looking for style, decent performance, and plenty of neat features. The highlight is its 12.4-inch touchscreen that gives you plenty of room to gaze thanks to its 3:2 ratio while looking good, too. This is the lightest Surface laptop yet and it really makes a difference but you still get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage inside that sleek exterior. Up to 13 hours of battery life proves incredibly useful while you also get the benefit of a full-size keyboard and large trackpad so it’s great for working on the move for extended periods of time.

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,100

Why Buy:

Fast performance

Great display

Reasonable weight

Ideal for gamers

Incorporating much of what you would see from the best gaming laptops, the MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop is a great system for avid gamers who don’t want to spend a fortune. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. While the memory could be a little higher, we can’t really complain at this price. Storage is certainly very respectable in an arena where 256GB of SSD storage simply isn’t enough anymore. The highlight is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM so it’s capable of playing all the latest games. Further helping out is a 15.6-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate so you’re guaranteed no motion blur no matter how fast the action might be. It’s a really well-rounded gaming laptop for the price.

65-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Why Buy:

OLED technology

Fantastic color quality

Smart processor

Includes HDMI 2.1 ports

One of the best TVs around, the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV is pretty special. It’s perfectly suited for movie fans and gamers alike thanks to its high-performance nature. Thanks to its OLED nature, it ensures you get the deepest blacks and the richest colors no matter what you’re watching. You’re never going to miss a detail with this TV with the a9 Gen4 AI processor 4K capable of using deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres so you get the best-looking content every time. Gamers will also appreciate the HDMI 2.1 ports which mean they can hook up the latest consoles to this TV and gain superior picture quality. You also get other bonuses like Google Assistant and Alexa support, an easy-to-use remote, a clever home screen interface, and great sound and visual options. This is the ultimate TV in this price range right now.

