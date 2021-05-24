  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy Memorial Day Appliance Sale 2021: Best deals you can shop now

By
electrolux appliances
Electrolux

Best Buy’s first wave of Memorial Day sales has arrived in the form of discounts on must-have home appliances — including dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers — from the likes of Bosch, KitchenAid, and Samsung. The retailer is even offering more significant savings for customers who purchase three or more appliances, making now is the perfect time to stock up on hardware for the renovation you’ve been planning.

There’s far too much on offer to possibly catalog all the discounted appliances in one place. To help make the shopping process a little easier, though, we’ve rounded up all of the links to the various different sections of Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale, eliminating the need to sift through pages upon pages of products to find what you’re looking for. Instead, you can simply choose what you’re after from the list below.

  • Shop Cooktops in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Dishwashers in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Dryers in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Microwaves in Best Buy’s Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Ranges in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Range Hoods in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Refrigerators in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Wall Ovens in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale
  • Shop Washers in Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale

Despite arriving early, Best Buy is adamant its Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale won’t be beat when it comes to price. If you happen to find the same product cheaper somewhere else, be it online or in-stock, the Blue Shirt retailer will match the pricing — no questions asked. Just keep in mind that you do need to be able to prove that it’s cheaper elsewhere, which can be done by presenting the competitor’s ad or website.

This is just a small drop in the bucket of Memorial Day sales we’ll see at Best Buy over the course of the week. The retailer is also expected to discount everything from iPads and iPhones to Instant Pots and Keurigs. Our point? If the product you had your heart set on hasn’t found its way into the bargain bin just yet, there’s a good chance it will between now and next Monday, so don’t give up hope just yet. It’s only early days.

More Early Memorial Day Deals
Expires soon

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

SAVE $400 + $399 OF FREE GIFTS
Nectar makes some of the most comfortable memory foam mattresses in the business, excelling at regulating temperature throughout the night. If you're upgrading your sleep station, look no further.
Buy at Nectar
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

YOU SAVE 20%
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K takes all the best parts of the regular Fire TV Stick, but adds 4K, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for the most comprehensive video and audio support.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill

$1,000 $1,800
The Bowflex BXT6 treadmill is a fantastic addition to any home gym, with nine exercise programs, performance tracking, a built-in fan, and a sound system to keep your workout groove non-stop.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $669
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

HP Spectre X360 gets a hefty price cut in early Memorial Day sale

HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

best memorial day sales 2020

Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

HP Memorial Day Sale 2021: Save up to 47% on laptops, monitors TODAY

HP EliteBook 820 G1 HP logo

Amazon is practically giving away the iPad Mini in early Prime Day deal

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for May 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for May 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap smartphone deals for May 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for May 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap smartwatch deals for May 2021

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for May 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for May 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey