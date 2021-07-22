Samsung’s built-in voice assistant is Bixby, but sadly, the little assistant has not earned a huge fan base. This is due in part to its limited functionality compared to larger assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant (and even Siri.) Samsung presents an alternative solution to users that don’t want to use Bixby in the new, next-generation Family Hub smart refrigerator: Amazon Alexa.

Alexa is a more powerful option, with more widespread functionality that extends beyond the base options included in the Family Hub. From the Hub, you can control other smart devices in your home, stream music to set the perfect mood while cooking, mirror your TV screen so dinner doesn’t interrupt your binge-watching, search recipes, share pictures, and even order groceries.

You can control the Family Hub through the fridge itself or via the SmartThings app. It has recently added the SmartThings Cooking platform. The platform can make recommendations based on your personal meal preferences, and you can add ingredients that you have or those that you need. It can even help you build a weekly meal plan according to the ingredients you have at hand.

In addition to food-related activities, the Family Hub lets you leave notes for your family, sync calendars up, and even post videos. Samsung has also added a new shopping partner in Perdue Farms, a provider that allows users to order high-quality meat and poultry products. You also have full access to all Alexa services, too.

What sets the new Family Hub apart (aside from the inclusion of Alexa) is that both Alexa and Bixby can be used together. You don’t have to choose one or the other; in fact, you can use them simultaneously. This is the sixth generation of the Family Hub, and each model has added more features and built on those in the models before it.

The new version of the Family Hub launched on July 21. Price per model varies based on the size of the refrigerator you choose, as well as its number of doors. The good news is that the new features are available on the widest possible range of refrigerators, including Samsung’s 4-Door Flex Refrigerator.

