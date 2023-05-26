 Skip to main content
Best Memorial Day Sales 2023: Deals you can shop today

Lucas Coll
By

It’s Memorial Day, and the Memorial Day sales are in full swing. But with each retailer claiming to offer the biggest discounts in town, finding the best Memorial Day deals and products worth buying will seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, Digital Trends is here to help: We’re cataloging all of the best Memorial Day sales on products we recommend right here on this very page.

Memorial Day Sales — Apple

The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $309, was $329

One of the best Memorial Day iPad deals going right now is this discount on the standard 10.2-inch iPad, which is still our most-recommended tablet for most people even in 2023, when other models like the iPad Air are getting upgraded with Apple’s M1 chipset. That’s because when it comes to sheer value, the 10.2-inch iPad is a tough act to follow (especially for Apple products, which tend to fall on the pricier side) and delivers the best bang-for-buck of the entire iPad lineup.

This tablet is the 9th-gen 2021 iPad, representing more than a decade of development and refinement of the original design. This 2021 release didn’t set the world on fire in terms of upgrades over the 8th-gen model, instead featuring some subtle improvements under the hood and with the camera module. The 2021 iPad 10.2 received the newer hexa-core A13 Bionic chip — no M1 CPU here, sadly, but that’s to be expected given the tablet’s very affordable price — and features the same 10.2-inch Retina display as the previous model, featuring a 1,620 by 2,160 resolution and a pixel density of 264 PPI.

Arguably the most noteworthy upgrade to be found on the 9th-gen 2021 iPad is the camera. The chintzy 1.2 megapixel front-facing camera of the 8th-gen model is here replaced by a much better 12 MP camera, which is a huge improvement. The front camera also features Center Stage technology that detects the user’s face and adjusts itself accordingly. Frequent FaceTimers, Zoom users, and any others who are frequently in video calls and conferences will be very pleased here. The base model has had its storage doubled, as well, so you now get 64GB instead of 32GB. Even at its normal price the 10.2-inch iPad is a great buy, but Memorial Day Apple deals are your chance to score one for even less.

Memorial Day Sales — Appliances

Samsung Washer & Dryer Package — $1,197, was $1,698

Seasonal retail events like this are always a great opportunity to shop for pricey home essentials, and you can bet there are some pretty great Memorial Day appliance sales and deals on tap. One such essential is this washer and dryer combo from Samsung. As you’d expect from one of the top names in the home appliance game, the Samsung washer and dryer bundle has everything you need: A 4.5 cubic-foot washing drum and 7.2 cubic-foot drying capacity make this a great package for families and other households with multiple people, but the overall design of both the washer and dryer is sleek and unobtrusive. The front-opening door on the washing machine is even reversible, so you can customize it to better suit your laundry room layout.

The Samsung washing machine is top-loading with a soft-close lid and features Vibration Reduction Technology+ for quieter laundry cycles. The washing drum can also support an extra-high water level for times when you want your laundry loads thoroughly soaked, and the diamond-patterned interior surface finish is gentle on your clothing. It has a self-cleaning function, as well, which eliminates bacteria from the drum so your clothes always come out fresh, while five different temperature levels (hot, warm, eco warm, cool, and cold) make it easy to optimize your wash cycle for different types of fabrics.

The Samsung dryer offers eight preset cycles along with Sensor Dry technology, which automatically optimizes the drying time and temperature. This, in conjunction with the washing machine’s temperature and water level settings, works to protect your clothes from heat damage while conserving energy (and less wasted energy means potentially smaller bills). A lint filter indicator lets you know when it’s time to clean the air intake filter, and both the Samsung washer and dryer can connect to your smartphone via the Smart Washer/Dryer app for troubleshooting with Smart Care.

Memorial Day Sales — Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $230, was $300

A must-have for anyone looking for a laptop for responding to emails or working on documents, watching videos and web-browsing, this offer on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 sits at the top of the Memorial Day laptop sales happening today. This particular model, which retails for $300 but is on sale for $230, pairs an Intel Celeron CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out of the box. This laptop’s HD display also sits at 15.6 inches, so it’s a good size for work and all-day productivity. The full-sized keyboard with numeric keypad helps there, too.

Another thing we like (and perhaps what we like most) about the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is its aesthetically appealing design. Many cheap laptops, and especially Chromebooks, feature rather boring-looking designs and screens surrounded by thick, garish bezels. Those fat bezels are not only an eyesore, they add to the overall bulk of the laptop, resulting in more weight for you to carry around. By contrast, the Inspiron 15 3000 features a nice slimline design with thin bezels surrounding the display, which is great to see on a cheap laptop as well as a 15-inch machine which is naturally a bit larger than the compact ultrabooks that are popular nowadays.

Some other nice modern touches on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 include a lift-hinge design built into the frame. When you open the screen, the hinge “lifts” the keyboard, or rather elevates it to a more comfortable typing angle. It’s a very well-executed design that adds a lot of comfort during those hours-long work and typing sessions. Dell Comfort View technology also tones down harsh blue and white light emissions, adding to your long-term comfort by making the display a bit easier on the eyes (which is especially important in the evening hours). It’s not often you see this level of design in a cheap laptop like the Inspiron 15 3000.

Memorial Day Sales — Wearables

For most people, stress is unavoidable. We feel stress from work, stress from daily activities, stress from finances, and sometimes even stress at home due to relationships or family concerns. The Apollo wearable from Apollo Neuro is designed to improve the body’s resilience to stress so you can relax, get better sleep, focus when you need to, and just feel better overall. Using low-frequency sound waves felt as soothing vibrations to reset the nervous system and facilitate healthier states of calm, clarity, focus, and relaxation, the Apollo technology was designed by physicians and neuroscientists and tested by thousands of users in the clinical setting and in the real world. It’s also available to Digital Trends readers at an excellent discount. Until May 31, you’ll save $50 when you use promo code DT50 at checkout. That means instead of $349 you’re paying $299.

Memorial Day Sales — Refrigerators

Insignia 18.1 cubic feet top-freezer refrigerator closed and on a white background.

Insignia Top-Freezer Refrigerator — $480, was $570

Refrigerator deals are another thing you’ll see featured heavily among Memorial Day home appliance sales, so if your rickety old fridge finally gave up the ghost or is otherwise in need of replacing, this number from Insignia is a nice budget-friendly pick that’s discounted right now. This top-freezer refrigerator doesn’t re-invent the wheel, but boasts some nice modern design features and a nice 18 cubic-foot internal storage capacity that makes it a great all-around workhorse fridge for those who aren’t looking to spend a fortune (and could care less about having “smart home” appliances that are hooked up to the internet).

One nice touch is that both doors of the Insignia refrigerator are reversible, so you can install the fridge where it’s the best fit for your living space — no more refrigerator door getting in your way orb locking someone from entering the kitchen. Both the fridge and freezer compartment have independently adjustable temperature levels as well, and the refrigerator interior has two movable wire shelves and an adjustable door rack so you can customize your setup a bit further. Dual humidity-controlled glass-topped crisper drawers keep your produce fresh for longer, as well.

The interior of the Insignia fridge is illuminated by a bright and long-lasting LED bulb, which lights up the compartment better than traditional incandescent bulbs and don’t need replacing nearly as often. If all you need is a solid, no-frills refrigerator, then this one from Insignia ticks all the boxes at a great price thanks to the Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale knocking it down to less than five Benjamins.

Memorial Day Headphone Deals

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $229, was $329

A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

This Bose QC45 deal is one not to be missed if you’re keen to block out as much surrounding noise as possible. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer mostly everything you could want from an incredibly comfortable fit to providing you with excellent noise cancellation as well as sound quality. Bose is consistently a leader in the noise cancellation world and it shows here. The company uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, using such knowledge to cancel it out with opposite signals. A choice of a Quiet or Aware mode gives you options too. Quiet mode provides full noise cancellation while Aware mode means that you can bring the outside into your headphones for a time, allowing you to hear the environment around you at the same time as your music.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones sound great too thanks to offering active EQ that is able to maintain balanced performance at any volume. That way, bass stays consistent even when turned down while your favorite tracks still sound clear even when you crank up the volume. For those that like to tweak settings, adjustable EQ ensures that you can make changes to the bass, mid-range, and treble levels so you get things just how you like them. Alternatively, a number of presets are also available if you want to get straight to the point.

However you plan on listening to the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, they’re an ideal fit for an extended period of time. They feel great on your head with synthetic leather on both the inner portion of the headband as well as the ear cushions. It’s simple to wear them for extended periods of time which is useful as the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life from one charge so you’ll be able to wear these for a long time with no issue. Also, a quick 15 minute charge gives you back three hours of charge so you won’t have to wait for long to get back in action.

Memorial Day TV Deals

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

With the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV, you get to enjoy one of the best TV brands for anyone who wants to save big without missing out on quality. While this 70-inch beast may not be one of the best TVs overall, it’s hard to fault it at this price. The large 4K display offers up HDR so you get more bright and accurate colors, but it also goes further than that. There’s Clear Motion Index 120 technology which means a superior refresh rate so that fast-moving scenes look clearer and smoother. It makes a huge difference if you love to watch movies or play games.

As well as that, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is packed with smart features. It has a voice remote so you can use your voice to control or search for content. With thousands of streaming apps at your disposal, there’s no shortage of options here. It’s helpful to be able to search with your voice rather than type in a long command. The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV also has Google Assistant built in so you can control your smart home devices through the TV and your voice, dimming the lights, or changing the temperature. Chromecast makes it simple to cast content from your phone or tablet as well.

Including genuinely useful features means that the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV can be more than just a large TV. Offering surprisingly good picture quality for the price, along with features that mean it’s more like a smart home hub at times, leads to a great experience for everyone. You can even stream music to your phone, headphones, or soundbar via the TV, proving surprisingly useful.

Memorial Day Sales FAQ

A collection of electronic gadgets out of their shipping boxes.

What are the Memorial Day sales?

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the United States that commemorates military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces. It’s a federal holiday that lands on the last Monday in May, bringing with it a three-day weekend. Typically during holidays like Memorial Day, retailers run big sales. Consumers are more than happy to take advantage of the long weekend to shop their hearts out, and stores are understandably eager to entice people to do just that.

There are only a few of these three-day-weekend holidays throughout the year, though, and Memorial Day is the last one of the spring season. There aren’t usually any similar big sales until July, with July 4 and Prime Day sales happening that month. That means that Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to do some late spring shopping for anything you might need; if you miss it, then you’ll have to wait another month or two for another chance to score big savings, during Amazon Prime Day in July.

When do the Memorial Day sales start?

Memorial Day 2023 is on Monday, May 29, meaning that Saturday, May 27 is the first day of the three-day holiday weekend. The 2023 Memorial Day deals will certainly be live by Saturday, but many retailers will start running their sales earlier on Friday as well. We won’t be surprised to see a few early Memorial Day sales and discounts popping up even earlier that week, so don’t sit on your hands until Saturday. That said, the sales will begin in earnest on Saturday and will run through Monday (Memorial Day itself), so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to shop and save big.

Where are the best Memorial Day deals?

Memorial Day sales, unlike Prime Day deals, are not specific to any retailer (although nowadays, other retailers get in on the Prime Day action, too). Expect all the big outlets to mark things down before and during Memorial Day weekend. That includes Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Newegg, to name just a handful.

However, it’s a good idea to have a list of Memorial Day deals you’re looking for, and you’ll also need to know which retailers are best for certain items. If you’re after a new laptop, for example, then you’ll want to check out Best Buy, Walmart, Staples, and Newegg, as well as the online storefronts of PC brands such as HP, Microsoft, and Dell. Retailers like Amazon usually aren’t as good for computer deals.

If you’re after something like a new 4K smart TV, though, then Amazon is a great place to shop for Memorial Day deals, as are Walmart and Best Buy. Amazon also likes to mark down its own devices during sales, so Memorial Day should be a great time to grab something like an Echo smart speaker, A Kindle tablet or e-reader, a Fire smart TV, or one of the many other gadgets Amazon has under its umbrella. And unlike Prime Day deals, you shouldn’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of them. Best Buy also carries Amazon devices and often offers the exact same deals during sales.

