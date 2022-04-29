It’s official: Prime Day 2022 is happening in July

In a news release reporting 2022 first quarter results, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will occur in July, going back to the original yearly timing for the mega-sales event.

Amazon did not reveal the specific days in July for this Prime Day 2022 nor how many days the event will last. The brief announcement reads, “his year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.”

Since its inception in 2015 Prime Day has become a major sales event rivaling Black Friday. Prime Day 2015 and 2016 lasted one day but in 2017 the event calendar began to stretch over two days. Pre-sale events leading up to Prime Day have become sales events themselves with bargains coming in waves for a week or more prior to the sale.

Prime Day was held in the middle of July from 2015 through 2019. For Prime Day 2020, Amazon delayed the sale until October due to concerns about staffing, supply chains, and shipping delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Day 2021 took place June 21-22. We may not know the exact dates for Prime Day 2022 until a month or less prior to the actual event. The reasons for the secrecy likely include competitive advantage over other online retail merchants and the desire to built the excitement for people who want to score big savings during Prime Day.

Amazon made July the occasion of a highly anticipated sale across all product categories. Other merchants noted the immediate success of Prime Day 2015 and since then nearly all major online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores have piled on with their own Prime Day sales. Like Amazon, merchants such as Walmart, Best Buy, and others will reserve their best deals and discounts for the actual dates of Prime Day, but since Amazon keeps those dates close to the vest, competitors set up their own sales calendars, often starting a week or more before and extending a bit beyond the best-guess schedule.

As in past years, you can expect amazing Prime Day deals in July. In many cases the deals will rival or even beat the deals you’ll see later in the year during Black Friday. We expect to see excellent prices on electronics of all sorts, especially Amazon’s owned brands such as Ring, Blink, eero, Fire TV, Kindle, and more. Amazon is also sure to include deals on Prime memberships as well as special introductory deals for subscriptions such as Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Music.

