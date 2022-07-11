Garmin Watch Prime Day Live Blog: The lowest prices today

Prime Day deals officially start tomorrow, but Prime Day smartwatch deals are rolling in already. If you’re looking to track your health during workouts or have a GPS on your wrist, the Garmin Watch is a great option. Garmin offers sports watches, smartphone connected watches, and fitness trackers. Garmin is a great, affordable alternative to Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, and Fitbits – and Prime Day Garmin Watch deals only make the price better.

Live Last updated July 11, 2022 3:44 PM

Garmin Vivoactive 4 — $250, was $330 The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is included in our list of the best Garmin watches because of its built-in coach, and its animations to teach you how to do certain workouts with the proper form and technique. The smartwatch also guides you through different exercises such as yoga poses and strength training, with 20 sports apps for you to choose from. It functions well as a fitness tracker, as the wearable device is capable of measuring critical biometrics such as Pulse Ox, respiration, stress, and sleep, among others.

Before jumping on the first cheap Garmin watch you find, establish what specific activity or activities you need a smartwatch for and how much you’re willing to spend. Once your budget is set and you’ve got a clear idea of what you’re going to use your watch for, it’s time to dive into specifics regarding which particular features you absolutely need, which ones you want but can live without, and which ones you don’t really care about. It’s not a bad idea to grab a pen and write this down so you’ve got a clear list you can refer to when you start shopping around for Garmin watch deals.

Even relatively cheap Garmin watches now feature things like GPS navigation and heart rate monitors today — things that were relegated to more expensive models when these wearables first hit the market a while ago — so don’t think you need to shell out a fortune for a nice suite of fitness tracking and health-monitoring functions. What you’ll get with the more expensive models are things like improved build quality for less forgiving outdoor conditions, increased water resistance, longer battery life, better daylight-bright displays, advanced tracking features, and conveniences like onboard music storage and pre-loaded navigational maps.

The Garmin wearable line features an impressive array of smartwatches, so you’ve got plenty of options that cover a nice range of activity-tracking features and price points. If you’re after a relatively cheap Garmin watch, then entry-level wearables like the Garmin Forerunner 35 running watch or the last-gen Garmin Vivoactive 3 are great choices if you don’t need all the latest bells and whistles but just want a solid, affordable smartwatch. These can easily be had for $150 or considerably less (the Forerunner 35 frequently dips below $100) when shopping around for Garmin watch deals, even outside of big seasonal sales.

Moving up in price from the cheap Garmin watches brings us to more full-featured models built for serious outdoor adventures and for those with more advanced health and fitness tracking needs. The Garmin Vivomove HR Sport, Garmin Forerunner 465, Garmin Vivoactive 4, Garmin Venu, and Garmin Instinct are a handful of examples that you can usually find in the $200-$400 range (or sometimes for less than that depending on what Garmin watch deals are available at the time). These wearables will be more ruggedly built, feature higher-resolution displays, and offer a more advanced suite of fitness, health, and wellness tracking functions and/or one tailored to specific activities like hiking, biking, or swimming.

Moving up to the serious enthusiast-grade Garmin wearables brings us to models like the Garmin Quatix 6, Garmin Forerunner 945, Garmin Fenix 6S Pro. They are the priciest of the bunch at around $500-$750 and therefore offer the biggest savings potential, so keep your radar tuned for these when you’re on the hunt for Garmin watch deals (seasonal sales are easily the best chance to save big here). The high-end enthusiast smartwatches will naturally boast the most rugged housings, highest waterproof ratings, largest set of fitness- and health-tracking functions, and the best and most vibrant color OLED displays.

Editors' Recommendations