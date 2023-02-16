Presidents Day Sales 2023: Tracking the deals as they start

The holiday sales are over and the new year has arrived, so if you’re looking forward to the next big retail event, then the 2023 Presidents Day sales are your best bet. This is one of the few major holidays to land in the first quarter of the year, with Presidents Day deals covering everything from electronics to home essentials. Whether Santa didn’t bring you one of the gifts you wanted or you still have some Christmas money burning a hole in your wallet, then now’s the time to start readying your shopping list for the upcoming Presidents Day sales — and we’re tracking the best deals as they emerge, starting today.

Presidents Day sales that have already started

Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.

Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops. Casper : Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.

Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding. Dell: Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home.

Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home. Dyson: As much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.

As much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans. Home Depot : 30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture.

30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture. HP: Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers.

Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers. Leesa : Price cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses.

Price cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses. Lowe’s: Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.

Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers. Nectar: Discounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress.

Discounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress. Overstock: An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture.

An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture. Staples : 40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks.

40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks. Target: Up to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting.

Up to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting. Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets.

Save up to $500 on select mattress sets. Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.

What is Presidents Day, and why are there sales?

Presidents Day is a federal holiday in the United States that originally celebrated the birthday of George Washington, the nation’s first chief executive. In fact, the official name of the federal holiday is still “Washington’s Birthday.” Washington was born on February 22, 1732, and Presidents Day is now celebrated in honor of him on the third Monday of every February. President Abraham Lincoln was also born in February, so many states include him in Presidents Day honors. Presidents Day is seen by many to now be a celebration of the lives of all of the American presidents as well.

Presidents Day is a federal holiday that falls on a Monday, bringing with it a three-day weekend — and, of course, plenty of Presidents Day sales. As with other holidays such as July 4, Memorial Day, and Labor Day, retailers love to roll out the red carpet for shoppers with all sorts of Presidents Day deals. These Presidents Day sales are especially significant as they mark the first big retail event of the year, and typically the last one until spring rolls around. Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day are the only other notable holidays in the first quarter of the year, but these don’t usually accompany big internetwide sales like Presidents Day does.

Presidents Day sales are similar to those of other federal holidays, with stores marking down pretty much everything from electronics to clothing to home appliances. Whatever you’re after, you’ll probably find it on sale somewhere, although maybe not at discounts as deep as you typically get with Prime Day and Black Friday (which are easily the two biggest retail blowouts of the year). Nonetheless, Presidents Day deals are perhaps the best bargains you’ll get in the first few months of the year, so if you’re looking to buy something — particularly something pricey that you need sooner rather than later, like a new laptop or kitchen appliance — Presidents Day is a great opportunity to shop.

What should you buy in the Presidents Day sales?

Come Presidents Day weekend, you should be ready to shop for anything you’re looking to get your hands on at a discount. As we mentioned above, the offerings during Presidents Day sales are not unlike those of similar holidays like Labor Day, so you can expect to see pretty much every product category get some markdowns during the weekend. That includes clothing, electronics, home appliances, tools, and more. Of course, we always get the most excited about technology, and since brand-name electronics can be pretty expensive, this is where you’ll find some of the best Presidents Day deals.

Everything from laptop deals to gaming deals will be up for grabs during the Presidents Day sales, and at the best prices we’re going to see until late May at the earliest. That goes for office essentials like printer deals, too, so this is a good time to build or upgrade your work-from-home setup early in the new year. This is the best time to shop if you need a new computer and can’t afford to wait several months for a bigger sale like Prime Day. Memorial Day sales will arrive in late May, but the offers will be about the same as what you’ll find during Presidents Day weekend and we don’t recommend sitting this one out.

We don’t imagine we’ll see a ton of Apple deals (nothing that’s out of the ordinary, anyway), as Apple keeps a tight leash on pricing across the major retailers. But it’s likely that some decent iPad deals and Apple Watch deals will pop up, as these are two Apple products that get discounted much more often than others in the brand’s stable. On the other hand, we don’t anticipate a lot of offerings in the MacBook deals department, but you never know.

We also don’t expect a lot of standalone discounts on Apple smartphones, but if you’ve got iPhone deals on the brain (or smartphone deals in general), then it’s almost a certainty that big carriers like Verizon and AT&T will run some Presidents Day sales of their own. These are sure to include some nice offers for new and existing customers looking to score a new device, although these carrier deals typically involve signing up for an unlimited plan, adding a new line, or buying two devices and getting a huge discount back via bill credits. These offers can add up to some very juicy savings, but they might not be as enticing as a standalone price cut depending on your situation. That said, if you’re thinking of switching carriers or upgrading to an unlimited plan, don’t sleep on these Presidents Day deals from the big service providers.

