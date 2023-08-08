 Skip to main content
We’re getting another Prime Day event in October this year

Noah McGraw
By

We’re getting another Prime Day this year! Amazon just announced Prime Big Deal Days, a second exclusive Prime member shopping event for 2023.

Doug Herrington, the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, announced the event via his LinkedIn page on Tuesday morning. Details are still scarce, but we know the event will take place in October of 2023 and be available to Prime members in 19 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Amazon had a similar second Prime Day event in 2022 that they dubbed the “Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.” It was held in mid-October, and Amazon billed it as a way for Prime members to access Amazon’s Black Friday deals a full month before everyone else. In his LinkedIn announcement about Prime Big Deal Days, Herrington referenced early access again, saying, “I can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”

With the same rough date and the same early access messaging, Prime Big Deal Days seems to be a renaming of the Prime Early Access Sale. While confirmed details are scarce, we’re expecting to see discounts on most Amazon products and subscription services, plus electronics like TVs, computers, headphones and more.

The 19 countries included in the sale are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K.

Those are all the details we have about the second Amazon Prime event of 2022. Amazon promises to reveal more details soon. We’ll be following the announcements closely, and we’ll be sure to highlight the best deals of the sale as soon as they go live.

26% of all Americans will shop Amazon Prime Day deals, data reveals

America is shopping again, and Prime Day could be the best day to do it. This year, with the pandemic waning, consumer spending is up more than 10%, with many folks looking to Prime Day deals as the perfect way to get way more for way less. The newest research from Finder’s Amazon Prime Day Shopping Report estimates that 26% of all American adults, that’s a whopping 67.7 million people, are planning to shop Amazon Prime Day sales. People will rush to the world’s biggest retail site to take advantage of sales on its biggest day — will you be one of them?

There’s a reason more than a quarter of the population will be taking advantage of sales on Amazon Prime Day — they are often wider and deeper than the sales we see on any other day of the year. The same survey, which was taken nationally, with over 2000 Americans taking part, revealed that 11% plan on buying an Amazon product or service, with 1% intending to go for both! Furthermore, 8% say that they will be buying one of Amazon’s tech products, like an Amazon Echo smart speaker, or a Kindle Paperwhite. That means that you’re far from alone if you’ve been waiting for Prime Day with an eye on some great new tech, or to upgrade your Amazon Prime services.

Amazon announces official Prime Day 2021 dates
Today Amazon announced that Prime Day 2021 will be June 21 and 22. The event is set to be the biggest Amazon sales event of the year, with hundreds of Prime Day deals expected.

Prime Day is Amazon's exclusive shopping holiday. The event rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of potential savings. The event gets bigger and bigger every year, so we have high expectations for 2021.

Amazon changed the Prime Day 2021 date (again)
Introduced in 2015 in honor of Amazon's 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual smorgasbord of shopping deals on par with Black Friday. Accessible exclusively by Prime members (but who doesn't have a Prime membership these days?), it was initially held for only 24 hours, but its popularity caused Amazon to expand it to two days.

Unlike Black Friday, which, although now a week-long event, is still the same day every year, the exact date of Prime Day has proven to not be set in stone. Although it was initially held on July 15, it was on July 12 in 2016 and July 11 in 2017. In 2018, it was moved to July 16 so as to not conflict with the World Cup Final. It returned to its original date of July 15 in 2019 but was expanded to two days, while in 2020, Amazon pushed the event back to October 13 and 14 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While this year the shopping extravaganza was expected to return to its July dates, Recode recently announced that sources have revealed that Prime Day 2021 may very well come early -- in June!

