We’re getting another Prime Day event in October this year

We’re getting another Prime Day this year! Amazon just announced Prime Big Deal Days, a second exclusive Prime member shopping event for 2023.

Doug Herrington, the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, announced the event via his LinkedIn page on Tuesday morning. Details are still scarce, but we know the event will take place in October of 2023 and be available to Prime members in 19 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Amazon had a similar second Prime Day event in 2022 that they dubbed the “Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.” It was held in mid-October, and Amazon billed it as a way for Prime members to access Amazon’s Black Friday deals a full month before everyone else. In his LinkedIn announcement about Prime Big Deal Days, Herrington referenced early access again, saying, “I can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”

With the same rough date and the same early access messaging, Prime Big Deal Days seems to be a renaming of the Prime Early Access Sale. While confirmed details are scarce, we’re expecting to see discounts on most Amazon products and subscription services, plus electronics like TVs, computers, headphones and more.

The 19 countries included in the sale are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K.

Those are all the details we have about the second Amazon Prime event of 2022. Amazon promises to reveal more details soon. We’ll be following the announcements closely, and we’ll be sure to highlight the best deals of the sale as soon as they go live.

