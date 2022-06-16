Prime Day 2022 date confirmed: July 12 and July 13

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Prime Day will start at 3AM ET / 12AM PT on July 12 and run through July 13 this year.

At the same time, it also announced that early deals will start June 21 in the run up to the big event. These deals will include 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, as well as extensive deals from top brands like De’Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream.

Amazon will also be assisting small business sales. Prime members will have the chance to win big prizes when they support small businesses from June 21 to July 11.

Bringing Prime Day back into July is a return to tradition for Amazon. It’s historically been held in July since its creation in 2015. In 2020 it was pushed back to October due to the pandemic, and in 2021 it was pulled back to June 21 and 22. At last, we’re back to a mid-July slot for the huge sales event!

What to expect for Prime Day 2022

While Prime Day 2022 is a few weeks away, we already have some insight into what to expect from the retailer giant’s equally gigantic sale.

While we anticipated big sales on Amazon devices, we now know that these Prime Day deals will start June 21. You will be able to save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids. There will also be discounts on the Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, and eero mesh WiFi routers.

If that wasn’t enough, Amazon promises more discounts on its devices.

Big discounts are also expected on Fire TV smart TVs. With such TVs starting from just $90, you’ll be able to snap up a huge bargain. The offers will include brands like Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon’s own brand TVs.

We already know that you’ll be able to buy an Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV for just $90 working out at 47% off the usual price. Alternatively, if you’re thinking bigger, you can get a Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K Smart Fire TV for $700 — a 50% price cut on the usual deal.

Besides extensive deals, Amazon is also offering customers the chance to shop early Prime Day deals alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers including Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mile, and Lala Kent. On June 28 at 1PM EDT, Hilary Duff will join with some of her favorite small small business owners and showcase their products via the Amazon Live Prime Day site.

But it’s not just official Amazon products getting discounts. Amazon said that Roomba robot vacuums and Keurig coffee makers were among some of the most popular products during last year’s sale. Even big-ticket items will get nice price cuts, like Prime Day MacBook deals and Prime Day AirPods deals.

Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your household tech essentials. There’ll be other great Prime Day 4K TV deals on brands like Samsung, LG, and Vizio. Students, professionals, and enthusiasts have a great opportunity to upgrade their computers with Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Remember though — you don’t need to wait until July 12 and July 13 to start shopping, though: Early deals will start June 21, with huge savings on Amazon devices.

