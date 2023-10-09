Apple has a reputation for having expensive devices, so it’s always great when we find a good deal on an Apple device, whether it’s iPhone deals or iPad deals. Luckily, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is shaping up to be a big deal, with lots of great deals on MacBooks across the board. And, while you can certainly wait until Prime Day itself on October 10th, we’re already seeing some amazing MacBook Deals that you can take advantage of right now, and they’re likely to still be great deals even by Prime Day.

We’re also happy to see that there are great deals across retailers, and not just at Amazon. In fact, we’re seeing Prime Day deals on MacBooks at places like Best Buy and Walmart, so if you have any special deals, cards, or coupons you can take advantage of, you’re very much in luck. In fact, we’re already seeing retailers undercut each other on great MacBook deals, which means more savings for you. So, without wasting too much time, let’s jump right into some of the best deals we’ve found so far during Prime Day 2023.

MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2015) — from $159

Once the latest MacBook Air but now eight years old and still competent, the MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2015) is a great starting point for anyone new to macOS or who just needs something financially on par with a Chromebook. It’s a refurbished model but it comes with a one-year warranty so there’s peace of mind here. It won’t run the latest macOS unfortunately, but its Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage helps you perform the basics. It still has all the style of a MacBook so we’re thinking this could be a good entry point as your child’s first MacBook or if you want a project.

MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2017) — from $254

The MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2017) is a refurbished model but comes with a one-year warranty. It’s a little newer than other refurbished models at this price although you still won’t be able to use the latest version of macOS. Fortunately, macOS Monterey is still pretty good. Also, its Intel Core i5 processor is reasonably speedy for its age, it has 8GB of memory, and there’s 128GB of SSD storage. Its Retina display is the highlight here with 1440 x 900 resolution and a sharper quality than other budget laptops.

MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2017) — from $351

Another refurbished model that offers a one-year warranty, the MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2017) is a stylish option if you don’t mind missing out on the latest macOS. Space gray is a particularly good-looking type of MacBook while its 13.3-inch screen achieves a resolution of 2560 x 1600 so it looks super sharp. An Intel Core i5 processor powers proceedings while there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s USB-C support here alongside the ever-useful webcam and microphone combo, but there’s no HDMI output. For a basic MacBook Pro though, it’ll do the job.

MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2020) — from $539

A little newer, the MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2020) has a gorgeous Retina screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. It has an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It has two USB-C ports which is handy for a little future proofing, while three microphones ensure you can be clearly heard while on video calls. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0 support so you’ll benefit from fewer dropouts when connected to Bluetooth devices. While this is a refurbished model, you get a full one-year warranty so there’s peace of mind here even if it’s an older model.

MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2020) — from $650

A little more powerful than the alternatives here, the MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2020) on sale is a refurbished model but comes with a one-year warranty. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Effectively, everything is a little better than before. Also, there’s a Retina display so you get a 2560 x 1600 resolution to ensure everything looks great. It also has stylish extras like the Touch Bar seen on select MacBook models. Four USB-C ports give you plenty of options for accessories while there’s also Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

MacBook Pro Retina 16-inch (2019) — from $694

The MacBook Pro Retina 16-inch (2019) has a powerful Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s a pretty potent combination even despite its age. A refurbished model, you get a one-year warranty so you won’t have to worry about any issues. Thanks to its hefty 16-inch screen, you gain a 3072 x 1920 resolution with a crisp Retina display ensuring it looks great. There’s a touch bar for added functionality while there’s even a dedicated graphics card in the form of the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M although we wouldn’t count on this being much of a gaming system given its age. USB-C ports round off the package well.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 (2020) — $750, was $999

When it launched, we described the MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 as “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic”. While it’s not quite as speedy as the M2 chip anymore, it’s still more than good enough for most people. Besides the M1 chip powering proceedings, it has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which is sufficient for most productivity-related tasks. Other neat extras include a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID support. The latter means you can easily log in without needing to manually enter passwords. Impressively, it also offers up to 18 hours of battery life while its Retina screen ensures everything looks sharp and clear while you work.

MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 (2023) — $1,099, was $1,299

The MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 (2023) has the latest M2 chip which means fantastic performance at all times. It has a powerful 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. Alongside that is 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s incredibly thin and light while still having room for its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display which looks awesome. The display has 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support. While powerful, you can still expect up to 18 hours of battery life all while running completely silent thanks to its fanless design.

MacBook Pro 13.3-inch M2 — $1,099, was $1,299

The MacBook Pro 13.3-inch M2 has the latest M2 chip with its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU ensuring great performance across the board. It has a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support with two Thunderbolt ports for connectivity. Studio-quality mics and a FaceTime HD camera for taking calls is useful. Even better, the MacBook Pro 13.3-inch M2 has up to 20 hours of battery life so there’s no need to worry about finding a power source any time soon. Wrapping up things nicely is Touch ID support and a backlit keyboard.

MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M2 Pro — $1,799, was $1,999

One of the best MacBooks for many users, the MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M2 Pro has a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It also has 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for working effectively in many different ways. Its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display looks great with Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1,000 nits of brightness, and pro reference modes. It’s ideal for working in creative fields with. There’s also a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Count on up to 18 hours of battery life, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI port for all you could need.

MacBook Pro 16.2-inch M2 Pro — $2,250, was $2,499

The MacBook Pro 16.2-inch M2 Pro is a powerful laptop that will be excessive for some users. It has a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks great with Extreme Dynamic Range support, over 1,000 nits of brightness, and pro reference modes. Up to 22 hours of battery life is promised here, while useful extras like three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system all add up nicely. It’s built to last in a multitude of ways.

MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M2 Max — $2,899, was $3,099

The MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M2 Max runs hot but it’s seriously fast. The M2 Max is the best around right now and it offers a 12-core CPU along with a massive 30-core GPU. Accompanying that is 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage so the MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M2 Max is perfectly designed for power users. Its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is a dream to look at with Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1,000 nits of brightness, and pro reference modes. It also has all the other essentials like Thunderbolt ports, powerful speakers, and a great backlit keyboard but ultimately, the main selling point to the MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M2 Max is just how powerful it is. Despite such power, it still achieves a battery life of up to 18 hours.

How we selected these Prime Day MacBook deals

Whenever you shop online and look for deals, it’s important to know whether you’re getting the best possible deal you can. That’s why we take advantage of the many years of experience between writers and editors to pick the best deals we can find. Besides our own experience, we draw on our collected knowledge, such as our picks of best MacBooks. We also have several write-ups to help you pick the best deals, such as this MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide and this Apple MacBook Air M2 buying guide.

We also have a very experienced buying team with years of commerce experience that not only knows the general trend of prices and deals for MacBooks but also looks at historical price data for any MacBook deal. We consider things such as configurations and their efficiency, comparable laptops, and competitive deals from various retailers to arrive at the best deal possible. That means that whether you spend $500 or $1,000, you’re getting the best bang for your buck and can buy confidently.

