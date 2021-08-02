  1. Movies & TV

Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series finally has a premiere date

By

In 2017, Amazon struck a blockbuster deal to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved epic, The Lord of the Rings, to Prime Video as an original series. It’s been a long and winding road, with a few COVID-related delays along the way. However, the first season has finally wrapped filming and Prime Video has set a date for the series premiere: September 2, 2022.

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth!,” said Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke. “Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay also shared a new joint statement to mark the end of production.

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.”

An early glimpse of the Lord of the Rings TV series.

Prime Video’s announcement came with the first-ever picture from the show (see above). There are no details about which character is featured, but the image is gorgeous all the same.

It’s important to note that Prime Video’s LOTR show won’t simply retread the stories that have already been told in director Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies. Instead, the series will be set thousands of years earlier, during the Second Age of Middle-earth. Tolkien mapped out a complex history for his novels, and the events of the Second Age helped set the stage for his stories. Within the new series, “an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new” will have to confront the re-emergence of evil on Middle-earth.

There’s a very large cast on this show, including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

At the moment, we have no idea who any of these actors and actresses are playing. But now that a September 2022 release date is in place, we will likely learn a lot more in the next 13 months.

Editors' Recommendations

The Suicide Squad: Everything we know about James Gunn’s sequel

Suicide Squad 2

The best British shows on Hulu

Two men opening a set of doors a crack and looking through

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

The cast of the Netflix movie The Old Guard.

The best movies on Disney+ right now

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in a scene from Disney's Jungle Cruise movie.

The best shows on Disney+ right now

Image of Darkwing Duck

The 54 best shows on Hulu right now

Two guys sitting in waiting area chairs on Atlanta on Hulu.

The 53 best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

Three young girls in The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.

The 41 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Leonardo DiCaprio and the flight attendants in Catch Me If You Can.

The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

Victoria Pedretti in a scene from The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The 88 best movies on Hulu right now

Eliza Scanlen in Babyteeth.

The 72 best movies on HBO Max right now

Kathryn Newton in Freaky.

How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics track & field finals

Watching Tokyo Games on Hulu

Jungle Cruise review: Disney’s river adventure makes it easy to get swept away

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in a scene from Disney's Jungle Cruise movie.