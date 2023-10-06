 Skip to main content
Best Prime Day AirPods deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

AirPods are pretty great, and they really launched the use of wireless earbuds and headphones in the market. Of course, they are a bit on the expensive side, especially if you pick up some of the more expensive ones, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the even more expensive AirPods Max. Luckily, Amazon has decided to have a second big Prime Day 2023 event, so there are a lot of great Apple AirPods deals you can take advantage of, although you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to see the best deals. Luckily, there is a 30-day trial you can sign up for, so now’s the time to do it if you haven’t already!

On the other hand, you don’t have to necessarily be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals on AirPods because we’re already seeing a lot of other retailers come out with their own sales. In fact, we’re seeing things like Walmart’s October Rollbacks sale, which is functioning as its own Walmart Prime Day sale, and even Apple is getting into the mix with its own deals. Either way, there are a lot of great deals on the AirPods you can take advantage of, so you’re essentially spoiled for choice! Even so, we’ve collected some of the best deals we’ve found so far below, and be sure to check back regularly as we find more.

Today’s Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

How We Selected These Prime Day AirPods Deals

Even when it comes to something as straightforward as a set of earbuds, we take a lot of time and effort to make sure that we’re finding the best deal possible. We look at things such as historical price data and current price trends, as well as rely on our own experience over the years when it comes to deals. Beyond that, we also look at things such as the best Apple AirPods alternatives and compare things like the Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Apple AirPods Pro to make sure that you’re getting the most out of your money in terms of comparable features. For example, we will look at the quality of ANC, or how good an IP rating is, and decide, based on that and other factors, if the deals and prices offered are fair.

We also try and provide some extra guidance for you, such as our guide on which AirPods you should buy and our look at Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 3. All of us across teams are experienced shoppers and consumers, and so we take great pride in making sure you get the best bang for your buck, regardless of whether you’re spending $10, $100, or $1,000.

