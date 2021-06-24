  1. News

This was the most popular item during Amazon’s Prime Day mega sale

By

After moving to the fall last year due to the pandemic, Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event returned to its summer slot in 2021.

It’s already over for this year (actually, some late deals are still available) and Amazon has released a slew of stats showing how we shopped during its latest two-day mega sale.

For Prime Day 2021, which took place earlier this week, Amazon said more than 250 million items were purchased by Prime customers globally.

Prime members in 20 countries “shopped more this Prime Day than any previous Prime Day,” according to the e-commerce giant.

It said the most popular purchase during Prime Day 2021 was Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, which sold for $40 instead of the usual $50. The company didn’t reveal how many sticks it sold, saying only that shoppers bought “more Fire TV 4K streaming media players on Prime Day this year than any previous Prime Day.”

Other top-selling tech products worldwide for Prime Day 2021 included the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum and the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker.

It added that during the two-day shopping extravaganza, back-to-school purchases figured heavily, with customers snapping up more than 1 million laptops, 1 million sets of headphones, and 40,000 calculators.

Amazon also broke down popular items by country. In the U.S., for example, Prime customers went for the Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, and the aforementioned Roomba, while in the U.K., the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner turned out to be particularly popular.

Amazon has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide. The online shopping behemoth launched Prime Day in 2015 in a bid to boost sales and to attract even more people to its Prime service and all the benefits it has to offer, though savvy shoppers who only want to take advantage of Prime Day discounts without forking out for a $119 annual Prime subscription simply join the free trial and then cancel shortly before the end date.

