Prime Day deals offer all kinds of superior discounts on top-tier tech, and that’s nowhere more evident than in these these Prime Day Roomba deals. Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to score an advanced robot vacuum cleaner, like the Roomba 692, which is $76 off this Prime Day. Right now, at Amazon, you can get this amazing robot vacuum for only $190, down from its regular price of $266. Amazing!

It’s hard to find a Roomba that is more powerful and loaded with more features than the iRobot Roomba 692, especially at this price. The cleaning geniuses at iRobot have designed the Roomba 692 with a three-stage cleaning process that dislodges dirt, lifts it out of carpets and off of floors, and then vacuums it up, sealing it in an inescapable bin. For corners and walls, there’s an edge-sweeping brush along with several other brushes that make sure your floors stay just as spick-and-span as your carpets, no matter what the surface.

The iRobot Roomba 692 is designed to be smart, too. It boasts intelligent sensors that help it map out and then traverse your home to avoid things like furniture, dog bowls, and other obstacles. Got stairs? No problem. The Roomba’s cliff sensors will prevent your Roomba from falling down steps. Its smarts extend to cleanliness, too. Its dirt sensor allows this Roomba to focus on areas that need more attention than others, which is great for areas that see more mess, like under the table, the kitchen, or the entrance to your home.

And the more you use the iRobot Roomba 692, the smarter it gets. This Roomba gets to know your schedule and will begin to know which times of you day you’d like it to clean — and when you’d like it to stay out of the way. You can create custom cleaning schedules, too, so that it cleans while no one is home, not in the middle of dinner. There’s a handy app that gives you all kinds of extra options and controls. Naturally, the iRobot Roomba 692 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so voice control is always an option, too. Best of all, when its 90-minute battery life is close to gone, the Roomba 692 will automatically return to its charging dock. One less thing for you to worry about!

This Prime Day, save yourself a ton of work, and give yourself a great deal of peace of mind with the iRobot Roomba 692. Right now, it’s available for only $190. That’s an amazing $76 off from its regular price of $266. Get a clean home, with less work, for less — only on Prime Day.

