How to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription

Amazon Prime is a great deal. For either $13 monthly or $99 a year the retailer’s paid subscription service offers a number of perks above and beyond the free two-day shipping (and even same-day service where available). There’s access to Amazon Music, Amazon Instant Video, and the Kindle Library, and of course Prime Day in July.

But you might find the price unjustified, especially if you aren’t using Amazon that much, or maybe you’re visiting us after getting your fill of Prime Day deals. Either way Amazon has made it super easy to cancel, and even may provide you with a partial or full refund depending how much you used your Prime membership.

Find the correct page

First, log into the Amazon Prime account you wish to cancel. Next, hover over the button in the upper-right corner displaying your name and select Your Prime Membership from the drop-down menu.

This takes you to your Prime membership account page, with information on the benefits included. On the left-hand side you’ll see your membership information and when Prime is set to renew. Look below that and you’ll see an option for End your Prime Membership. Click this, and it takes you to a page that starts the cancellation process.

Cutting the ties

The next screen gives you several options to consider. You can choose to automatically end your Prime membership at the start of the current billing period. If you want that, click the button beside that option (which also lists the date your prime benefits will end).

Want to get it over with, and grab a refund if you are eligible? Click the second button that says End Now. If you look beside that button, Amazon will tell you how much of your Prime membership fee you’re eligible for a refund for. From what we understand, the amount refunded is based on your use and time left. So if you barely used Prime, you will see a bigger refund, while an account close to renewal will see less back.

Of course, Amazon isn’t just going to let you go that easy. A third option at the bottom gives you your last chance to keep the benefits of Prime, just in case you have second thoughts. Clicking Keep Current Plan will return you to the Prime membership account page.

Some things to consider

Remember that when you cancel, you’re still considered a customer. Thus, your Amazon account is still active. This means if you sign up for Prime again, you will have to pay the $99 right away — the Prime free trial for new is only for first-time subscribers.

Another option for those of us that seem to go through spurts when it comes to Amazon shopping is Prime’s monthly option. For $13 per month you get all of the benefits of the service, without a year’s commitment. Just remember to cancel when you don’t need it. Otherwise, you’ll end up spending $40 more a year than had you subscribed for the entire year.