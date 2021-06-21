  1. Deals
This insane Prime Day Keurig K-Slim deal slashes 55% off the price tag

The Prime Day deals arrive today with Amazon and other retailers slashing prices left and right on all sorts of tech gadgets and home essentials. Few things in life are more essential than coffee, and if you’re after some hot Prime Day coffee machine deals, then your morning routine is about to get an upgrade because Amazon has the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker on sale right now for a super-cheap $50. You’ll have to act fast, though, as this exclusive Prime Day Lightning Deal won’t last long.

Keurig is the name that started the single-serve coffee revolution (its “K-Cup” sub-brand now becoming a generic catch-all term akin to “Kleenex” or “Q-Tip”), and millions of people now rely on these machines for their morning joe. It’s not hard to see why, considering all you have to do is pop a K-Cup into the machine and press a button to get a piping-hot cup of coffee in seconds. The early Keurig machines were rather bulky, however, which posed a problem for people with limited countertop space.

The aptly named Keurig K-Slim solves that problem. Its streamlined design is easy to move and fits in just about any kitchen (or even on your desk), and unlike many compact single-serve coffee makers that require you to refill the water reservoir for each cup, the K-Slim’s tank holds up to 46 ounces. That’s roughly four large mugs’ worth of coffee in a machine that’s less than five inches wide — about as slim as or even thinner than your average blender.

The Keurig K-Slim coffee maker has settings for three cup sizes: small (8 oz.), medium (10 oz.), and large (12 oz.), and despite the machine’s compact design, its drip tray can be removed to allow you to fill travel mugs as tall as seven inches. The drip tray itself can hold an entire cup’s worth of spilled coffee to contain any unfortunate accidental brews, as well.

The K-Slim is a fantastic coffee maker for anybody who’s been wanting one of these efficient single-serve machines but has been turned off by the bulk and the price tags of other models. For its Prime subscribers, Amazon has the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker on sale for just $50 for Prime members. We said this thing was a steal last year when it was knocked down to $70; at this price, it might be the best Keurig deal we’ve ever seen.

More Prime Day Keurig Deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day Keurig deals happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker with Single-Serve K-Cup Pod

$175
No matter what occasion, the Keurig K-Duo is a versatile brewer. You can use ground beans or K-cup pods depending on your preference. The glass carafe and heating pad also keep your coffee warm.
Buy at Wayfair

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$70 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

$70 $90
You can't beat the classics. This Keurig brews all the most popular pos sizes (6, 8, 10oz). With it's 48oz reservoir, you can brew over 6 cups without refilling!
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

$170 $200
This single service K-cup coffee maker also brews lattes and cappuccinos includes a dishwasher-safe milk frother. Compatible with all styles of K-cup pods s and also can make coffee shots.
Buy at Amazon
