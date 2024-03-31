Gilt has one of the best air fryer deals with a huge $230 off the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer. It’s big enough to work as a rotisserie oven and is sure to suit a full household. With such a huge 60% discount going on, it seems likely that this deal won’t stick around for long. If it sounds like the right air fryer for you, hit the buy button now, but if you want some more insight, take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer

If you’ve been checking out the best air fryers, you should be delighted with what the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer has to offer. It offers three different functions which include air frying, dehydrating, and working as a rotisserie oven. It has eight different preset cooking functions so you can easily get things done with minimal effort. Just tap the corresponding icon for what you plan on cooking such as fish, chicken or even baking something.

A timer length of 60 minutes will suit pretty much all cooking occasions with the LED display and touch controls easily helping you see what’s going on. It’s also possible to set your own temperature and cook time if you prefer with an automatic shut-off feature as needed. A power output of 1,700W means things will be cooked quickly with less oil required than you would need via traditional deep frying methods. It also has a preheat function along with a keep warm option so you can keep food ticking along ready for when you want to serve up.

The Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer comes with plenty of accessories including a rotating mesh basket, drip tray, rotisserie fetch tool, air flow tool, air flow rack, rotisserie shaft, and a set of forks and screws.

The Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer usually costs $380 but right now, you can buy it from Gilt for just $150. A considerable saving of $230, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a huge and stylish air fryer for less. It’ll look great in your kitchen while giving you plenty of effortless cooking.

