 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This massive 12-quart rotisserie air fryer is 60% off this weekend

Jennifer Allen
By
The Supersonic National air fryer with rotisserie on a worktop.
Amazon

Gilt has one of the best air fryer deals with a huge $230 off the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer. It’s big enough to work as a rotisserie oven and is sure to suit a full household. With such a huge 60% discount going on, it seems likely that this deal won’t stick around for long. If it sounds like the right air fryer for you, hit the buy button now, but if you want some more insight, take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer

If you’ve been checking out the best air fryers, you should be delighted with what the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer has to offer. It offers three different functions which include air frying, dehydrating, and working as a rotisserie oven. It has eight different preset cooking functions so you can easily get things done with minimal effort. Just tap the corresponding icon for what you plan on cooking such as fish, chicken or even baking something.

A timer length of 60 minutes will suit pretty much all cooking occasions with the LED display and touch controls easily helping you see what’s going on. It’s also possible to set your own temperature and cook time if you prefer with an automatic shut-off feature as needed. A power output of 1,700W means things will be cooked quickly with less oil required than you would need via traditional deep frying methods. It also has a preheat function along with a keep warm option so you can keep food ticking along ready for when you want to serve up.

Related

The Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer comes with plenty of accessories including a rotating mesh basket, drip tray, rotisserie fetch tool, air flow tool, air flow rack, rotisserie shaft, and a set of forks and screws.

The Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer usually costs $380 but right now, you can buy it from Gilt for just $150. A considerable saving of $230, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a huge and stylish air fryer for less. It’ll look great in your kitchen while giving you plenty of effortless cooking.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Instant Pot deals: Pressure cookers, air fryers and grills on sale
A stew cooks in the Instant Pot Precision electric Dutch Oven.

Instant Pot is one of the most recognized names when it comes to small kitchen appliances, as it makes a range of products that are always in consideration to be some of the best air fryers and best pressure cookers. Right now shopping for something in the Instant Pot lineup not only offers a great smart home upgrade in your kitchen, but also some savings. There are a lot of Instant Pot deals worth shopping right now, and we’ve rounded up the ones that deserve your attention. Whether you could use a new air fryer, toaster oven, pressure cooker or Dutch oven, these are the best Instant Pot deals to shop right now.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer — $100, was $150

The Vortex is one of Instant Pots more popular air fryer models. This digital air fryer features 7-in-1 functionality, with functions including air frying, broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, toasting, and warming. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus heats quickly and evenly, and it has customizable cooking programs for specific foods such as chicken wings, roasted vegetables, and cinnamon buns, among many others. It preheats fast and its temperature range runs from 95-degrees to 400-degrees Fahrenheit.

Read more
Best air conditioner deals: portable and window units on sale
The GE 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner cools a living room while a woman reads.

If you’re trying to keep cool this summer, adding one of the best portable air conditioners to your home is a good idea. Portable air conditioners are a great option if you don’t have the right window design for a window unit, or if you’re trying to keep secondary spaces like garages, sheds, or work rooms cool. There are quite a few portable air conditioner deals available right now, making it as good of a time as any to grab one. Below you’ll find all the details you need to land a discount on the right portable air conditioner for your space.
Evapolar evaCHILL — $80, was $99

The Evapolar evaCHILL provides personal comfort on a small scale. At just 6.77 x 6.69 x 6.69 inches, it is highly portable and perfect for taking with you on camping trips or other excursions. To use it, just fill up its 800mL tank, which provides about 8 hours of continuous use (though customers report lower times for high-heat scenarios). This makes it perfect for getting to sleep. Plus, since it uses water as a source of chill, it can double as a humidifier. The Evapolar evaCHILL charges via USB cable and consumes less than 10W of power.

Read more
Best air purifier deals: Save big on Dyson, Shark, TCL and more
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

Whether you know it or not, indoor air quality is a major concern. Allergens, debris, dust, pet dander, and many contaminants plague the air you and your family breathe, potentially causing health concerns, asthma, or worse. You can spare your home from this invasion with an air purifier. If you've ever wondered do air purifiers work, the answer is yes. Unfortunately, these suckers aren't cheap. Fortunately, air purifier deals can save you a lot of money if you know when to buy. We've done the legwork for you and found the best air purifier deals out there today. The big savings are on the budget brands like Shark, but we've found some nice discounts on name brands like LG and Dyson. Read on to find out which air purifier is best for you, considering the price, size, and features like HEPA filtering vs PECO filtering and heat and fan combos.
Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier -- $40, was $ $60

Excellent for a nightstand, the counter, or an end table. this relatively small air purifier offers cleaning for up to 215 square feet. H13 level HEPA filtration ensures that most odors and contaminants are eliminated, with microscopic particles captured, to provide relief to asthma sufferers and beyond. It is relatively simple, so there are no smart features or serious programmable modes, but that's okay. A touch-based control panel on the top, with LED indicators, allows you to adjust the system's timer, indicator lights, and power. You can add your essential oils or fragrances to the top to help disperse a more aromatic scent.

Read more