 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry and get this Keurig coffee maker while it’s 47% off today

Albert Bassili
By
The Keurig K-Classic on a counter.
Keurig

For some folks, the only way to wake up in the morning is with a cup of coffee, but the usual method of filtration might take a bit too long for some. That’s where pod-based coffee makers like the Keurig K-Classic come into play, as they can offer you some quick and excellent-tasting coffee without much hassle. There’s even an excellent deal on it from Amazon that knocks it down to just $80 from its original $150, a very impressive $70 discount on an excellent coffee maker.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Classic

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is probably one of the best Keurig coffee makers and is perfect for that essential cup of coffee in the morning or any other time of the day really. It can brew three different cup sizes, including the six-, eight-, and ten-ounce ones, so you can get a strong brew if you feel like it. It also has a massive 48-ounce reserve for you to work with, which will let you do roughly six cups of coffee before needing to refill it, which is a lot if it’s just for you and perfect if it’s for two or three people.

The Keurig K-Classic has a brewing time that sits just below one minute, so it’s fast and capable. There’s also a removable dip tray if you want to fit something like a thermos, and it can take up to 7.1 inches in height, which should fit most thermoses. We also appreciate the auto-off feature that switches it off after two hours of idle time to save you a bit of electricity in the long run. One other thing we’ll mention is that while it isn’t the slimmest Keurig coffee maker, it’s pretty close, so it’s a good option if you need to fit it in a smaller space.

Related

Overall, the Keurig K-Classic is an excellent coffee maker that gives you all the tools you need to make a solid cup of coffee to take with you, and with the deal from Amazon bringing it down to $80, it’s a steal. That said, it’s always worth checking out some of these other solid Keurig deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This is hands-down the best tech gift for tea and coffee drinkers
A black Ember Smart Mug 2 on a countertop.

The ultimate tech gift for hot drink lovers (surely all of us) is the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug at Best Buy. It’s currently $150 for the mug which might sound expensive but this is the best mug and gadget in your life. Able to keep your drink hot for longer than you would ever expect, it’s sure to be a hit with tea and coffee lovers. If such fans are on the move regularly, you can also buy the
Ember Travel Mug 2+ for $200
. Keen to learn more about the smart mug? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Looking great in our smart mug tests, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is pretty special. It does far more than simply keep your drink hot. It allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature to between 120F and 145F so you can enjoy your hot drink every sip of the way. Its built-in battery is capable of maintaining the chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes so it’s fine for keeping you happy even if you’re forgetful. Combined with the charging coaster, it can actually keep your drink toasty warm all day long.

Read more
1,000+ DeWalt tool and accessory prices slashed
best circular saws dewalt dcs391b cordless circ saw

Being handy around the house is important, whether it's fixing up some stuff that has fallen apart or doing home renovation and improvement. The same goes for shop tools and things like jig saws and sanders, as having those nearby and the skills to use them can save you a lot of money. Even so, power tools can be quite expensive, and you might end up using all that money you save doing things yourself by buying the tools. Luckily, there are a couple of great sales you can take advantage of, such as this massive one from Amazon on Dewalt tools and accessories. There are thousands of things on sale, so you'll certainly find something you'll use and while we've done our best to collect some of our favorite deals, be sure to check everything using the button below. Also, be sure to check out some excellent cordless vacuum deals because you will almost certainly leave behind a mess.

What you should buy in the DeWalt Tool & Accessory sale
Probably one of the better things to grab if you're building a whole new toolset is this 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, which gives you two very important tools

Read more
This Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop combo is over $400 off
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni AIO robot vacuum and mop with dock sponsored

Are you looking for robot vacuum deals? If your answer is yes, why not get a device that also functions as a smart mop? Check out the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop, which is currently on sale with a 30% discount from Amazon that lowers its price from $1,500 to $1,045. It's still not cheap, but the $455 in savings is a huge bonus for such a helpful gadget. You're going to have to hurry if you want it though, because we're not sure if the bargain will still be available when you check again tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop is highlighted in our list of the best robot vacuums for several reasons, including its impressive suction power of 8,000Pa that will allow it to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and retractable mopping pads that are automatically raised when it detects carpets so that they won't get wet. Once it returns to its docking station, the device self-empties into a bin that can hold up to 90 days of waste, and it cleans its mopping pads with hot water to ensure cleanliness and prevent odors. It will also refill its built-in water tank with enough clean water to cover up to 4,300 square feet.

Read more