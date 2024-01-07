For some folks, the only way to wake up in the morning is with a cup of coffee, but the usual method of filtration might take a bit too long for some. That’s where pod-based coffee makers like the Keurig K-Classic come into play, as they can offer you some quick and excellent-tasting coffee without much hassle. There’s even an excellent deal on it from Amazon that knocks it down to just $80 from its original $150, a very impressive $70 discount on an excellent coffee maker.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Classic

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is probably one of the best Keurig coffee makers and is perfect for that essential cup of coffee in the morning or any other time of the day really. It can brew three different cup sizes, including the six-, eight-, and ten-ounce ones, so you can get a strong brew if you feel like it. It also has a massive 48-ounce reserve for you to work with, which will let you do roughly six cups of coffee before needing to refill it, which is a lot if it’s just for you and perfect if it’s for two or three people.

The Keurig K-Classic has a brewing time that sits just below one minute, so it’s fast and capable. There’s also a removable dip tray if you want to fit something like a thermos, and it can take up to 7.1 inches in height, which should fit most thermoses. We also appreciate the auto-off feature that switches it off after two hours of idle time to save you a bit of electricity in the long run. One other thing we’ll mention is that while it isn’t the slimmest Keurig coffee maker, it’s pretty close, so it’s a good option if you need to fit it in a smaller space.

Overall, the Keurig K-Classic is an excellent coffee maker that gives you all the tools you need to make a solid cup of coffee to take with you, and with the deal from Amazon bringing it down to $80, it’s a steal. That said, it’s always worth checking out some of these other solid Keurig deals.

