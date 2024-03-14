 Skip to main content
This 4-camera Lorex wireless video surveillence system is $200 off

One of the best security camera deals today is over at Crutchfield with $200 off the Lorex 2K Wireless NVR System. Usually priced at $550, it’s down to a fantastic $350 until March 17. That means you don’t have very long to enjoy the significant discount. If you need to know more, we’re here to help with some insight about the security system below. Remember to buy it before March 17 if it sounds like the right setup for you.

Why you should buy the Lorex 2K Wireless NVR System

Sure to be one of the best home security camera systems for many people, the Lorex 2K Wireless NVR System is packed with features. It comes with an easy-to-use network video recorder along with four weather-resistant 2K cameras which are battery-powered and wireless. Any time the cameras notice motion, you’ll get a notification to your smartphone. You can then opt to view the live feed as well as talk to anyone on the other side. Its motion-based detection system does a great job of highlighting things only when there are people rather than objects, cutting down on false alarms.

Each camera has a motion-activated LED warning light which can be used in conjunction with a remote-triggered siren so you can ward off unwanted visitors. There’s also color night vision so you can easily see what’s going on even if it’s the middle of the night. The camera can record up to 2K QHD or 2560 x 1440 resolution so images look super clear. A 140-degree field of view gives you plenty of room to view too.

The included mounting kits mean it takes minutes to install each camera with the option to do so indoors or outdoors. There’s no monthly fee because all the data is stored locally with the built-in 1TB hard drive meaning you’re always in control. You can easily review all your recordings from the smartphone app or your phone. If you need to, you can always extend the system with up to four additional wireless 2K Spotlight cameras so you can cover more ground.

Currently on sale for $350 instead of $550 at Crutchfield, now is the perfect time to buy the Lorex 2K Wireless NVR System. The $200 saving is only available for the next few days with the sale ending on March 17 so you’ll need to be quick. You won’t be disappointed by the quality of the Lorex 2K Wireless NVR System or the peace of mind it will bring.

