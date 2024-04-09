Samsung’s new AI-powered washer and dryer combo is $1,140 off

The development of artificial intelligence has resulted in a wide range of applications, which now include powering your smart home network. If you want to bring the technology into your laundry room, there’s probably no better option right now than the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. It’s on sale from Samsung with a $1,140 discount that drops its price from $3,339 to $2,199 — it’s not cheap, but with all the conveniences that you’ll enjoy with this AI-powered cleaning machine, it’s going to be worth every single penny. You have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is an all-in-one washer and dryer with capacity of 5.3 cubic feet, with easy installation that won’t require a dryer vent exhaust system. Like lots of washer and dryer combos, it will wash and dry your laundry without requiring you to transfer loads from one machine to another, for an efficient use of space.

The main point of going for the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is the convenience that it provides with the help of AI. The machine can detect the fabrics and soil levels in your laundry, and it will make adjustments to its settings for the best possible wash and dry so you won’t have to do it yourself. The AI Bubble feature creates a cleansing foam for more effective washing, and the machine also uses steam to gently but quickly remove stains. The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo works with Samsung’s SmartThings app so you can start, stop, or pause the cleaning cycle from your smartphone, and it can hold up to 34 loads of softener and 25 loads of detergent so you won’t have to do it every laundry session.

If you just happen to be in the market for washer and dryer deals, and you’re willing to make a significant investment for a laundry machine that’s powered by AI, then you should consider the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. This powerful appliance is available from Samsung at $1,140 off, for a lowered price of $2,199 from $3,339. It’s going to make your chores much easier to complete, so if you’re interested, you should proceed with the transaction as soon as possible in order to pocket the savings.

