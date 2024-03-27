 Skip to main content
This massive Anker SOLIX power station is $1,000 off with free shipping

Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station used in living room to power lights and TV.
Anker

There’s one thing that everyone should have around, whether living in a traditional family home, off-grid, or moving about in an RV or van: a portable power station. These plug-and-play friendly systems allow you to tap into renewable power anywhere, precisely when you need it. That’s certainly the case with the Anker SOLIX F3800, a massive 3,840-watt-hour and 6,000-watt power station meant for home backup scenarios and beyond. You can even intelligently monitor your energy usage via the Anker mobile app over Bluetooth and WiFi connections. But we just had to share this next part. For a limited time, you can use code ASSF3800 to get a huge discount of $1,000, which drops the price from $3,999 to $2,999. You have until March 31, so don’t wait.

Why you should shop the Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station deal

Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station used in kitchen to power appliances.
Anker

Designed to be plug-and-play for home backup power, albeit requiring some optional accessories sold separately, the Anker SOLIX F3800 boasts a 3,840-watt-hour and 6,000-watt capacity that’s expandable up to 26.9 kilowatt-hours when adding up to six expansion batteries — the Anker SOLIX BP3800. To break it down for you, that means the system is totally modular, allowing you to expand the power capacity by simply adding extra batteries, should you need them. Plus, it can scale up to 12 kilowatts, or 53.8 kilowatt-hours, for use during extended power outages. If the power goes out, you’ll be covered.

Up to 2,400 watts of solar input allow for a charging speed of 0% to 80% in just 1.5 hours using sunlight alone. That’s impressive. Meanwhile, the NEMA 14-50 and L14-30 outlet can directly charge your EV or RV as needed, so you won’t be stranded during road trips. That’s incredibly useful if you’re off-grid or traveling. The whole thing rests on four wheels, two larger ones, so it’s easy to move around transport or direct, similar to modern luggage. The portability is ideal for those on-the-go situations, but it’s also great at home when you need to move the power station around your property. It’s simple to move it to the garage to connect to your home’s power or back into the house to provide energy for your devices, electronics, and appliances. You’ll never be caught unawares during a power outage again.

You can use the Anker companion app to intelligently monitor energy usage or interact with the system remotely at any time, all via Bluetooth or WiFi connections, depending on what’s available.

From now until March 31, you can save $1,000 in total when you use the promo code ASSF3800 at checkout. That brings the normal price of $3,999 down to $2,999, saving you quite a bit that you could even put towards some solar panels or home power accessories to go along with your new power station. Don’t wait, though. This deal will be gone before you know it.

