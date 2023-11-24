Power or electricity is one of those things that’s really easy to take for granted. Then, one big wind or snowstorm rolls in, and the power goes down, and before you know it, you’re groveling for just a little more illumination or battery life. But with the right planning, you can be ready for these occasions with a portable power station. Right now is the perfect time to take that leap, thanks to Anker’s current Black Friday sale. It drops the price of Anker’s SOLIX C1000, a 1,056-watt-hour capacity power station, to $649, instead of $999 — saving you $350. If you want smart backup and portable power strike while the iron’s hot.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station

The Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station offers a 1,056-watt-hour capacity and 1,800 watts of output. It has 11 ports in total, including AC, DC, and USB. Plus, you can double its capacity to 2,112 watt-hours with an expansion battery or recharge it quickly in just 58 minutes while using the UltraFast Mode in Anker’s mobile app. Yes, that also means it offers mobile app connectivity and controls.

But what is it? It can be used as a versatile portable power station, whether to get power on the spot — like when you’re off-grid — or to use as a backup like a UPS, with a less than 20ms switchover in an outage. It even supports up to 600 watts of solar input, so you can connect solar panels and charge them using the sun’s fully available energy. Renewable energy truly gets you off the power grid if that’s something you’re looking to achieve.

Don't Miss:

Durable, industrial-grade components mean the system is ready to take on any adventure and will offer long-lasting usage with fewer complications. You get a five-times longer lifespan than comparable battery technologies, plus slower degradation, so the battery will retain its capacity even after hundreds of recharging cycles.

Normally $999, although still a great price, for Black Friday, Anker has reduced the price to $649. That deal saves you $350 and is good until November 27. It’s also the best price of the year and the biggest discount we’ve seen. November 27 is not far, so if you’re interested and need backup power, now’s the time to make it happen.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations