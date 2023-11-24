DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save on power tools and accessories

As much as we like to stick to screens, tablets, phones, and other tech goodies, there is something to be said for power tools. Especially as they become increasingly wireless, dependent on interchangeable battery packs. Besides, the oversized TV you bought from today’s Black Friday TV deals won’t mount itself. We’ve collected all of the best power tool Black Friday deals in one spot for you already, but with power tools it is often best to zoom in on one brand. This is largely because of the batteries, which you can use from one product to the next within the same brand, encouraging you to buy from the same brand again and again.

With this in mind, we look at DeWalt’s tools and accessories. Their 20V line of cordless power tools is particularly popular and we’re seeing good deals on them for Black Friday. Additionally, we’ll be taking a look at some of their accessories, which are also on sale at this time of the year.

Best DeWalt power tool Black Friday deals

The following deals come from DeWalt’s 20V line, which is their most popular and widest-reaching set of power tools. If you have a DeWalt battery, it is probably a 20V. While there are deals on DeWalt’s 60V products going on at this time, these products are for similar prices and products (saws, etc.) as are represented in the 20V line. Finally, be on the lookout for the battery starter kit at the bottom of the list. Unless mentioned otherwise, these are “Tool Only” deals, meaning you’ll need batteries separately.

20V Cable Stripper —

20V Circular Saw (6.5 inch blade) —

20V Cordless Drill / Driver (with batteries) —

20V Jig Saw —

Buffer Polisher (Corded) —

20V Framing Nailer —

20V Battery and Charger Kit —

Best DeWalt accessory Black Friday deals

Even if you don’t need power tools, there’s a lot to like from DeWalt. These accessories that will keep you safe and organized are all discounted for Black Friday:

DeWalt Lightweight Protective Safety Glasses —

DeWalt Concealer Anti-Fog Safety Goggles —

DeWalt Unisex Large Adult Work Gloves —

DeWalt MT16 Multi Tool —

DeWalt TSTAK Tool Storage Organizer —

