 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 25 best Cyber Monday TV deals on LG, Sony, Samsung, and more

Noah McGraw
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 65 Inch TV Deals
Digital Trends

There’s no better time to buy big entertainment items like TVs than from Cyber Monday deals. It’s going to be very tough to narrow down your choices, so to help you make a decision, we’ve gathered the best Cyber Monday TV deals for each brand. You’re not going to get straight-up orders on which one to buy, as that’s going to take into account several factors such as your budget and preferred features, but these lists should set you on the right course.

Beyond the potential savings, there are some things that stay consistent no matter when you’re shopping for a new TV. While 8K TVs have become slightly more accessible, 4K TVs are still the norm, so you should check out our 4K TV buying guide for helpful advice. You may also want to take a look at our list of the best TVs to help you figure out what you want from your purchase. You’ll also want to peek into our roundup of the best TV brands to help you select what you want, as TVs from a single brand are generally similar with their operating systems, compatibility with soundbars, and other things to consider.

Best TCL Cyber Monday TV deals

TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

We haven’t changed much in our favorite since we first gathered TCL Cyber Monday TV deals. One of the best offerings remains for the TCL Class Q6 4K QLED, which we reviewed as delightfully average and found that average, everyday people just love the TV. We also found some astonishingly cheap TVs in the TCL lineup that are worth at least a glance. Here are the best deals:

  • 32-inch Class S3 1080p Smart TV —
  • 55-inch Class Q5 Series QLED 4K Smart TV —
  • 65-inch Class Q6 Series QLED 4K Smart TV —
  • 75-inch Class Q7 Series QLED 4K Smart TV —
  • 85-inch Class QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV —
Don't Miss:

Best LG Cyber Monday TV deals

LG G3
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / .

LG TVs are some of our very favorite TVs, with the LG OLED evo G3 being our top pick for a TV of the year. When we made our LG G3 OLED review, we declared it an “absolute star” with few flaws. It performed well in gaming, especially. Now, you can find it up to $1,500 off as part of these LG TV Cyber Monday deals:

  • 55-inch Class QNED80 URA Series 4K Smart TV —
  • 65-inch Class A2 PUA Series OLED 4K Smart TV —
  • 55-inch OLED evo G3 —
  • 65-inch OLED evo G3 —
  • 83-inch OLED evo G3 —

Best Sony Cyber Monday TV deals

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV Gaming
Riley Young/Digital Trends / .

I’ve you been disappointed by the overabundance of 4K TVs thus far, you’ll be happy to see a couple of 8Ks have entered the arena throughout the best Sony Cyber Monday TV deals. Here is a sampling of our favorite offers across their sale:

  • 43-inch Class X77L LED 4K Smart TV —
  • 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV —
  • 77-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED Smart TV —
  • 75-inch Class BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED Smart TV —
  • 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED Smart TV —

Best Vizio Cyber Monday TV deals

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.
Vizio

This year, Vizio TVs are going all in on being the lowest cost TVs you can buy for the year. Some feature small screens that can be great for a nook in your kitchen, your older kid’s bedroom, or small dorms. With these low costs, it is no wonder that they all belong to the king of low prices and are part of Walmart Cyber Monday deals.

  • 24-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV —
  • 32-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV —
  • 43-inch Class V-Series 4K LED Smart TV —
  • 50-inch Class V-Series 4K LED Smart TV —
  • 75-inch Class V-Series 4K LED Smart TV (2023) —

Best Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

From unique TVs like ‘The Frame’ to powerful QLED and OLED TVs, Samsung makes it all. And, we are in luck, as there is a massive selection of great deals this year. Here are a select few favorites across all categories, but you should also consider checking out our main compilation of Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals if you have an affinity for Samsung TVs:

  • 75-inch Class CU7000B Crystal 4K Smart TV —
  • 65-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C —
  • 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K —
  • 83-inch Class OLED S90C —
  • 85-inch Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) —
LiveLast updated November 26, 2023 2:20 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Noah McGraw
    Noah McGraw
    Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
    This could be your last chance to get this 75-inch 4K TV for $500
    The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

    A 75-inch 4K TV for $500? That's possible with this year's Black Friday TV deals, as Amazon is selling the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV with a $30 discount on its sticker price of $500. This may be your last chance to get this massive screen for this cheap though, as we're not sure if the bargain will be available for Cyber Monday. With Black Friday done, we're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer disappears, so if you're interested, you need to complete the purchase right now.

    Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV
    If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you've got enough space in your living room for a 75-inch screen, then you won't regret going for the TCL S4 4K TV that large. You'll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors while watching your favorite content on the massive display because it features 4K Ultra HD resolution and all of the most advanced HDR formats, while built-in Dolby Atmos offers surround sound that will make you feel like you're in the middle of all the action.

    Read more
    You can still save $170 on this Samsung 75-inch TV at Best Buy
    The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

    Black Friday itself may have come and gone, but there are still a lot of Black Friday deals hanging around. This is good news if you’re still looking for the right TV for your home theater, as the 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is still seeing a super low $580 Black Friday price at Best Buy. This is a $170 savings from its regular price of $750, and Best Buy is throwing in free delivery, which is a nice freebie for such a big piece of tech.

    Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV
    If you want easy access to the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more you’re going to need a good smart TV, and if you have some home theater space to spare you should consider this 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung TU690T gets its smart features through Tizen software, which gives you instant and easy access to top streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, among many others. With Tizen you’ll get tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which give you control of the TV with voice commands.

    Read more
    Beats Studio Buds are still at their Black Friday price of 40% off
    Beats Studio Buds

    Most Beats Black Friday deals are already over, but you can still get the Beats Studio Buds at 40% off from Amazon. That's $60 in savings on the wireless earbuds' original price of $150, so you'll only have to pay $90 for them. As the retailer moves from its Black Friday deals towards Cyber Monday, we're not sure if there's enough stock remaining to meet the huge demand, so if you want to make sure that you can get these wireless earbuds for this cheap, you're going to have to push through with the purchase right now.

    Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds
    We described the Beats Studio Buds as the AirPods Pro Lite because these wireless earbuds offer most of the features of the Apple AirPods Pro at a much lower price. First and foremost is active noise cancellation, which blocks out all unwanted sound so you can focus on listening to your playlist or watching streaming shows, though there's also a transparency mode that will allow you to hear what's going on around you without having to take the Beats Studio Buds out of your ears. The output of the wireless earbuds is powerful and balanced, and they support spatial audio for immersive music.

    Read more