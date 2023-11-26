There’s no better time to buy big entertainment items like TVs than from Cyber Monday deals. It’s going to be very tough to narrow down your choices, so to help you make a decision, we’ve gathered the best Cyber Monday TV deals for each brand. You’re not going to get straight-up orders on which one to buy, as that’s going to take into account several factors such as your budget and preferred features, but these lists should set you on the right course.

Beyond the potential savings, there are some things that stay consistent no matter when you’re shopping for a new TV. While 8K TVs have become slightly more accessible, 4K TVs are still the norm, so you should check out our 4K TV buying guide for helpful advice. You may also want to take a look at our list of the best TVs to help you figure out what you want from your purchase. You’ll also want to peek into our roundup of the best TV brands to help you select what you want, as TVs from a single brand are generally similar with their operating systems, compatibility with soundbars, and other things to consider.

Best TCL Cyber Monday TV deals

We haven’t changed much in our favorite since we first gathered TCL Cyber Monday TV deals. One of the best offerings remains for the TCL Class Q6 4K QLED, which we reviewed as delightfully average and found that average, everyday people just love the TV. We also found some astonishingly cheap TVs in the TCL lineup that are worth at least a glance. Here are the best deals:

32-inch Class S3 1080p Smart TV —

55-inch Class Q5 Series QLED 4K Smart TV —

65-inch Class Q6 Series QLED 4K Smart TV —

75-inch Class Q7 Series QLED 4K Smart TV —

85-inch Class QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV —

Best LG Cyber Monday TV deals

LG TVs are some of our very favorite TVs, with the LG OLED evo G3 being our top pick for a TV of the year. When we made our LG G3 OLED review, we declared it an “absolute star” with few flaws. It performed well in gaming, especially. Now, you can find it up to $1,500 off as part of these LG TV Cyber Monday deals:

55-inch Class QNED80 URA Series 4K Smart TV —

65-inch Class A2 PUA Series OLED 4K Smart TV —

55-inch OLED evo G3 —

65-inch OLED evo G3 —

83-inch OLED evo G3 —

Best Sony Cyber Monday TV deals

I’ve you been disappointed by the overabundance of 4K TVs thus far, you’ll be happy to see a couple of 8Ks have entered the arena throughout the best Sony Cyber Monday TV deals. Here is a sampling of our favorite offers across their sale:

43-inch Class X77L LED 4K Smart TV —

65-inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV —

77-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED Smart TV —

75-inch Class BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED Smart TV —

85-inch Class BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED Smart TV —

Best Vizio Cyber Monday TV deals

This year, Vizio TVs are going all in on being the lowest cost TVs you can buy for the year. Some feature small screens that can be great for a nook in your kitchen, your older kid’s bedroom, or small dorms. With these low costs, it is no wonder that they all belong to the king of low prices and are part of Walmart Cyber Monday deals.

24-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV —

32-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV —

43-inch Class V-Series 4K LED Smart TV —

50-inch Class V-Series 4K LED Smart TV —

75-inch Class V-Series 4K LED Smart TV (2023) —

Best Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals

From unique TVs like ‘The Frame’ to powerful QLED and OLED TVs, Samsung makes it all. And, we are in luck, as there is a massive selection of great deals this year. Here are a select few favorites across all categories, but you should also consider checking out our main compilation of Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals if you have an affinity for Samsung TVs:

75-inch Class CU7000B Crystal 4K Smart TV —

65-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C —

75-inch The Frame QLED 4K —

83-inch Class OLED S90C —

85-inch Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) —

