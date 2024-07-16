 Skip to main content
Need a drill? This Dewalt Prime Day deal is insane and has everything you need

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit
Dewalt

Summertime is the perfect time to tackle those DIY projects you’ve been putting off most of the year. And when it comes to the tools of the trade, DeWalt is one of the strongest names in the business. Renowned for everything from screwdrivers to chainsaws, we’re partial to the company’s drill lineup, and came across a slamming deal on the handheld must-have:

For a limited time, you’ll save $100 when you purchase the Dewalt 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo on Amazon. It’s just one of Amazon’s many Prime Day deals, and it’s also one of the best ways to own great tools from a great brand. 

Why you should buy the Dewalt drill combo

As mentioned, Dewalt is one of the best names in power tools, and the company’s drills are no exception. Used by contractors, construction crews, and many other trades, the Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver kit gives you everything you need to start drilling holes and driving screws. Both the cordless drill and impact driver are 20V Max models that take the same battery. When you’re not using one battery pack, we recommend keeping the other charged up, so all you have to do is stop and swop. 

Delivering up to 300 watts of power at two different RPM settings, the Cordless Drill is ready to tackle any project you throw at it. It’s also lightweight, weighing just 3.6 pounds, and is easy to tuck away in the included carrying case. The half-inch ratcheting chuck does a terrific job at hanging onto bits too, which bodes well for those of us who get tired of manually tightening down these attachments. 

As for the Impact Driver, the device only weighs 2.8 pounds and has a quarter-inch chuck that can clamp onto bits up to an inch in length. Both drill devices also contain LED lights that automatically turn on when you’re drilling and remain lit for about 20 seconds after you’ve stopped. 

We’ve been seeing a lot of Prime Day power tool deals, but we’re not sure how long this Dewalt promo is going to last. That being said, you can save $100 when you buy this Dewalt bundle through Amazon today. You should also take a gander at some of the other great Amazon deals we found so far today, including Milwaukee Prime Day deals if DeWalt isn’t your thing.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
